UNIVERSITY PARK – Fifteen elite-level wrestlers with Penn State and Nittany Lion Wrestling Club ties will be competing at the 2021 United State Olympic Wrestling Team Trials this weekend. Four current Nittany Lions, two gold medal winners from the 2016 Olympic Games, and nine wrestlers who have won NCAA individual titles at Penn State are among the outstanding group set to wrestle.
The two-day event begins today and runs through Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. The winners of each bracket in all three classifications (men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman) will represent the United States in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Beginning with the freestyle brackets, Thomas Gillman (Nittany Lion Wrestling Club/Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) will be the No. 1 seed in the 57 kg bracket, getting things started for the NLWC. Former Penn State national champion Zain Retherford (NLWC/TMWC) will be the No. 1 seed at 65 kg. Current Nittany Lion and 2021 NCAA champion Nick Lee (NLWC/TMWC) is the No. 6 seed at 65 kg and former Lion All-American Frank Molinaro (Sunkist Kids/TMWC) is the No. 7 seed at 65 kg.
With two athletes awaiting the winner of the 74 kg challenge bracket (one in the finals and one in the semifinals), former Penn State national champion Jason Nolf (NLWC/TMWC) will be the No. 1 seed in the 74 kg challenge bracket to reach those competitors. Another former Nittany Lion NCAA champ, Vincenzo Joseph (NLWC/TMWC), is the No. 7 seed. Four Penn State NCAA Champions are in the 86 kg bracket. David Taylor (NLWC/TMWC) is the No. 1 seed at 86 kg and Bo Nickal (NLWC/TMWC) is the No. 6 seed. Current Nittany Lion Aaron Brooks (NLWC/TMWC), a current NCAA Champion, is the No. 10 seed and teammate Carter Starocci (NLWC/TMWC), also a current national champion, is the No. 11 seed.
Defending Olympic Gold Medalist Kyle Snyder (NLWC/TMWC) will await the winner of the challenge bracket in the best-of-three finals at 97 kg. Current Penn State All-American Greg Kerkvliet will be the No. 6 seed at 125 kg. Current Penn Stater Mason Manville will be the No. 6 seed at 77 kg in the Greco-Roman classification.
Defending Olympic Gold Medalist Helen Maroulis of the Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club and a current resident training at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, will – like Snyder – await the winner of the 57 kg challenge bracket in the best-of-three finals at that weight in women’s freestyle wrestling. Jennifer Page (NLWC/TMWC) will be the No. 6 seed at 62 kg to round out the 15 competitors connected to Happy Valley.
Penn State football
announces future opponents
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State has announced three non-conference additions to its football schedule for the 2024 and 2026 seasons. The Nittany Lions will host Kent State on Sept. 21, 2024, Marshall on Sept. 5, 2026 and San Jose State on Sept. 19, 2026.
With the announcement, Penn State’s 2024 schedule is complete. Penn State’s 2020-26 football schedules are available on GoPSUsports.com.
The 2024 matchup with Kent State is a rescheduled game of the canceled 2020 non-conference season due to the pandemic. This will be the seventh all-time matchup between the schools, with Penn State leading the series, 6-0. The Golden Flashes are coming off a 3-1 season in a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a 7-6 year in 2019, which included a 51-41 victory over Utah State in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl. It marked Kent State’s first bowl win in school history.
The Nittany Lions will welcome Marshall to University Park for the third time, and the first time since 1930. Penn State has won both matchups against the Thundering Herd, 65-0 in 1930 and 26-7 in 1929. Former Penn State running backs coach Charles Huff is in his first season as head coach of the Thundering Herd.
Penn State’s contest vs. San Jose State is a rescheduled game of the canceled 2020 non-conference season due to the pandemic. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Penn State returns 40 lettermen from last year’s squad – 19 on offense, 18 on defense and three on special teams. Of those 40 lettermen, 19 are returning starters – nine on offense, seven on defense and three on special teams. The Nittany Lions open the 2021 campaign at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.
Marissa Kleman selected as Landmark cross country athlete of the week
athlete of the week
TOWSON, Md. – Senior Marissa Kleman, a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, along with seven of her counterparts from across the league, were named the Landmark Conference Women’s Cross Country Athletes of the Week for the week ending March 28 as announced by the conference office Thursday.
With the cancellation of the traditional Landmark fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Landmark Conference will be recognizing an athlete from each member institution in each conference-sponsored fall sport over the next few weeks.
A four-year letterwinner at Susquehanna, Kleman enjoyed a breakout season in 2019. She captured All-Landmark First Team honors after finishing third at the 2019 Landmark Championships. Kleman also earned NCAA Division III All-Mideast Region honors after coming in 19th at the 2019 NCAA Division III Mideast Regionals, clocking a personal record of 22:24.7 which ranks fifth all-time at Susquehanna.
She also gained All-Landmark Second Team recognition in 2018 after finishing 13th at the Landmark Championships.
“Marissa’s hard work and dedication to the sport is remarkable. Starting her career as a sprinter, she has completely changed how she looks at the sport of running. She always has a positive attitude and is a great role model for our underclassmen,” third-year head coach Ethan Senecal said.
Kleman has made the Dean’s List twice as an accounting major.
