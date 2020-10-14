Lewisburg 4
Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL — Lewisburg’s girls soccer team has now run its unbeaten streak to nine games after the Green Dragons beat Central Mountain, 4-0, in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I contest Tuesday.
Sophie Kilbride scored off a Mikayla Long assist in the first half to give Lewisburg (9-3-1, 4-0 HAC-I) an early lead, but then Ella Reish scored twice to open the second half to make the Green Dragons’ advantage a convincing one.
Long later scored with 5:03 left to put the game away for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg next hosts Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 4, Central Mountain 1at Central MountainFirst half
Lew-Sophie Kilbride, assist Mikayla Long, 29:06.
Second half
Lew-Ella Reish, assist Chelsea Stanton, 37:54. Lew-Reish, assist Medha Yenireddy, 23:13. CM-Name unavailable, 14:05. Lew-Long, assist Maddie Still, 5:03.
Shots: Lewisburg, 23-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 4-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 1; CM, 19.
Boys soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 2
Maranatha Chr. 1
MILTON — Jacob Reed and Gavin Millett both scored first-half goals to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Reed’s goal with 33:54 left in the opening half was unassisted, while Millett’s tally was assisted by Tyler Stokes with 5:30 left.
Meadowbrook Chr. 2, Maranatha Chr. 1at Meadowbrook Christian SchoolFirst half
MCS-Jacob Reed, unassisted, 33:54. MCS-Gavin Millett, assist Tyler Stokes, 5:30.
Second half
Mar-Joel Sensinig, unassisted, 39:06.
Shots: MCS, 5-4; Corners: MCS, 6-5; Saves:
MCS, Michael Eager, 3; Maranatha, 3.
Cross country
Mifflinburg swept by Shikellamy
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats found the going tough against the Braves in the HAC-I meet as they got swept in the boys and girls races.
Mifflinburg’s boys fell 18-38. Eli Erickson finished third in 19 minutes and 9 seconds to lead the Wildcats.
On the girls side, a 16-43 win by the Braves, Marissa Allen finished fifth in 22:59 to pace Mifflinburg.
Both of Mifflinburg’s teams fall to 1-5 on the year.
BoysShikellamy 18, Mifflinburg 39at Mifflinburg
1. Paul Snyder, S, 18:14; 2. Tim Gale, S, 18:18; 3. Eli Erickson, M, 19:09; 4. Micah Zellers, S, 19:18; 5. Cameron Lenner, S, 19:42; 6. Keegan Moylan, S, 19:49; 7. Landon Driggers, M, 20:17; 8. Daniel Reimer, M, 20:19; 10. Daniel Walter, M, 20:34; 11. Harrison Abram, M, 20:42.
GirlsShikellamy 16, Mifflinburg 43at Mifflinburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.