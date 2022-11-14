UNIVERSITY PARK – No. 14 Penn State shutout Maryland Saturday at Beaver Stadium in front of a crowd of 108,796.

Sean Clifford had a record-breaking afternoon for Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) as he took over the top spot on Penn State’s career passing yardage list, passing Trace McSorley for the top spot. Clifford then became the seventh player in Big Ten history to surpass 10,000 career passing yards. He finished the day against Maryland (6-4, 3-4) with 10,023 career yards.

