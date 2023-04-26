TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run's softball team jumped all over Hughesville from the get-go and never let up as the Defenders rolled to an 11-2 Heartland-III victory over the Spartans on Tuesday.
Warrior Run (8-6 overall) tallied five runs in the first inning behind a two-run double from McKenna Forman and RBI singles from Kayla Swartchick and Megan Rovenolt.
The Defenders later tacked on four more runs in the fourth to take command of the game. Maura Woland hit an RBI single and Forman followed with a two-run single.
Then in the fifth, Abby Evans, who has been swinging a hot bat of late for Warrior Run, drove a two-run single to center to put the finishing touches on the rout of Hughesville (6-6).
Forman, Evans and Rovenolt all batted 2-for-3 to lead the Defenders, with Forman driving in four runs and Evans three.
Warrior Run next hosts Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run 11, Hughesville 2
Hughesville 000 020 0 – 2-10-1
Warrior Run 500 420 x – 11-10-2
Ella Breneisen, Loralie Bennett (6) and Brooke-Lynn Walters. Mackenzie Heyler, Bella Shupp(6) and Lakesha Hauck.
WP: Heyler. LP: Breneisen.
Top Hughesville hitters: Walters, 2-for-4; Breneisen, double.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Abby Evans, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; McKenna Forman, 2-for-3, 4 RBI, run; Megan Rovenolt, 2-for-3, RBI, run.
MILTON - A big day by freshman Anna Pachucki powered the Wildcats to the Heartand-II victory over the Black Panthers.
Pachucki had a third of her team's hits as she batted 3-for-4 and had a double, four RBI and two runs scored for Mifflinburg (8-6 overall), which tallied four runs in the second inning and eight more in the third.
Olivia Fetterman added a 2-for-4 day for the Wildcats, plus Taylor Stewart hit a double in three at-bats and had an RBI and a run scored.
Stewart also got the win inside the circle for Mifflinburg. She struck out seven and allowed just one run off two hits.
Mifflinburg next plays Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Milton plays at Central Columbia also at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
ALMEDIA - The Blue Jays' Emma Yoder pitched a complete-game no-hitter to get the Heartland-II win and send the Green Dragons to their fifth loss of the season.
Yoder, however, allowed a run in the first for Lewisburg (2-5), which was scored by Ryan Brouse. Gracie Murphy had the RBI.
Central (9-3) tallied nine runs in the fourth to break the game wide open.
Lewisburg next plays at Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 14, Lewisburg 1 (5 innings)
Kimmy Shannon, Carley Wagner (4) and Sydney Bolinsky. Emma Yoder and Payton Crawford.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, walk, run scored; Wagner, walk; Bolinskyk, walk; Gracie Murphy, RBI.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Alyx Flick, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI, run scored; Emmie Rowe, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Crawford, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Kendra Zimmerman, 1-for-3, double, walk, RBI; Abigail Haught, RBI, run; Izzy Snyder, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, 3 runs; Gabby Hashagan, 1-for-1, double, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Ava Klingerman, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 3 RBI, 2 runs.
DANVILLE – Noah Rodichok recorded a hat trick and Emmanuel Ulrich also scored, but the Wildcats fell to the Ironmen in the CSLC matchup.
District 4-leading Danville (11-1) scored 13 goals in the first half to lead Mifflinburg (1-10) by 10, and the Ironmen just poured it on from there with an 11-goal second half.
Eli Brouse made 12 saves for the Wildcats, who were out-shot in the game 51-18, and the Ironmen also won 18 faceoffs to nine for Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats next play at Bellefonte at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
