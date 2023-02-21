“I am happy for Emma,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “We have asked a lot of her this season, and she is responding with consistent improvement.”
Theodorsson led the Bison with 16 points on 7-out-of-12 shooting in the 64-52 victory over American. Theodorsson scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half to launch the Bison to a much-needed road victory.
Against Boston University on Senior Day, Theodorsson deposited nine points to finish as the third-highest scorer on the squad. Her seven points in the first quarter enabled Bucknell to seize the lead after one period of play.
During the week of play, Theodorsson scored 25 points, collected five rebounds, spread around two assists, and nabbed two steals. Her 25 points were on the team behind Cecelia Collins’ effort of 28.
Theodorsson has scored in double-digits seven times on the season, including five times in Patriot League competition.
Her 7.5 points per game are fourth-best on the team. She is averaging 8.9 ppg in conference play which is also fourth on the team.
Theodorsson and the Bison return on Wednesday for an in-state showdown at Sojka against Lehigh.
Report: Westbrook to sign with Clippers after Jazz waive him
LOS ANGELES — Russell Westbrook was waived by the Utah Jazz on Monday and the nine-time All-Star is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a published report.
The 34-year-old guard was acquired by the Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 10. He averaged 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game in a rocky tenure with the Lakers.
ESPN reported that Westbrook’s agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, told the outlet he will sign with the Clippers after completing a contract buyout on the remaining $47 million he’s owed on his expiring deal.
Schwartz did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. The Clippers had no comment.
The move would reunite Westbrook with Paul George, his former teammate in Oklahoma City. It also allows Westbrook to stay in Los Angeles. He is from the area and starred at UCLA.
George had lobbied recently for the Clippers to land Westbrook, who won the MVP in 2017 with the Thunder.
Westbrook would join a Clippers team that is fourth in the Western Conference at 33-28 coming out of the All-Star break.
The Lakers traded Westbrook and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal.
Love signs with Miami, moving fast after clearing waivers
Kevin Love wasted no time. He’s officially a member of the Miami Heat.
The five-time All-Star and 15-year NBA veteran cleared waivers on Monday afternoon, then signed a contract to join the Heat for the remainder of the season not long afterward. The now-former Cleveland forward was in Miami for the signing, with plans to start working out at his new team facility right away.
Love’s first official practice with Miami is scheduled for Thursday when the team returns from its All-Star break, and he could make his Heat debut as early as Friday at Milwaukee.
Love is an NBA champion, an Olympic champion and a FIBA World Cup champion. He’s 42nd on the NBA’s 3-pointers made list with 1,536, which ranks 19th among players currently in the league.
Over parts of 15 NBA seasons with Cleveland and Minnesota, Love has averaged 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds. He averaged career lows of 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 20 minutes per game in 41 games, almost all as a reserve, this season for Cleveland and didn’t play in the team’s final 12 games before the All-Star break.
Miami signed another big man on Monday — free agent center Cody Zeller. He has averaged 8.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 494 games with Charlotte and Portland.
The 6-foot-11 center was the fourth pick in the 2013 draft.
The Heat will come out of the All-Star break seventh in the Eastern Conference at 32-27, five games back of Cleveland for the No. 4 spot. The top four teams in each conference will have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and the top six in each conference will avoid the play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds.
Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry to return against Islanders
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will start when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders on Monday night.
Jarry, a two-time All-Star, hasn’t played since Jan. 22 due to an upper-body injury. He was scheduled to start on Jan. 24 against Florida but was scratched less than an hour before the opening face-off due to the injury.
The Penguins have struggled in Jarry’s absence, going just 4-5 over their last nine games to put the franchise’s streak of 16 straight playoff appearances in jeopardy heading into the final two months of the regular season.
Jarry has been solid when healthy this season. He is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 27 starts. The Penguins are just 11-14-4 when he doesn’t play.
Pittsburgh enters play on Monday in the first of the wild-card spots available in the Eastern Conference. There are five teams within three points of the Penguins.
Asmussen 1st trainer to notch 10,000 wins in North America
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Steve Asmussen became the first trainer with 10,000 victories in North America on Monday, when Bet He’s Ready won the fifth race at Oaklawn Park.
He’s already the all-time winningest trainer in the United States and Canada, having the set mark of 9,446 on Aug. 7, 2021, at Saratoga to surpass Dale Baird.
The 57-year-old was joined in the winner’s circle at Oaklawn by family members. The Arkansas track said it would donate $10,000 to charity in his name.
Asmussen has trained such champions as Curlin, the Horse of the Year in 2007 and 2008; filly Rachel Alexandra, Horse of the Year in 2009; and Gun Runner, 2017 Horse of the Year.
Asmussen’s first win as a thoroughbred trainer came July 19, 1986, at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. His mother is a retired trainer and his father is a retired jockey. His brother, Cash, was a champion rider in France.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.