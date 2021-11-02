LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — As Monday’s District 4 Class 2A semifinal between Milton and Montoursville remained tied at a goal apiece going into the final 10 minutes of the second half, Black Panthers coach Rod Harris was looking forward to possibly seeing what his girls could do in overtime, and beyond.
Sadly, coach Harris and his players wouldn’t get that opportunity.
Montoursville’s Lily Saul scored with 7:10 left in regulation to give the No. 2-seeded Warriors a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Milton at Loyalsock Township High School’s Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium.
“That one hurts. It was a very tough loss,” said Harris. “The girls had a heck of a season, and we said to them (after the game) they are a strong family and a strong team, and I couldn’t be more proud of what they accomplished this year.
“They absolutely put Milton girls soccer back on the map,” added Milton’s coach. “We were a doormat for a long time, and they are absolutely back on the map — reaching the district semifinals and taking a very, very strong Montoursville team to a 2-1 result. You can’t ask for anything more — aside from a win.”
Montoursville (17-1-1) got on the board first in the 11th minute of the game when Lydia Earnest scored unassisted, firing the ball into the top-left corner of the net.
Milton (16-3-1) had some good looks at the goal in the opening half, and the Black Panthers almost got one past Warriors keeper Kierstyn Dawes on a direct kick by Leah Walter with 1:15 left.
Dawes poked the ball away up and over the crossbar, but it hit off the stadium’s football goalpost and caromed back into the net, but it was waved off due to interference.
Although that opportunity didn’t count, Milton’s next one did.
Barely 1 minute into the second half the Black Panthers tied the game on a goal by Mackenzie Lopez. Janae Bergey got the assist after she won the ball near midfield prior to sending a long pass up to Lopez on the left flank.
Once again Dawes got a hand on the ball, but the shot by Lopez was hard enough to bounce off the goalie’s hands and into the back of the net.
“That was huge. We come right out after halftime and said (to the girls) we have 40 minutes of soccer to play yet. Like, this is what soccer games are,” said Harris. “1-0, that’s nothing in a soccer match. We told the girls to be ready to play for 40 more minutes, play hard and (the goal) is going to come.
“We got the equalizer, and I’m like there it is, let’s go” added Harris.
For more than 30 minutes the game remained tied, but that was until Montoursville’s Nyla Kutney saved the ball from going out of bounds near the end line before crossing it over to Lily Saul for the decisive goal inside the right post.
“I told the ladies that it just wasn’t in our cards. We got to the district semis, and it wasn’t in our cards to keep moving on,” said Harris. “We just couldn’t get that last, final shot to fall.
“I really would’ve liked to go into penalty kicks. That would’ve been fun,” added Milton’s coach. “We would’ve won if we got to PKs. We’ve been practicing them for two weeks.”
And like in every season-ending loss, Harris had to say goodbye to eight seniors (Bergey, Riley Murray, Leah Walter, Mackenzi McBride, Riley Godown, Alexis Beaver, Camden Lloyd, and Aaliyah Myers), following the game. Eight seniors who each played a role in putting Milton girls soccer back on the map.
“Every year when you lose your senior class, you have a lot of work to do to rebuild, especially when I’m losing a senior class like I am here,” said Harris. “I have a lot of solid players who are graduating, but it’s such a great experience for the younger kids to get to this level, so it becomes an expectation for our program, and that is what we’re doing.
“We’re changing the culture here at Milton. I’ve been the head coach for four years, and we’ve made the playoffs three out of the four years,” added Harris. “So now all the young kids coming up through the junior high program and getting to the next level — it’s an expectation that they know is here, and they are just going to step into it and perform. We’re changing the culture at Milton — boys and girls.”
District 4 Class 2A Semifinalat Loyalsock Township High SchoolNo. 2 Montoursville 2, No. 3 Milton 1ScoringFirst half
Mont-Lydia Earnest, unassisted, 29:39.
Second half
Milt-Mackenzie Lopez, assist Janae Bergey, 38:50; Mont-Lily Saul, assist Nyla Kutney, 7:10.
Shots: Montoursville, 13-4; Corner kicks: Montoursville, 9-4; Saves: Montoursville (Kierstyn Dawes), 3; Milton (Morgan Reiner), 11.
