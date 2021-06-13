LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School has its first Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Ben Liscum earned the honor late last week.
The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Liscum as Pennsylvania’s best high school boys soccer player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Liscum joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Alexi Lalas (1987-88, Cranbrook High School, Mich.), Steve Cherundolo (1996-97, Mount Carmel High School, Calif.), Abby Wambach (1997-98, Our Lady of Mercy School of Young Women, N.Y.), Heather O’Reilly (2001-02 and 2002-03, East Brunswick High School, N.J.), Matt Besler (2004-05, Blue Valley West High School, Kansas), Jack Harrison (2013-14, Berkshire High School, Mass.) and Mallory Pugh (2014-15, Mountain Vista High School, Colo.).
The 6-foot-1, 167-pound senior midfielder led the Green Dragons to a 22-0 record and the Class 2A state championship this past season. Liscum amassed 35 goals and 30 assists, including one of each in Lewisburg’s 6-0 win over Deer Lakes High in the state title game. The Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association’s Player of the Year, he was also a 2020 United Soccer Coaches High School All-American selection. He concluded his prep soccer career with 84 goals and 80 assists.
Liscum has volunteered locally as a mentor to incoming students at Lewisburg Area High School. He has also donated his time as the student liaison to the Green Dragon Foundation, a third-party organization that provides support to the school district.
“Ben possesses the ability to be successful anywhere on the pitch,” said Lee Kaar, head coach of Williamsport Area High School. “He is able to easily dominate from any position. He controls the game from any spot and he has (moved around) willingly. Ben’s overall knowledge of the game goes hand in hand with his versatility on the pitch.”
Liscum has maintained an A average in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer on scholarship at Penn State University beginning this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.
Liscum joins recent Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Soccer Players of the Year Dom Reiter (2019-20, Quaker Valley High School), Nathan Dragisich (2018-19, West Allegheny High School), Chris Donovan (2017-18, Conestoga High School), and David Egbo (2016-17, The Kiski School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Liscum has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Liscum is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.