TURBOTVILLE — Southern Columbia entered Tuesday’s Heartland-III matchup at Warrior Run with only three wins, but the team came away with an upset win over the Defenders.
The Tigers broke a tied game with six runs in the top of the sixth inning to take an 8-2 victory.
Emily Reese batted 3-for-4, tripled and drove in two runs and scored twice to lead Southern (4-13 overall), plus Vivien Miller added a 2-for-3 day at the plate that included a double and a pair of RBI.
Maura Woland hit an RBI triple for Warrior Run (10-9) in the fourth inning.
The Defenders play their final tune-up prior to the District 4 playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Loyalsock.
Southern Columbia 8, Warrior Run 2
At Warrior Run
Southern 200 006 0 – 8-12-4
Warrior Run 000 200 0 a– 2-4-2
Maddie Yost and Emily Brent. Mackenzie Heyler, Isabella Shupp (6) and Lakesha Hauck.
WP: Yost. LP: Heyler.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: Emily Reese, 3-for-4, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Brent, 2-for-3, RBI, run; P Miller, 2-for-4, run; Vivien Miller, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitter: Maura Woland, triple, RBI.
Lewisburg 6, Williamsport 2
LEWISBURG — A hot day at the plate by Gracie Murphy helped power the Green Dragons past the Millionaires in the nonleague contest.
Murphy batted 3-for-4 and had four RBI and a run scored, plus Sydney Bolinsky added a 2-for-4 day that included two doubles, an RBI and a run against Williamsport (11-7).
Ryan Brouse, Carley Wagner and Kayla Pfleegor all added two-hit days for Lewisburg (6-10), which got a complete-game win from Kimmy Shannon (5ks, 4 walks).
Lewisburg next hosts Milton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 6, Williamsport 2
At Lewisburg
Williamsport 000 001 1 – 2-2-0
Lewisburg 003 201 x – 6-12-6
T. Reed, B. Livermore (4) and A. Mahon. Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Shannon. LP: Reed.
Top Williamsport hitters: A. Robertson, 1-for-4, RBI; E. Kinley, 1-for-3, run scored; K. McAnelly, walk, run.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs scored; Carley Wagner, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Bolinsky, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI, run; Gracie Murphy, 3-for-4, 4 RBI, run; Kayla Pfleegor, 2-for-3; Olivia Hockenbrock, 1-for-3, RBI; Addy Shedleski, walk.
Shikellamy 20,Milton 1 (4 innings)MILTON — The Braves took no mercy on the Black Panthers when they batted around and scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to take the nonleague win.
Kendall Fedder had one of two hits in the game for Milton (1-18), which ends its season 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Milton.
Shikellamy 20, Milton 1 (4 innings)
at Milton
Shikellamy 440 (12) — 20-23-1
Milton 010 0 — 1-2-3
Taylor Treas, Kianah Lenner (3) and Reagan Wiest. Kendall Fedder and Autumn Wolfgang.
WP: Treas; LP: Fedder.
Top Shikellamy hitters: Blaire Balestrini, 2-for-3, HR (1st, solo), double, 2 runs, RBI; Emily Sprenkel, 2 runs; Lenner, 2-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; R. Wiest, 4-for-5, 2 doubles, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Ella Oakes, 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Taylor Treas, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Gwen Wiest, 3-for-4, run, 3 RBI; Allison Minnier, 3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sydney Sinko, 2-for-2; Aveya Stauffer, 1-for-2, double, run, RBI; Shannen Sprenkel, 2-for-2, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
Top Milton hitter: Fedder, 1-for-2, double.
Baseball Milton 14, Montgomery 13
MILTON — For the third straight game the Black Panthers scored 12 or more runs in a game, and for the third straight game Milton came away with a victory — this time taking a nonleague win over the Red Raiders.
The late-season surge by Milton (6-11) was fueled, once again, by Ethan Rhodes, Luke Goodwin and Logan Shrawder.
Goodwin and Shrawder both homered in a six-run third inning that got the Black Panthers in the game in a hurry after they fell behind 10-1 in the top of the second.
Shrawder batted 2-for-4 and hit a two-run homer, while Goodwin batted 2-for-4 and hit a grand slam.
Rhodes also continued his hot hitting for the Black Panthers (6-11), going 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored.
Milton finishes its season at 4:30 p.m. today at Williamsport.
Milton 14, Montgomery 13
At Milton
Montgomery 820 101 1 – 13-12-5
Milton 126 104 x 14-14-6
Persing, Dietrich (3), Kuhn (5) and C. Hall. Isaiah Day, Logan Shrawder (2), Gehrig Baker (7) and Aiden Keiser.
WP: Persing. LP: Day.
Top Montgomery hitters: Bennett, 2-for-4, walk, 2 runs scored, RBI; Dietrich, 2-for-3, walk, 3 RBI, run; Gearhart, 1-for-4, walk, run; Persing, 2-for-4, walk, 2 runs, RBI; C. Hall, 1-for-4; Hanford, walk, run; Puderbach, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Moore, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Fry, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 runs.
Top Milton hitters: Ethan Rhodes, 4-for-5, 2 doubles, 4 RBI, 2 runs scored; Brayden Gower, 2-for-4, double, run; Luke Goodwin, 2-for-5, HR (3rd, grand slam), 4 RBI, run; Avery Reiff, 2-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Shrawder, 2-for-4, HR (3rd, 1 on), 2 RBI, run; Baker, walk, run; Blake Hadcock, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Monty Fisher, RBI, run; Day, walk, run; Dom Lytle, run.
Hughesville 10,Lewisburg 4HUGHESVILLE — Moments after the Green Dragons scored three runs in the fifth to take the lead, the Spartans responded with nine unanswered runs to take the nonleague win.
Hughesville (17-3), the No. 1 team in District 4 Class 3A, pounded out 11 hits on the night, with Carter Cowburn leading the way with a 2-for-3 day that included two doubles and two RBI.
Cowburn also got the complete-game win for the Spartans. He struck out 12, walked six and allowed just three hits.
Lewisburg (7-13) got a 2-for-3 day from Max Mitchell, who also had two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in the final game of the year for the Green Dragons.
Hughesville 10, Lewisburg 4
At Hughesville
Lewisburg 010 030 0 – 4-3-1
Hughesville 000 154 x – 10-11-1
Jack Blough, Shea Girton (5) and Girton, Max Mitchell (5). C. Cowburn and T. Wetzel.
WP: Cowburn. LP: Blough.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Derek Asche, 1-for-2, 2 walks, RBI, run; Michael Casale, walk, run; Blough, walk, run; Mitchell, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, run; Ryan Metta-Rogan, 2 walks.
Top Hughesville hitters: Wetzel, 1-for-4, double, RBI, run; K. Kiess, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; J. Bower, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; A. Bartlett, 2-for-4, double, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Cowburn, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, run; E. Olshefskie, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; A. Ferrigno, 1-for-2, double, run; C. Reingner, 1-for-3, double, run.
