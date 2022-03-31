TURBOTVILLE – With no wins to show for its efforts last season, there’s no where to go but up for Warrior Run’s baseball team this year.
And with all but two starters returning, coach Harold Raup is expecting his Defenders to crack that goose egg and get some wins this season.
“Well, I think we should be much better than last year,” said Raup. “We will be young with only two seniors back, but we should be much better than we were last year. I think if we can surprise some people because we do have some experience coming back.”
The goal is to get 10 wins on the year and qualify for the District 4 playoffs, but the Defenders will have to do it without a home field once again this year as construction continues at Warrior Run High School’s athletic fields.
“Our goal is we want to win at least 10 games and reach the playoffs. That’s the goal every year,” said Raup. “And just because we’re young, I don’t want to lower the expectations.”
However, Warrior Run’s players are entering the season with the right mental approach.
“I tell you what, they have a great mindset. They know the experience of playing a 20-game road trip,” said Raup. “We scrimmaged Northwest recently and we did really well, which can give a lot of excitement for the kids, and they played well. There’s room for improvement, and hopefully it’ll give them some confidence going into the season.
“The most important thing for our kids is for them to believe they can do it. They got to get into the mindset that they can do it, and I’ve seen a lot of improvement in that area,” Raup added. “Winning breeds winning, and we have to get off to a good start to get them to believe that we can win.”
One of the areas that last year’s team lacked in was its aggressiveness at the plate, and on the basepaths.
And coach Raup has seen improvement in that area as well this preseason.
“We just got to be aggressive. I preach that all the time,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “We did a much better job at swinging at pitches in the scrimmage. We scored eight runs and we were more aggressive at the plate and on the bases. It was a very promising sign that we will be aggressive this year.”
Junior shortstop Mason Sheesley is one of Warrior Run’s top players coming back along with sophomore catcher Aden Lewis.
“Sheesley is our go-to guy. He’s coming off a really good year,” said Raup. “Lewis is coming off a good year too, but we need some other kids to step up now that they have a year of experience under their belt. They don’t have the look on their faces like they are on varsity for the first time. It’s exciting to see these kids grow from freshman year to sophomore year. You can see the confidence they have from then until now, same with juniors as well.
Among some of the younger kids Raup is looking at are sophomore leftfielder Carter Marr and freshman Cooper Wilkins.
“I think Marr will surprise some people. He’s really coming along. And I think Wilkins will surprise some people, and I think Lewis will surprise some people on the mound,” said Raup. “We’re looking for some big years from those guys.
“Lewis’ primary position will be catcher. It’s unmeasurable how important he is. We’re looking for him to lead the charge behind the plate and on the mound. He’s really improved his pitching and we’re looking for him to put up some big numbers and be a leader.
It’s important that those players do come up big, especially with a tough Heartland-II season starting the Defenders in the face.
“It’s going to be very tough. The conference this year is loaded. Central Columbia is the clear-cut leader I think, along with Loyalsock and Hughesville, and throw in Mount Carmel yet. There are eight games, so we’re going to have to get a couple of wins against those heavy hitters, and it’s going to be tough, but you can always shock some people,” said Raup.
“It always seems like we play well against Central, and I don’t know why, but we do. We just need to keep the momentum going if we get some wins but playing well on the road will be the tough part.”
Warrior Run DefendersCoach:
Harold Raup, 8th season.
Assistant coaches:
Matt Burrows, Tim Preisch, Craig Watson and Todd Brouse.
Last year’s records:
0-18, 0-16 HAC-II.
Key graduation losses:
Michael Buck and Ethan Litchard.
Returning starters:
Jake Byers, sr., RF; Logan Rager, sr., CF; Hunter Saul, jr., 2B; Mason Sheesley, jr., SS; Carter Marr, so., LF; Isaac Sherman, so., 3B; Aden Lewis, so., C; Owen Reese, so., P; Ryan Foura, so., 1B.
Remaining roster: Tanner Confair, sr.; Logan Harrison, sr.; Julian Ditty, jr.; Braydon Rupert, jr.; Damion Brown, so.; Tyler Cotner, so.; Dylan Laubach, so.; Kylar Stahl, so.; Camden Yoder, so.; Stone Allison, fr.; Isaiah Betz, fr.; Gavin Gates, fr.; Michael Kemock, fr.; Kolby Kessler, so.; Jared Silvers, fr.; Cooper Wilkins, fr.
