WILLIAMSPORT - It took just over 31 minutes for Mifflinburg to grab its first lead over Danville in the District 4 Class 4A championship game on Saturday night.
But in the blink of an eye, it was all taken away from the Wildcats: the lead, the momentum and, ultimately, the district championship and automatic berth into states that goes along with it.
Danville's Carson Persing nailed a big 3-pointer from the right wing with less than a half minute remaining as the No. 1-seeded Ironmen pulled out a thrilling 63-60 victory over No. 2 Mifflinburg at Williamsport Area High School's Magic Dome.
It was a crushing conclusion for Mifflinburg (17-3), which has seen its season end at the hands of Danville (15-1) in the district playoffs for the third year in a row.
"I just feel for my kids right now. This is one of those games you don't want to see anyone lose," said Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp. "It was a heck of a game all the way through, and I just feel for either team that had to lose this game."
A slow start put Mifflinburg behind the eight ball early, but little by little the Wildcats clawed their way back against Danville.
Mifflinburg fell behind by as many as 15 points in the first half after Danville got buckets from Jagger Dressler and Zach Gordon to start the second period.
The Wildcats, however, closed the first half with a 16-5 run behind a pair of 3-pointers and eight total points from senior guard Isaiah Valentine. Jake Young added a couple of buckets and Gabe Yoder also nailed a trey to highlight the second-period surge for the Wildcats, who now trailed just 24-20 at the half.
"We get down early in the first quarter, but we pick it up on the defensive end in the second quarter because we saw we weren't going anywhere," said Roupp. "We continued to fight back and make buckets, and this was heck of a physical basketball game.
"In game situations late, we kind of found ourselves out of sync and not doing what we would normally do, as far as who's taking the ball out of bounds and who's moving (off the ball). That was enough for a great defensive Danville team to take advantage."
Mifflinburg would come out firing in the second half as Valentine scored nine points and Yoder had five in the third period, but Danville was also hot from the field and the Ironmen's lead would grow to eight (46-38).
The Wildcats' deficit stayed the same until an 8-0 run keyed by a deep 3-pointer from the left wing by Valentine tied the game at 55-all with 1:16 left in the game.
Then, four free throws by Yoder and one by Valentine gave Mifflinburg a 60-57 lead, but an ill-timed turnover resulted in Persing's 3-pointer that put Danville ahead by one (61-60).
Two free throws from Gordon followed to increase the Ironmen's cushion, and Valentine's last-second 3-point attempt was off its mark and the Wildcats fell in a heart-breaker.
"Hats off to (Danville) to get a dime out there on the wing (to Persing) to put them up. I just feel for my kids right now," said Roupp. "Right now (the feeling) is a little numb here. You look at the scoreboard just for game situational reasons, not that, 'Oh, my gosh, we're going to win this game,' but we're up two with 20 seconds left what do we need to do?
"We didn't execute and Danville did when the game was on the line. To come this close, I feel for the kids. They just played their hearts out," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Along with Valentine, who finished his outstanding career with 32 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals; Gabe Yoder (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Jake Young (9 points, 5 rebounds) also wrapped up their high school careers for Mifflinburg.
"They have led the team all season in all facets of the game, and it was their game to lead. The rest of the team got on their shoulders and they were going to go as far as the (seniors) were going to take them, and they absolutely did," said Roupp. "I'm just proud of the three seniors and what they've done. (Being in the finals) is something that we want to find ourselves in (every year). I want to be a little selfish for my players, and I want them to find themselves on the other side of (this game), and to feel that and to be able to take that with them.
"We have kids coming up that have been here now, they want to feel that (feeling of victory), and I hope this is a learning step for them," added Mifflinburg's coach.
District 4 Class 4A championship game
at Williamsport Area High School
No. 1 Danville 63, No. 2 Mifflinburg 60
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 4 16 18 22 - 60
Danville 14 10 22 17 - 63
Mifflinburg (17-3) 60
Gabe Yoder 3 4-4 12; Isaiah Valentine 13 3-5 32; Lane Yoder 0 0-3 0; Cannon Griffith 2 3-5 7; Jake Young 4 1-4 9; Zach Wertman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 11-21 60.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, G. Yoder 3.
Danville (15-1) 63
K.J. Riley 5 1-3 11; Jagger Dressler 12 2-3 28; Carson Persing 2 0-0 5; Zach Gordon 2 2-4 7; Dante Harward 2 2-11 5; Aiden Wiktor 1 0-0 2; Brady Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 7-21 63.
3-point goals: Dressler 2, Persing, Gordon.
