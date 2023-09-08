CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced.
The deal, which will pay Burrow an average of $55 million a year, puts him ahead of other top quarterbacks in the league who signed new contracts in the offseason.
Beloved by teammates and fans in Cincinnati, Burrow has reversed the fortunes of the franchise while earning a reputation as a decisive and creative leader with a knack for figuring out how to pick up yards when plays break down.
Signing the 2022 Pro Bowler and 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year to an extension was a goal of the team this summer, but the deal wasn't finalized until three days before the Bengals' season opener at Cleveland.
“This is where I want to be my whole career,” Burrow told reporters on Wednesday. “You’ve seen what the front office has done and what (coach) Zac (Taylor) has done in their time here. I’m a small part of that. I’m excited to be a part of that. And we have great people in the locker room that grind every day, that are excited to go and showcase their talents and excited to go and do it in the city of Cincinnati.”
Burrow has led the Bengals to two straight AFC North titles and a Super Bowl after the 2021 season, a 23-20 loss to the Rams. Cincinnati finished 12-4 last year, with Burrow setting franchise single-season records for completions, pass attempts and passing touchdowns.
Burrow had season-ending knee surgery in 2020, his rookie year. He immediately became one of the NFL's best passers upon his return. The notoriously frugal Bengals had not reached a Super Bowl since 1998 or even recorded a playoff win since 1990.
Burrow strained a calf muscle early in this summer's training camp and was out of action until last week. He said Wednesday he’s on track to start against the Browns on Sunday.
The market for quarterbacks was set for Burrow in late July when Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.
Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpassed the $260 million, five-year extension ($52 million average) that Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed in April. Deshaun Watson agreed to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal with Cleveland in 2022.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is in the third year of a 10-year contract worth $450 million, the largest overall deal for a quarterback.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.