National Football League
Wild-card PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 15
Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19 Buffalo 47, New England 17
Sunday, Jan. 16
Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15 San Francisco 23, Dallas 17 Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21
Monday, Jan. 17
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 11
Divisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 23
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. (NBC) Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 30AFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 13At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 27 16 .628 — Philadelphia 25 18 .581 2 Toronto 21 20 .512 5 Boston 23 22 .511 5 New York 22 22 .500 5½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 28 16 .636 — Charlotte 24 20 .545 4 Washington 23 21 .523 5 Atlanta 18 25 .419 9½ Orlando 8 37 .178 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 27 15 .643 — Cleveland 27 18 .600 1½ Milwaukee 27 19 .587 2 Indiana 15 29 .341 13 Detroit 10 32 .238 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 31 15 .674 — Dallas 25 19 .568 5 San Antonio 16 28 .364 14 New Orleans 16 28 .364 14 Houston 13 32 .289 17½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 29 15 .659 — Denver 22 20 .524 6 Minnesota 21 22 .488 7½ Portland 18 25 .419 10½ Oklahoma City 14 29 .326 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 34 9 .791 — Golden State 31 12 .721 3 L.A. Lakers 22 22 .500 12½ L.A. Clippers 22 23 .489 13 Sacramento 18 28 .391 17½
Monday’s Games
Boston 104, New Orleans 92 Charlotte 97, New York 87 Washington 117, Philadelphia 98 Cleveland 114, Brooklyn 107 Memphis 119, Chicago 106 L.A. Clippers 139, Indiana 133 Atlanta 121, Milwaukee 114 Portland 98, Orlando 88 Miami 104, Toronto 99 Phoenix 121, San Antonio 107 Dallas 104, Oklahoma City 102 L.A. Lakers 101, Utah 95
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Houston at Utah, 9 p.m. Detroit at Sacramento, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 38 26 7 5 57 158 111 Tampa Bay 40 26 9 5 57 135 113 Toronto 36 24 9 3 51 123 93 Boston 35 22 11 2 46 111 90 Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130 Buffalo 38 11 20 7 29 98 133 Ottawa 31 11 18 2 24 89 112 Montreal 37 7 25 5 19 78 136
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 39 25 10 4 54 113 96 Carolina 35 25 8 2 52 119 80 Pittsburgh 38 23 10 5 51 125 100 Washington 39 21 9 9 51 129 108 Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131 New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129 Philadelphia 38 13 18 7 33 95 129 N.Y. Islanders 31 12 13 6 30 71 85
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 36 25 8 3 53 156 115 St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108 Nashville 40 24 13 3 51 124 112 Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109 Winnipeg 34 17 12 5 39 102 99 Dallas 35 18 15 2 38 99 106 Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126 Arizona 37 9 24 4 22 82 140
