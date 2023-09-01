College
Women’s soccerBucknell 1, Villanova 1 (OT)Notes:
Just 10 minutes after conceding in the opening moments of the second half, Henna Andican scored off a corner kick scrum to help the Bucknell women’s soccer team salvage a 1-1 draw with visiting Villanova on Thursday night at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. Now 2-2-1 on the season, the Bison were on the defensive throughout much of the first half as Villanova (2-0-2) piled up a 9-2 shot advantage. Jenna Hall made two stellar saves on Megan Donnelly to keep it scoreless at intermission, but the Wildcats found the breakthrough just 52 seconds into the second stanza. Former Bucknell standout Rylee Donaldson, now a fifth-year graduate student at Villanova, delivered a well-placed through ball to Makayla Stadler in behind the back line, and Stader finished inside the far post for her third goal of the season.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Baltimore 83 50 .624 _ Tampa Bay 82 52 .612 1½ Toronto 73 61 .545 10½ Boston 69 65 .515 14½ New York 65 69 .485 18½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Minnesota 69 65 .515 _ Cleveland 64 70 .478 5 Detroit 60 74 .448 9 Chicago 53 81 .396 16 Kansas City 41 94 .304 28½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Seattle 76 57 .571 _ Houston 77 58 .570 _ Texas 75 58 .564 1 Los Angeles 64 70 .478 12½ Oakland 39 95 .291 37½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Atlanta 88 45 .662 _ Philadelphia 74 59 .556 14 Miami 67 67 .500 21½ Washington 62 73 .459 27 New York 61 73 .455 27½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 74 59 .556 _ Chicago 71 62 .534 3 Cincinnati 69 66 .511 6 Pittsburgh 61 73 .455 13½ St. Louis 58 76 .433 16½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Los Angeles 83 50 .624 _ San Francisco 70 64 .522 13½ Arizona 69 65 .515 14½ San Diego 62 73 .459 22 Colorado 49 84 .368 34
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8 Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5 Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings Toronto 7, Washington 0 Seattle 5, Oakland 4 Houston 7, Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2 N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 9-8) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m. Boston (Paxton 7-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-15), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-6), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-6), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m. Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-10) at Oakland (Sears 2-11), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m. Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8 Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 5, San Diego 4 Toronto 7, Washington 0 Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1 Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1 Atlanta 7, Colorado 3 L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0
Thursday’s Games
Miami 6, Washington 1 San Francisco 7, San Diego 2 Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-1), 8:15 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m. Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Wacha 10-2), 9:40 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-New York 28 7 .800 — x-Connecticut 25 11 .694 3½ Atlanta 17 19 .472 11½ Washington 17 19 .472 11½ Chicago 15 21 .417 13½ Indiana 11 24 .314 17
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 31 6 .838 — Dallas 19 16 .543 11 Minnesota 17 19 .472 13½ Los Angeles 15 21 .417 15½ Seattle 11 25 .306 19½ Phoenix 9 27 .250 21½ x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 84, Phoenix 74 Seattle 72, Los Angeles 61 Las Vegas 84, Washington 75
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
