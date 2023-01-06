LEWISBURG — Alex Timmerman scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but Bucknell’s long-distance shooting struggles continued in a 72-64 loss to Lehigh on Thursday night at Sojka Pavilion.

It was a game of runs, as both teams battled turnovers that led to extended dry spells. Bucknell bridged the halftime break with a 15-2 run to cut a 14-point deficit down to one at 34-33, but Lehigh quickly responded with a 14-2 surge to go back up by 13. The Bison shot back with a 9-2 run to get within six, only for the Mountain Hawks to score 11 of the next 13 to go up 61-46. Bucknell again got within six after a 12-3 spurt, but three straight layups by Tyler Whitney-Sidney closed it out for Lehigh.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

