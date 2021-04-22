WILLIAMSPORT – After developing into one of the best post players in the Middle Atlantic Conference during her career while succeeding in the classroom as an ecology major, senior Erica Lutz was recognized as the MAC Senior Scholar Athlete for women’s basketball on Wednesday.
Lutz is the first Lycoming student-athlete to earn the award since wrestler Nolan Barger ’17 in 2017 and the 15th in school history. She is the first women’s basketball player to win the award in Lycoming’s program history.
A First Team All-MAC Freedom selection this year, Lutz became the first Warrior in program history to lead the conference in both scoring (16.2) and rebounding (11.3) in the same year and she joined LeVan (18.8, 2001), Kaitlyn Ober (14.6, 2011) and Shelby Mueller (15.0, 2018) as conference scoring leaders. She also finished second in the league in field goal percentage (.527), sixth in free throw percentage (.760) and blocked shots (1.2) and seventh in assists (2.5). She finished the season 18th in Division III in rebounding (11.3) and 90th in points per game.
During the season, the senior led the Warriors in scoring and rebounding in all six games, posting four double-doubles.
Lutz, a 6-0 senior, was a Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth selection in 2019 and 2020, as she joined a select group of just three other Warriors (Lyndy LeVan (2000-03), Julia Antonelli (2012-14) and Shelby Mueller (2016-18) to earn three all-conference honors in a career.
Lutz finished her career with 901 points, crossing the 900-point plateau with her last bucket of the season against Stevenson on March 18. The 6-0 forward became the fourth player in program history to reach 25 career double-doubles and also finished her career with a program-best .527 field goal percentage (382-of-729), second in program history with 138 blocked shots and sixth with 671 rebounds.
The ecology major was a three-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll and she also earned induction into the Chi Alpha Sigma Athletics Honor Society. A seven-time member of the Dean’s List, Lutz has worked with Lycoming College’s Clean Water Institute on many projects, including electrofishing.
Lutz also helped with several women’s basketball-led service initiatives during her career, including volunteering at the Lycoming Biology Field Station, St. Mark’s Church, First United Church and the SPCA Paws Run.
The Warriors finished the COVID-19-shortened season 2-4 under 28th-year head coach Christen Ditzler.