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 40 23 15 2 48 141 122 Los Angeles 39 20 14 5 45 111 103 Anaheim 41 19 15 7 45 120 120 San Jose 40 21 17 2 44 112 121 Calgary 34 17 11 6 40 105 87 Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 98 110 Seattle 38 11 23 4 26 102 138 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, SO Arizona 5, Montreal 2 San Jose 6, Los Angeles 2 Seattle 3, Chicago 2, SO N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 1 St. Louis 5, Nashville 3 Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3 New Jersey at Toronto, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m. Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m. Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton, ppd Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m. Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Bethany (Wv) Bison 78, Geneva 73 Bryant 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 52 Dartmouth 60, Harvard 59 Delaware 82, Northeastern 76, OT E. Connecticut 80, Rhode Island Coll. 69 George Washington 77, George Mason 76 Harvard 60, Dartmouth 59 Hofstra 71, Drexel 68 Kutztown 94, West Chester 92 LIU 80, St. Francis (NY) 65 La Salle 75, Saint Joseph’s 64 Medgar Evers 82, Pratt 78 Mount St. Mary’s 57, Merrimack 50 New Haven 70, Adelphi 53 Norfolk St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58 Notre Dame 71, Howard 68 Pitt.-Johnstown 86, Edinboro 64 Princeton 74, Penn 64 Sacred Heart 74, CCSU 66 St. Mary’s (Md.) 63, Penn St.-Abington 50 Stony Brook 65, UMBC 51 Wagner 95, Fairleigh Dickinson 64 Widener 82, Messiah 73 Yale 66, Brown 63
SOUTH
Belmont Abbey 115, Erskine 89 Benedict 86, Albany St. (Ga.) 77 Carson-Newman 68, Coker 48 Elon 90, James Madison 67 FAU 96, Charlotte 67 Flagler 67, North Georgia 53 Florida A&M 78, MVSU 70 Georgia Southwestern 71, Young Harris 57 Jackson St. 61, Texas Southern 58 Kennesaw St. 62, North Florida 60 LeMoyne-Owen 93, Central St. (Ohio) 86 Mercer 71, The Citadel 64 Morehouse 78, Allen 67 Prairie View 74, Alcorn St. 73 Tennessee St. 80, Tennessee Tech 64 Towson 91, William & Mary 69 Tuskegee 61, Lane 55 UNC-Pembroke 95, Mount Olive 66 UNC-Wilmington 86, Coll. of Charleston 78
MIDWEST
Belmont 80, SIU-Edwardsville 64 Ill.-Springfield 79, Maryville (Mo.) 71 Indiana 78, Nebraska 71 Lewis 76, Lindenwood (Mo.) 68 McKendree 77, S. Indiana 71 Missouri S&T 90, Quincy 84, OT Missouri-St. Louis 63, Indianapolis 55 Murray St. 72, E. Illinois 46 NW Missouri St. 71, Washburn 63 North Central College 86, Augustana (Ill.) 82 Purdue 96, Illinois 88, OT
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 69, Bethune-Cookman 63 LeTourneau 85, Texas-Dallas 84 Stephen F. Austin 86, Lamar 78
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 64, Utah 62 Denver 63, UMKC 55 Fresno Pacific 66, Concordia (Cal.) 44 Loyola Marymount 70, Portland 58 N. Arizona 74, Idaho 72 S. Utah 86, Portland St. 76 Seattle 92, Cal Baptist 85, OT Seattle Pacific 68, St. Martin’s 65 UNLV 81, San Jose St. 56 Weber St. 78, Idaho St. 61 Wyoming 77, Nevada 67
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Buffalo 65, Kent St. 62 Fairleigh Dickinson 73, Wagner 53 Hartford 52, Albany (NY) 49 Harvard 96, Dartmouth 62 Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 48 Howard 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 52 La Salle 69, Saint Joseph’s 65 Mass.-Lowell 76, UMBC 72 Mount St. Mary’s 78, Merrimack 70 Princeton 70, Penn 50 Quinnipiac 75, St. Peter’s 53 Rhode Island 66, UMass 58 Sacred Heart 63, CCSU 56 St. Francis (NY) 59, LIU Brooklyn 53 St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Bryant 62 Yale 69, Brown 67
