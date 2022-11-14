UNIVERSITY PARK – No. 14 Penn State shutout Maryland Saturday at Beaver Stadium in front of a crowd of 108,796.
Sean Clifford had a record-breaking afternoon for Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) as he took over the top spot on Penn State’s career passing yardage list, passing Trace McSorley for the top spot. Clifford then became the seventh player in Big Ten history to surpass 10,000 career passing yards. He finished the day against Maryland (6-4, 3-4) with 10,023 career yards.
Nicholas Singleton broke a tie with his teammate Kaytron Allen for Penn State’s freshman season record for rushing touchdown runs, recording his ninth and 10th scores this year. Jake Pinegar also made moves in the Penn State record books, moving up to second in career scoring (323) and fourth in field goals made (48), while Brenton Strange took over third place in Penn State history in touchdown receptions by a tight end (11).
The Penn State defense shut out the Terrapins in the first half, yielding just 27 total yards. The Nittany Lions posted seven tackles for loss, including five sacks in the opening half. Maryland gained just 134 yards of total offense, which is the fourth lowest total allowed by a Penn State defense in Big Ten games.
Penn State's defensive unit was led by Abdul Carter with seven tackles (3 solo). Carter stuffed the stat sheet against the Terps, recording a sack, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. Chop Robinson picked up two sacks of his own, as the Nittany Lion defense finished with seven on the day. Penn State had six or more sacks in back-to-back games (6, at Indiana; 7, Maryland) for the first time since 2007 when it had two consecutive games with six or more sacks (7, Florida International, 9/1; 6, Notre Dame, 9/8).
Offensively, Penn State featured its freshman running back duo as Singleton posted 122 yards and two scores on 11 carries in the game. Allen's day included 16 carries for 73 yards.
Bucknell 24, Georgetown 21 (OT)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Freshman Matt Schearer kicked his third field goal of the day to give Bucknell a 24-21 lead over Georgetown in overtime, and senior Gavin Pringle sealed the win by intercepting Hoyas quarterback Pierce Holley in a dramatic affair at Cooper Field on Saturday.
It was a day where special teams and defense highlighted a come-from-behind Bison effort, but the offense also shined when it was needed most, as quarterback Nick Semptimphelter led a game-tying drive that culminated with a Coleman Bennett rushing touchdown with 47 seconds left in regulation. Semptimphelter then hit wide receiver Josh Gary in the end zone for a 2-point conversion that completed the comeback. Bucknell trailed 21-10 entering the fourth quarter.
Pringle's interception was one of three for the Bison on the day. Blake Leake grabbed a touchdown-saving pick in the end zone in the second quarter, and Brent Jackson got the ball back for the Bison late in the fourth quarter with an interception at the Georgetown 37-yard line.
Bennett's last-minute touchdown was his second score of the game after he took a kickoff 93 yards to the house in the third quarter, which cut the deficit to 14-10.
Bucknell put up 292 yards of offense, 198 of which came through the air as Semptimphelter eclipsed his previous career high on 21 of 33 passing. Bennett led the ground attack with 63 of Bucknell's 94 rush yards. Marques Owens grabbed four receptions for 60 yards, and Damian Harris finished with four catches for 53 yards.
Georgetown finished with 323 yards of offense, including 201 passing from Holley. Holley also added two passing touchdowns, including one on the opening drive of the game that gave the Hoyas a 7-0 lead just eight minutes in.
It was Bucknell's first overtime victory since defeating Lafayette 13-7 on Oct. 21, 2017.
Misericordia 21, Lycoming 14
DALLAS, Pa. – Senior Elijah Shemory (Jersey Shore, Pa./Jersey Shore Area) threw for a fourth-quarter touchdown and ran for another one, but the late comeback bid by the Lycoming College football team came up just short as it fell, 21-14, to Misericordia University in Middle Atlantic Conference action in both team’s season finale on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Mangelsdorf Field.
The Warriors (4-6 overall, 3-5 MAC) began their comeback bid early in the fourth quarter, when senior Austin Rowley (Schwenksville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley) returned a punt 15 yards to the Cougar 34. After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Shemory found sophomore Billy Coppock (Collingdale, Pa./Archbishop Carroll) for a 19-yard score.
The Cougars (3-7 overall, 2-6 MAC) scored in response with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown as Eric Jeffries capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown with 4:27 left.
Lycoming went 65 yards in eight plays to respond to that, with Shemory finding Coppock for a 41-yard pass completion to get the ball to the Misericordia 25 before using Coppock twice more to get the ball down to the one as the clock ticked under a minute. Shemory crashed in from a yard out with 49 seconds left to make it a seven-point game, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Cougars, who were able to run out the clock.
Coppock finished with nine receptions for a career-best 121 yards and a touchdown and junior Brandon Timothy (Woodland Park, Pa./Passaic Valley) posted five catches for 59 yards. First-year Michael VanHorn (Philadelphia, Pa./Father Judge) had nine rushes for 46 yards. Shemory finished 19-of-43 passing for 215 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Senior Abubukar Audu (Potomoc, Md./Richard Montgomery) had seven tackles to lead the Warriors and junior Kevin Gianoni (Quakertown, Pa./Lansdale Catholic) had six stops and 1.5 tackles for loss, as the Warriors held the Cougars to just 180 yards of total offense.
The Cougars took a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter when Alex Hafner intercepted a pass at the Cougars 20 and returned it 80 yards for a touchdowns after they got their first touchdown early in the second quarter when Dallas Engel found Anthony DePalma for a 47-yard score.
Anthony DePalma had two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cougar offense, as Dallas Engel went 6-of-12 for 72 yards and a score. Zach Stolz-Illge led the Cougars with 11 tackles and Logan Baxter had seven stops and 1.5 sacks. Lamonta Wilson picked off two passes.
