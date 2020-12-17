On this date in 1998, Warrior Run’s Doris Zimmerman scored a game-high 16 points to pace the Defenders in a 40-30 win over Lewisburg at Warrior Run.
The Defenders got seven from Jen Koch and six from Laura Harris.
Warrior Run opened a 14-3 first-quarter lead and never really looked back. The Dragons were paced by Christina Keister’s eight-point night, and Skyra Blanchard’s seven, while Jen Rautzhan added six.
On the same night, Montoursville routed Milton, 79-43.
Future pro Kelly Mazzante scored 30.