SOUTH
Austin Peay 76, SIU-Edwardsville 55 Jackson St. 92, Texas Southern 68 Louisiana Tech 79, UTSA 64 MVSU 78, Florida A&M 62 Mercer 66, ETSU 54 Old Dominion 61, FAU 48 Prairie View 63, Alcorn St. 55 Southern Miss. 55, UTEP 49
MIDWEST
Georgia 72, Missouri 62 Miami (Ohio) 63, Ohio 60 Murray St. 80, E. Illinois 71 SOUTHWEST Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Bethune-Cookman 56 Lipscomb 63, Cent. Arkansas 54 Stephen F. Austin 65, Lamar 53 Tarleton St. 62, Sam Houston St. 61 Tulane 64, Houston 59
FAR WEST
Cal Baptist 76, Seattle 66 E. Washington 68, Portland St. 44 Montana St. 79, Idaho 69 Oregon 72, UConn 59 Oregon St. 69, Colorado 66, OT San Francisco 67, Santa Clara 60 Utah Valley St. 68, Dixie St. 65
Saturday’s high school action
Wrestling
Warrior Run at Gettysburg DualsWarrior Run 30, Red Lion 22
106: Mason Harvey (RL) maj. dec. Gavin Hunter (WR) 15-3 113: Anson Rouch (WR) by forfeit 120: Jackson Orell (RL) pinned Trey Nicholas (WR) 1:31 126: Samuel Hall (WR) dec. Dalton Boyer (RL) 8-2 132: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Tyler Bootier (RL) 8-2 138: Colby LeBarron (WR) dec. Owen Smith (RL) 5-3 145: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Kyle Deisley (RL) 1:56 152: Frank Gulli (RL) dec. Isaiah Betz (WR) 9-6 160: Cole Shupp (WR) dec. Jay‘den Nance (RL) 7-3 172: Tristen Brenneman (RL) dec. Tanner Confair (WR) 4-2 189: James Lopez (RL) dec. Stone Allison (WR) 7-5 215: Hunter Hauck (WR) pinned Angy Mike Mossengo (RL) 1:10 285: Ethan Nelson (RL) dec. Ethan Carper (WR) 3-1
Warrior Run 46, Palmyra Area 27
120: Stephen Stine (P) pinned Anson Rouch (WR) 4:46 126: Kaden Milheim (WR) tech fall Nathaniel Foltz (P) 19-2 4:46 132: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Josh Foltz (P) 1:14 138: Colby LeBarron (WR) pinned Keagen Klinefelter (P) 1:42 145: Cameron Milheim (WR) tech fall Mason Bucks (P) 19-3, 3:37 152: Isaiah Betz (WR) by forfeit 160: Tanner Confair (WR) by forfeit 172: Jase Jones (P) pinned Cole Shupp (WR) 4:15 189: Stone Allison (WR) pinned Kadin Jones (P) 0:31 215: Daniel Steskal (P) pinned Hunter Hauck (WR) 5:26 285: Jonathan Eisenhooth (P) pinned Ethan Carper (WR) 1:53 106: Joshua Smith (P) dec. Gavin Hunter (WR) 6-3 113: Trey Nicholas (WR) pinned Gaige Shuman (P) 1:49
Gettysburg Area 40, Warrior Run 28
113: Trey Nicholas (WR) pinned Ethan Burgess (G) 4:58 120: Gabriel Pecaitis (G) pinned Anson Rouch (WR) 0:49 126: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Wyatt Sokol (G) 3:22 132: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Christian Paul (G) 3:10 138: Cameron Milheim (WR) dec. Dalton Redden (G) 12-6 145: Jaxon Townsend (G) pinned Colby LeBarron (WR) 5:16 152: Logan Newell (G) maj. dec. Isaiah Betz (WR) 13-3 160: Cole Shupp (WR) maj. dec. Mason Rebert (G) 11-2 172: Jacob Cherry (G) pinned Tanner Confair (WR) 1:19 189: Tyler Withers (G) pinned Stone Allison (WR) 1:11 215: Samuel Rodriguez (G) pinned Hunter Hauck (WR) 0:42 285: Trevor Gallagher (G) pinned Ethan Carper (WR) 0:26 106: Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Zoey Haines (G) 6-2
Warrior Run 51, Big Springs 15
