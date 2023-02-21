“I am happy for Emma,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “We have asked a lot of her this season, and she is responding with consistent improvement.”

Theodorsson led the Bison with 16 points on 7-out-of-12 shooting in the 64-52 victory over American. Theodorsson scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half to launch the Bison to a much-needed road victory.

