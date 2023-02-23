LEWISBURG — Emma Shaffer posted her eighth career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Bucknell outscored Lehigh by 14 points in the third quarter to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit, but the Mountain Hawks prevailed and defeated the Bison women’s basketball team 84-72 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion.

Bucknell (12-15, 8-8 PL) trailed 43-34 at halftime. The Bison outscored Lehigh (15-12, 11-5 PL) 27-13 in the third quarter by playing turnover-free basketball. Shaffer scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in the period, while Cecilia Collins totaled nine of her team-high 19 points in the stanza. Tai Johnson, who connected on 7 of 8 field goals in the game, scored six points in the third quarter. Bucknell went to the free throw line 12 times and made nine in the period.

