WILLIAMSPORT – Finally newcomers to the MAC Freedom after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, the Lycoming College women’s soccer team was selected to finish eighth in the conference’s preseason coaches’ poll, the conference office announced on Monday.
The Warriors racked up 16 votes to finish ahead of Delaware Valley (9) in the poll. Stevens (62) earned six first-place votes to top the poll while Arcadia (56) had two first-place votes and Misericordia (53) had one. DeSales (40) and Wilkes (36) round out the top five and FDU-Florham (29) and King’s (23) edged in front of Lycoming in the poll.
The Warriors were the third-most improved team in Division III in 2019, rising from a two-win 2018 to a 10-8-1 record under head coach Kenny Fern. The team has retained three of the top-five point scorers from that team, with senior Bailey Gilmore (four goals, three assists), senior Alicia Blizzard (two goals, four assists) and senior Jayden Leighow (two goals, two assists) all back to serve in leadership roles. Senior goalkeeper Jess Riordan also returns after allowing 1.96 goals and saving 79.7 percent of shots on goal during that 2019 season.
Lycoming opens its season on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Penn State-Altoona at 6 p.m.
Skyler Dietrich added to Bloomsburg field hockey staff
BLOOMSBURG - Head coach Nikki Hartranft has announced the addition of Skyler Dietrich to the Bloomsburg University field hockey coaching staff for the 2021 season.
Skyler (Fretz) Dietrich, originally from Oley, comes to BU after a successful playing career at Penn State University and with USA Field Hockey.
While at PSU, Dietrich was a three-year started for the Nittany Lions from 2014 to 2018. She was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team in both 2016 and 2017 while receiving All-Big Ten First Team accolades in 2017 and second team honors in 2016. Dietrich was a Second Team All-American 2017 and was the NCAA DI statistical champion with 20 defensive saves in 22 games. In 2016, Dietrich All-Mideast Region Second Team honors.
Dietrich was a member of the USA U-17 national team that played in Uruguay in the hockey 5'2 and a member of the U-21 nation team that played in England. Dietrich was a member of the USA Development team for field hockey and trained in California and Pennsylvania.
Dietrich is the younger sister of current assistant coach Courtney Noll.
The Huskies open the regular season on Friday, Sept. 3 as they travel to Bentley University for a 12 p.m. contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.