CATAWISSA — Lewisburg’s offense waited until the final two innings to wake up against Southern Columbia, and the Green Dragons woke up angry.
Lewisburg tallied 13 runs in the final two innings to come back and beat Southern Columbia, 14-3, in a Heartland-II contest on Tuesday.
Carley Wagner hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to fuel the late-game resurgence for Lewisburg (8-2, 6-2 HAC-I), which has now won eight straight games.
Also for the Green Dragons, Erin Field batted 3-for-4 and scored twice, plus Gracie Murphy went 2-for-4 with a triple, four runs scored and two RBI against Southern (2-10, 1-8).
Lewisburg next hosts Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 14, Southern Columbia 3
at Southern Columbia
Lewisburg 010 007 6 — 14-12-1
Southern Columbia 002 010 0 — 3-5-2
Alexis Walter and Sydney Bolinsky. Avery Konyar, Kate Waltman (6), Emily Reese (7) and Emily Brent.
WP: Walter. LP: Konyar.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 1-for-3, HR (6th, 2 on), 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Erin Field, 3-for-4, 2 runs; Gracie Murphy, 2-for-4, triple, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Bolinsky, 2-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kimmy Shannon, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Whitney Berge, 1-for-3, double, run.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: Brent, 2-for-3, HR (5th, solo), 2 RBI.
Selinsgrove 7,
Milton 5
MILTON — The Black Panthers were held to just three hits as they fell in the Heartland-I matchup to the Seals.
Brooklyn Wade doubled and drove in two runs for Milton (2-8, 2-7 HAC-I), plus Alysia Prieto scored two runs for the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Selinsgrove 7, Milton 5
at Milton
Selinsgrove 410 101 0 — 7-11-1
Milton 000 023 0 — 5-3-3
Brooklyn Scholl and Jenna Sassaman. Miranda Hess and Ana Doyle.
WP: Scholl. LP: Hess.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Cassidy Shay, 1-for-2, triple, run scored; Allison Beddall, 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Scholl, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, run, RBI; Sassaman, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI.
Top Milton hitters: Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Alysia Prieto, 2 runs.
Central Columbia 14,
Warrior Run 1 (5 inn.)
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays batted around to score 10 runs in the first inning as they cruised to the Heartland-II victory over the Defenders.
Kaelyn Watson batted 1-for-2 and had an RBI for Warrior Run (2-7, 1-6 HAC-II). Rachel Thomas scored the run for the Defenders against Central (11-2 overall).
Warrior Run next plays at Hughesville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 14, Warrior Run 1 (5 innings)
at Central Columbia
Warrior Run 000 10 – 1-1-2
Central Col. (10)20 2x – 14-12-1
WP: Mea Consentino. LP: Kaelyn Watson.
Top Warrior Run hitter: Watson, 1-for-2, RBI; Rachel Thomas, run.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Alyx Flick, 3-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Anna Baccile, 1-for-1, run; Emmie Rowe, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, 3 runs; Kendra Zimmerman, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Olivia Hubler, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI; Isabel Snyder, walk, run; Consentino, 2 walks, run; Emma Yoder, 2-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Ava Klingerman, 1-for-1; Landri Knowles, run.
Boys tennis
Juniata 3,
Mifflinburg 2
MIFFLINBURG — In a mixed-up lineup, Daytona Walter and Moses Knepp picked up singles wins to highlight the Wildcats’ nonleague match against the Indians.
In No. 2 singles Walter won in three sets over Ethan Becker, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; and at No. 3 Knepp beat Conner Peterson, 6-7, 6-0, 10-8 (super tiebreak).
The match marked the final team competition of the 2022 season for Mifflinburg (7-8).
Juniata 3, Mifflinburg 2
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Max Lauver (J) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Daytona Walter (M) def. Ethan Becker, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
3. Moses Knepp (M) def. Conner Peterson, 6-7, 6-0, 10-8 (super tiebreak).
Doubles
1. Adam French-Gavin Kint (J) def. Gabe Greb-Ethan Dreese, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Emmet Hibbs-Xane Whitesel (J) def. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger, 6-0, 6-2.
Girls lacrosse
Bellefonte 11,
Lewisburg 7
LEWISBURG — Elsa Fellon recorded a hat trick, but Lewisburg fell to Bellefonte in a Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League game on Monday.
Callie Hoffman added two goals, plus Ella Koontz and Serena DeCosmo also scored for Lewisburg (4-6) in the game versus Bellefonte (7-2).
The Green Dragons, who also got 10 saves from Reagan Malloy, next plays at Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
