LEWISBURG — Emma Shaffer posted her eighth career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Bucknell outscored Lehigh by 14 points in the third quarter to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit, but the Mountain Hawks prevailed and defeated the Bison women’s basketball team 84-72 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell (12-15, 8-8 PL) trailed 43-34 at halftime. The Bison outscored Lehigh (15-12, 11-5 PL) 27-13 in the third quarter by playing turnover-free basketball. Shaffer scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in the period, while Cecilia Collins totaled nine of her team-high 19 points in the stanza. Tai Johnson, who connected on 7 of 8 field goals in the game, scored six points in the third quarter. Bucknell went to the free throw line 12 times and made nine in the period.
The Bison starters totaled 69 of the team’s 72 points and made 23 of 43 field goals. Overall, Bucknell shot 47.3 percent (26-for-55) from the field.
The Mountain Hawks outscored the Bison 28-11 in the fourth period, building a game-high 13-point lead in the final minutes. Mackenzie Kramer led Lehigh with 31 points on 11 of 17 shooting.
“It was a tough matchup,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “Their personnel, and their style of play, place them where they can attack our weaknesses defensively. They took advantage of the tough matchup for us. We gave ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter but did not execute at either end in crunch time. The top teams are the top teams because they find a way to win in crunch time. We will figure this thing out.”
Both teams started hot and rarely cooled off. Lehigh scored eight seconds into the contest, and Bucknell immediately countered on a Collins’ layup. Lehigh poked ahead at 11-10, and Bucknell seized its first lead on an Emma Theodorsson jump shot. Lehigh grabbed the lead back, and then both teams went silent for nearly three minutes before the Mountain Hawks hit two free throws. Theodorsson scored again, and Lehigh drained a triple for the 18-14 score as the quarter ended.
Lehigh created separation in the second quarter by sprinting out to a 29-19 lead. Isabella King drained a three, but with what would become a recurring theme, Lehigh immediately answered with their trey. The Bison fell behind 38-26 before cutting the deficit to nine after a Remi Sisselman three. However, Lehigh instantly hit their three-pointer. Sisselman was up to the challenge, and her second three of the period gave the game a halftime score of 43-34 Lehigh.
The Bison exploded out of the locker room to start the third quarter. A 9-2 run cut the Lehigh lead to 45-43. Shaffer hit a free throw, Theodorsson drained a three, and Collins scored five points on a two-pointer and a triple. Lehigh restored a five-point lead with their three-pointer and moved the score to 50-43. Then the Bison struck. Collins hit two free throws, and Shaffer converted one. Tai Johnson scored three layups as the senior guard proved impossible to stop on her slashing drives. Shaffer hit another free throw to tie the game at 53-53. On the next possession, Shaffer grabbed Sisselman’s miss, put up the second chance shot, scored, and was fouled. She converted the traditional three-point play to give Bucknell the lead. Two Collins free throws stretched the margin to 58-53 Bucknell. Grace Sullivan scored and converted the foul shot for a 61-55 Bucknell advantage. Lehigh scored a free throw but trailed 61-56 entering the final stanza.
Alas, Lehigh would dominate the final quarter. After the Mountain Hawks tied the game at 61-61, the Bison twice took a two-point lead. But Lehigh buried a three-pointer for the 66-65 advantage and then scored again for a 68-65 advantage. Collins stepped up and drained a trey to tie the contest. However, that was the high water mark for the Bison. Keyed by an intentional foul call on Collins, Lehigh went on a 16-3 run to pull away as the Bison could only manage a Johnson jump shot and a King free throw. A final King free throw capped the scoring at 84-72.
The Bison head to Lafayette on Saturday for the final regular season road game. The tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.