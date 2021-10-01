BLOOMSBURG - Prior to becoming the starting quarterback this season for Milton High's football team, Xavier Minium spent three years as a wide receiver for the Black Panthers.
Minium put those ball-catching talents to good use at the most opportune time for Milton in Friday night's homecoming game against Mifflinburg.
Moments after the Black Panthers scored on a nine-yard run by Chris Doyle to get within a point of the Wildcats late in the fourth quarter, Minium would be on the receiving end of Ashton Canelo's two-point conversion pass to give Milton a thrilling 15-14 nonconference victory at Bloomsburg Area High School.
"We came out a little slow - down 14-0 at the half - but we said in the locker room (during halftime) that we're still in the game," said Minium. "We just had to believe in ourselves and we got to do what we got to do, and we came out with the win."
The win adds a new chapter to the storybook season for Milton's team, which improved to 5-1 and is enjoying its best season in decades.
"Wow. That's about all I can say," said Milton coach Phil Davis. "Mifflinburg is a really good team, and they controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game. We got a big play towards the end
Milton 15, Mifflinburg 14
at Bloomsburg Area High School
Mifflinburg (3-3);7;7;0;0 — 14
Milton (5-1);0;0;7;8 — 15
Scoring
First quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 23 pass from Troy Dressler (Gabe Stetler kick), 8:46.
Second quarter
Miff-Diehl 57 pass from Dressler (Stetler kick), 4:53.
Third quarter
Milt-Peyton Rearick 94 pass from Xzavier Minium (Trace Wittier kick), 7:01.
Fourth quarter
Milt-Chris Doyle 9 run (Minium pass from Ashton Canelo), 1:37.
Team statistics
;Miff;Milt
First downs;19;12
Rushes-net yards;31-194;32-94
Passing yards;208;177
Passing;12-23-0;8-12-0
Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-0
Penalties-yards;5-45;3-35
Individuals
RUSHING: Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 18-120; Carter Breed 4-45; Aaron Hackenberg, 2-20; Troy Dressler 5-7; Jacob Bingaman 2-2. Milton: Chris Doyle 11-47, TD; Xzavier Minium 11-28; Ashton Canelo 8-20; Peyton Rearick 1-6; team 1-(-1).
PASSING: Mifflinburg: Dressler 12-23-0 for 208 yards, 2 TDs; Milton: Minium 8-12-0 for 177 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Mifflinburg: Diehl 3-87, 2 TDs; Bingaman 3-73; Gabe Stetler 2-24; Cannon Griffith 3-22; Breed 1-2. Milton: Rearick 3-122, TD; Dylan Reiff 1-18; Doyle 1-16; Canelo 3-21.