132: Samuel Hall (WR) dec. Logan Schmidt (BS) 9-3 138: Cameron Milheim (WR) tech fall Tyler Frye (BS) 18-2, 4:20 145: Colby LeBarron (WR) by forfeit 152: Isaiah Betz (WR) by forfeit 160: Cole Shupp (WR) by forfeit 172: Clayton Hetrick (BS) dec. Tanner Confair (WR) 9-2 189: Stone Allison (WR) maj. dec. Rodney Yeager (BS) 11-3 215: Owen Hutchinson (BS) pinned Hunter Hauck (WR) 1:37 285: Jeremiah Lecrone (BS) pinned Ethan Carper (WR) 0:53 106: Gavin Hunter (WR) by forfeit 113: Anson Rouch (WR) by forfeit 120: Trey Nicholas (WR) pinned Thomas Johnson (BS) 3:26 126: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Eli Gregoris (BS) 8-1
Warrior Run 55, Bermudian Springs 15
126: Samuel Hall (WR) maj. dec. Ty Livelsberger (BS) 10-1 132: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Brennan Schisler (BS) 2:44 138: Colby LeBarron (WR) tech. fall Jakson Keffer (BS) 21-6, 5:53 145: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Bryce Harner (BS) 2:56 152: Isaiah Betz (WR) maj. dec. Chanse Boyer (BS) 16-3 160: Cole Shupp (WR) pinned Evan Beshore (BS) 3:57 172: Carter Storm (BS) pinned Kalen Ritenour (WR) :23 189: Stone Allison (WR) pinned Jesiah Farley (BS) 3:50 215: Hunter Hauck (WR) pinned Kayden King (BS) :27 285: Ethan Carper (WR) pinned Caden Dull (BS) 1:18 106: Gavin Hunter (WR) by forfeit 113: Austin Anderson (BS) tech fall Trey Nicholas (WR) 16-0, 1:35 120: Reece Daniels (BS) maj. dec. Anson Rouch (WR) 13-0
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg 56, Montoursville 49Saturday at Montoursville
Mifflinburg 13 11 18 14 — 56 Montoursville 18 10 11 10 — 49
Mifflinburg (7-2) 56
Jarret Foster 2 5-5 11, Tyler Reigel 5 3-3 16, Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2, Cannon Griffith 3 5-11 11, Carter Breed 0 0-4 0, Ethan Bomgardner 4 8-9 16; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 21-32 56. 3-point goals: Reigel 3, Foster 2.
Montoursville (4-6) 49
Bryce Eberhart 2 0-1 5, Quinn Ranck 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Fenner 5 1-2 12, Jared Matlack 1 0-0 3, John Schneider 3 1-2 7, Nolan Kutney 2 1-3 5, Tanner Menne 2 0-0 4, Noah Shaffer 1 2-2 4, Ian Labatch 3 0-0 6; Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-10 49. 3-point goals: Eberhart, Fenner, Matlack, Ranck.
Milton 49, Central Columbia 45Saturday at Milton
Central Columbia 12 9 10 14 — 45 Milton 9 18 13 9 — 49
Milton (9-4) 49
Carter Lllley 1 0-0 2, Nevln Carrier 3 0-0 8, Austin Gainer 4 3-4 12, Jace Brandt 2 2-4 6, Xzavier Minium 4 6-8 14, Luke Delong 3 0-0 7; Dillon Guinn-Bailey 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-16 49. 3-point goals: Carrier 2, Delong, Gainer.
Central Columbia (2-9) 45
Pete Lanza 1 0-0 3, Cameron Humphrey 1 0-0 2, Connor McKinnon 4 0-0 12, Ellis Turner 1 1-2 4, Logan Welkom 4 1-4 9, Andrew Beagle 1 2-2 4, Cameron Day 5 1-1 11; Brian Prezioso 0 0-0 0; Jackson Gump 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-9 45.
3-point goals:
McKinnon 4, Langa, Turner.
Midd-West 78, Warrior Run 68 (2OT)Saturday at Midd-West
Warrior Run 12 16 9 20 7 4 — 68 Midd-West 11 19 11 16 7 14 —78
Midd-West (2-6) 78
Braedon Reid 10 6-7 31, Easton Erb 2 3-4 8, Garrett Leitzel 2 0-0 6, Griffen Paige 7 2-3 18, Cole Shutt 3 3-4 9, Noah Romig 3 0-0 6; Trevor Sheaffer 0 0-0 0; Shawn Lightner 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 14-18 78.
