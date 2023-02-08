College
Women’s golfBucknell moves up on final day in Panama CityNotes:
Led by a 4-over-par 76 from freshman Paige Richter, the Bison posted their best score of the week in the final round of Lipscomb’s Lady Bison Bay Point Classic and passed UAB to finish in 12th place in a strong field on Bay Point’s Nicklaus Course. Bucknell improved each day, posting a 321 on Tuesday, after opening with 347-329. The Bison started the day 17 shots behind UAB but caught the Blazers by two shots to move into the 12th spot. Lipscomb won the tournament with a 909 total, four shots in front of runner-up Florida Gulf Coast and 17 ahead of third-place North Alabama. Richter turned in Bucknell’s best card of the week with a 76 that featured three birdies, eight pars, and nothing worse than bogey. Richter finished T-21st with a 235 total, putting her just one shot out of the top 20. Tatum McKelvey closed with an 80, followed by Kayla Yi with an 82 and Kelsey Yi with an 83.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 38 16 .704 — Philadelphia 34 18 .654 3 Brooklyn 32 22 .593 6 New York 30 26 .536 9 Toronto 25 30 .455 13½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 29 25 .537 — Atlanta 27 28 .491 2½ Washington 24 29 .453 4½ Orlando 22 33 .400 7½ Charlotte 15 40 .273 14½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 17 .685 — Cleveland 34 22 .607 4 Chicago 26 28 .481 11 Indiana 25 30 .455 12½ Detroit 14 41 .255 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 33 21 .611 — Dallas 29 26 .527 4½ New Orleans 29 27 .518 5 San Antonio 14 40 .259 19 Houston 13 41 .241 20
Northwest DivisionW L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 — Minnesota 29 28 .509 10 Utah 27 28 .491 11 Oklahoma City 26 28 .481 11½ Portland 26 28 .481 11½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 30 23 .566 — L.A. Clippers 31 26 .544 1 Phoenix 30 26 .536 1½ Golden State 28 26 .519 2½ L.A. Lakers 25 30 .455 6 ___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 114, Washington 91 Boston 111, Detroit 99 L.A. Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116 Chicago 128, San Antonio 104 Sacramento 140, Houston 120 Dallas 124, Utah 111 Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114 Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
Tuesday’s Games
New York 102, Orlando 98 New Orleans 116, Atlanta 107 Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112 Memphis 104, Chicago 89 Denver 146, Minnesota 112 Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m. Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Miami, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m. Cleveland at New Orleans, 10 p.m. Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111 Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141 Tampa Bay 50 32 16 2 66 179 152 Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170 Florida 53 25 22 6 56 185 184 Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 Detroit 49 21 20 8 50 147 165 Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136 New Jersey 50 33 13 4 70 176 135 N.Y. Rangers 50 28 14 8 64 162 133 Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 Pittsburgh 50 25 16 9 59 163 154 N.Y. Islanders 54 27 22 5 59 154 145 Philadelphia 52 21 22 9 51 143 164 Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 52 29 13 10 68 176 135 Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 Minnesota 49 27 18 4 58 153 141 Colorado 49 27 18 4 58 152 135 Nashville 49 24 19 6 54 138 146 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179 Chicago 49 15 29 5 35 120 179
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 52 30 18 4 64 165 149 Seattle 50 29 16 5 63 177 155 Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 Edmonton 51 29 18 4 62 192 165 Calgary 51 24 17 10 58 164 158 Vancouver 50 20 26 4 44 170 201 San Jose 52 16 25 11 43 161 199 Anaheim 52 17 29 6 40 130 210 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1 Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1 New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO Arizona 3, Minnesota 2
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1, OT San Jose 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT N.Y. Islanders 4, Seattle 0 Edmonton 5, Detroit 2 Vegas 5, Nashville 1 Anaheim 3, Chicago 2, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m. Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Garcia on a minor league contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OFs Willie Calhoun, Michael Hermosillo, Billy McKinney and Rafael Ortega, RHPs Tyler Danish, Demarcus Evans and James Norwood, LHPs Nick Ramirez, Lisandro Santos and Tanner Tully and INFs Wilmer Difo and Jamie Westbrook on minor league contracts.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Daniel Neva manager for Great Lakes (ML).
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
NBA BOARD OF GOVENORS — Approved the acquisition of controlling ownership of the Phoenix Suns (NBA) and Phoenix Mercury (WNBA) to Mat Ishbia as governor and Justin Ishbia alternate governor. MIAMI HEAT — Traded C Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft pick to San Antonio for cash considerations.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Michael Dwumfour to a reserve/futures contract. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Announced Paul Baniel vice president of finance and administration will retire this fall. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Steve Wilks defensive coordinator. TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator. Named Charles London pass game coordinator/quarterback coach, Chris Harris defensive pass game coordinator/corner back coach and Lori Locus and Justin Hamilton defensive quality control coaches. Promoted Jason Houghtaling to offensive line coach, Luke Steckel to run game analyst, Tony Drews to tight-end coach and Pat O’Harr to pass game analyst.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
