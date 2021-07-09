WILLIAMSPORT – Due to the substantial rains over the last 20 hours at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, the decision was made to cancel Thursday’s scheduled contest between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Trenton Thunder. This game will not be made up.
Fans holding tickets dated for July 8 will be able to exchange those tickets for tickets to any remaining 2021 Crosscutters home game at an equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Ticket exchanges will only be honored by visiting the Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office. No exchanges will be honored online or by phone.
Thursday’s scheduled Virtual Food Drive to benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will be rescheduled, with a new date to be announced.
The MLB Draft League now heads into the scheduled week break for the MLB Draft and MLB All-Star Game in Denver,. The league will return to action on July 15 with the Crosscutters hosting the Frederick Keys at 7:05 p.m.
Back in NCAA: Larry Brown joins Hardaway’s staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added Hall of Famer Larry Brown to the Tigers’ staff as an assistant, reuniting the former New York Knicks player and coach.
Brown, 80, is the only coach to win championships in both the NCAA (with Kansas in 1988) and the NBA (Detroit Pistons, 2004) over a 42-year career that also included stops in the ABA. He received coach of the year awards in each league.
The 2002 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee won 1,098 NBA games and reached the playoffs 18 times over 26 seasons. His NCAA title with the Jayhawks was among three Final Four appearances his teams made in the 1980s, one of them with UCLA.
Brown, who went 94-39 at SMU from 2012-16 and more recently was head coach of Auxilium Torino in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A in 2018, joins a Tigers program fresh off an NIT championship this spring and seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.
Hardaway called Brown a legend in a news release Thursday and praised his basketball knowledge.
“I could not be more thrilled to add someone of his caliber to our program,” said Hardaway, who played under Brown in 2005-06 in New York. “Ever since I played for him with the Knicks, I have soaked up his wisdom every chance I could. He will make a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and everyone within our program.
Brown also earned Olympic gold medals as a player in 1964 and an assistant in 2000, and a bronze in ’04 as head coach.
Fury, Wilder bout postponed
LAS VEGAS — A person with knowledge of the situation says heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19, and his third bout with Deontay Wilder will be postponed likely until the fall.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the promoters of the lucrative heavyweight trilogy are still finalizing the new date for the most anticipated heavyweight bout of the summer.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) were scheduled to meet July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to complete their series of entertaining fights.
Fury, the English champion considered the pound-for-pound best heavyweight in the world, tested positive along with several members of his camp. He was already in the U.S. to complete his final preparations for the bout, but is likely to return home to regroup.
The combat sports calendar is crowded for much of August and September, meaning Fury-Wilder III is likely to happen in October.
Fury and Wilder fought to a thrilling draw in Los Angeles in December 2018. Although Fury largely outboxed his powerful American challenger, Wilder knocked down Fury twice to split the scorecards.
Fury then trounced Wilder in their rematch in Vegas in February 2020, knocking down Wilder twice and finally forcing Wilder’s corner to stop the bout.
Wilder exercised the rematch clause in his contract even after Fury’s emphatic victory, and after an arbitration judge ruled in Wilder’s favor, Fury resignedly agreed to the matchup instead of a much-anticipated unification showdown with fellow British champion Anthony Joshua.
Although he demanded the bout, Wilder has been acting erratically in the months leading up to it. Along with changing trainers, Wilder has made a variety of wild accusations against nearly everyone involved in his first career defeat — and when the promoters held a news conference for the trilogy fight in Los Angeles last month, Wilder inexplicably refused to speak at it.