3-point goals:
Reid 5, Leitzel 2 Paige 2, Erb.
Warrior Run (1-12) 68
Chase Beachel 1 0-0 3, Carter Marr 2 0-0 5, Nathan Axtman 8 2-2 20, Cooper Wilkins 3 2-2 9, Mason Sheesley 5 2-2 16, Ryan Newton 7 1-1 15; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 7-7 68.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 4, Axtman 2, Beachel, Marr, Wilkins.
Girls basketball
Central Columbia 47, Mifflinburg 11Saturday at Mifflinburg
Central Columbia 17 13 9 8 — 47 Mifflinburg 3 0 4 4—11
Central Columbia (11-3) 47
Haley Bull 1 0-1 2, Alyx Flick 2 1-2 6, Emmie Rowe 3 1-4 7, Caitlyn Weatherili 4 3-4 15, Lindsey Bull 2 3-4 7, Keirstyn Radzvich 1 0-2 2, Maddy Blake 3 2-4 8; Nora Fritz 0 0-0 0; Maggie Vandermark 0 0-0 0; Haley Moore 0 0-0 0; Jasmine Schiote 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-21 47.
3-point goals:
Flick, Weatherili.
Mifflinburg (2-8) 11
Ella Shuck 0 4-6 4, Laine Martin 0 0-2 0, Marissa Allen 1 1-2 3, Jayda Tilghman 0 2-2 2, Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 2; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 7-12 11.
3-point goals
: None.
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated LB Ezekiel Turner and DL J.J. Watt from injured reserve/designated for return list. Promoted DL Zach Kerr and CB Kevin Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on injured reserve. Reinstated G Xavier Su’a-Filo from injured reserve. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed T Isaac Alacron, DBs Kryon Brown and Tyler Coyle, QB Ben DiNucci, RBs Jaquan Hardy, Nick Ralston and Ito Smith, G Braylon Jones, WRs Brandon Smith and Robert Foster, TE Ian Bunting, OT Aviante Collins and LB Devante Bond to reserve/future contracts. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated OL Lucas Patrick from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Jordan Brown, G Lester Cotton, DB Kavon Frazier, Cs Hroniss Grasu and Brett Heggie, DE Gerri Green, DL P.J. Johnson, LB Justin March-Lillard, OL Jeremiah Poutasi, RB Trey Ragas and WRs Dillon Stoner and D.J. Turner to reserve/future contracts. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated Ss Blake Countess and Eric Weddle from the practice squad to the active roster. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WRs Tre Nixon, Malcolm Perry and Kristian Wilkerson, K Quinn Nordin, RB Devine Ozigbo and OL Will Sherman to reserve/future contracts. TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled Ds Victor Soderstrom, Vladislav Kolyachonok and G Ivan Prosvetov from the minor league taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Designated D Casey Fitzgerald for assignment on the taxi squad. Recalled D Mattias Samuelsson from Rochester (AHL). Placed D Colin Miller on injured reserve. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled LW Mike Hardman from the minor league taxi squad. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Designated Cs Rhett Gardner and Riley Damiani and D Thomas Harley for assignment on the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from the minor league taxi squad. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled LW Samuel Fagemo from the minor league taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Andrew Hammond, LW Matt Boldy and D Calen Fitzgerald from the minor league taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Sent D Gianni Fairbrother, LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard and RW Jesse Yionen to Laval (AHL). Waived RW Alex Belzile. Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from the minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from the minor league taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated LW Radim Zohorna and RW Kasper Bjorkvist for assignment to the taxi squad. SEATTLE KRAKEN — Claimed RW Karson Kuhlman off waivers from Boston.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Ronald Hernandez to a two-year contract. TORONTO FC — Signed F Jordan Perruzza to a two-year contract.
USL
League One
BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC — Signed M Matthew Corcoran.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN — Named Mike Elston defensive line coach.
