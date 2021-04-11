Baseball
Lewisburg 8
Milton 5
LEWISBURG — Kaiden Wagner and Josh Heath both drove in a pair of runs as Lewisburg topped Milton Saturday on a day when the Brandon Kramm Memorial Field was dedicated in honor of the former Green Dragons standout.
Dillan Guinn-Bailey had a pair of RBI for the Panthers.
Forrest Zelechoski picked up the win on the mound while Joel Myers collected a save.
Lewisburg 8, Milton 5 Saturday at Lewisburg
Milton 201 001 1 -5-10-4 Lewisburg 220 211 x — 8-4-4 WP: Forrest Zelechoski; LP: Ethan Rowe; S: Joel Myers. Milton: Rowe, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI, run; Chase Hoffman, double, 2 runs; Rearick 2-for-3; Dillan Guinn-Bailey, 2 RBIs. Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner, 2 RBIs; Michael Casale, 2 runs; Josh Heath 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs, run.
Softball
Warrior Run 21
Millville 3 (6)
MILLVILLE — Warrior Run scored 15 runs in the sixth inning to end it early with Millville Saturday in Millville.
Gracy Beachel, Kaelyn Watson and Emma Kaufman each had a pair of hits for the Defenders. Beachel homered and Watson doubled.
Watson also picked up the win in the circle for the Defenders (2-3).
Warrior Run 21, Millville 3 (6 inn.) Saturday at Millville
Warrior Run 104 10(15) — 21-10-0 Millville 000 111 -3-7-8 Kaelyn Watson and Emma Kaufman. Carlee Charles, Liv Savage (6) and Alaina Reifendifer, Ashley Stevens (6). WP: Watson; LP: Charles. Warrior Run: Gracy Beachel, 2 hits, HR; Watson, 2 hits, double; Emma Kaufman, 2 doubles. Millville: Stevens, 2 hits.
Boys tennis
LEWISBURG — Evan Cecchini won at No. 1 singles Saturday, but Lewisburg fell to Selinsgrove.
The Green Dragons are 4-2.
Selinsgrove 4, Lewisburg 1 Saturday at Lewisburg
Singles
No. 1: Evan Cecchini (L) defeated Austin Imhoof, 6-1 6-0 No. 2: Ethan Harris (S) def. Eddie Monico, 7-4, 2-6, 7-6 (TB) No. 3: Eli Markle (S) def. Zach Higgins, 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1: Sabastia De Osambela (S) def. Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu, 7-5, 7-5 No. 2: Julian Alabackoff – Matt Rawson Lost to Luke Lybarger-Ky Reiland (S) def. Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson, 6-4, 6-2
Girls track and field
HUGHESVILLE — Milton swept action Saturday in Hughesville, topping the host team, Montgomery and Jersey Shore.
Janae Bergey won the 100 hurdles (16.4), 100 (12.5) and 200 (26.9). Leah Walter won the 1600 (5:33.8), Riley Murray claimed the 300 hurdles (49.2) and Riley Murray won the pole vault (9-0). Milton’s 3200 and 400 relays swept as well.
Milton visits Lewisburg on Wednesday.
Milton 115, Montgomery 35
3,200R: Milton, 10:35.4; 10OH: Janae Bergey (Milt), 16.4; Alexis Beaver (Milt); Lydia Crawford (Milt); 1OO: Bergey (Milt), 12.5; Regi Wendt (Milt); Anna Seeley (Mtg); 1,600: Leah Walter (Milt), 5:33.8; Kennedy Marsh (Mtg); Karenza Musser (Milt); 400R: Milton, 51.7; 400: Makenzie Lopez (Milt), 1:05.5; Wendt (Milt); Cierra Charles (Mtg); 300H: Riley Murray (Milt), 49.2; Beaver (Milt); Crawford (Milt); 800: Walter (Milt), 2:25.4; Lacy Eckard (Mtg); Mallorie Myers (Mtg); 200: Bergey (Milt), 26.9; Wendt (Milt); Brieanna Twigg (Mtg); 3,200: Marsh (Mtg), 12:47; Emma East (Milt); Mercedez Farr (Milt); 1,600R:
Milton, 4:23.0
High jump: Sara Dewyer (Milt) 4-4; Alivia Snyder (Milt); Iris Keister (Mtg); Pole vault: Murray (Milt), 9-0; Abigail Saber (Milt); Morgan Reiner (Milt); Long jump: Lauren Anderson (Mtg), 13-6; Brooke Rishel (Mtg); Reiner (Milt); Triple jump: Rachel Ryder (Mtg), 30-0; Dewyer (Milt); Seeley (Mtg); Discus: Anita Shek (Milt), 85-0; Laurel Bower (Milt); Anderson (Mtg); Javelin: Lopez (Milt), 103-1; Shek (Milt); Reiner (Milt); Shot put:
Shek (Milt), 28-0; Laurel Bower (Milt); Riley Godown (Milt).
Milton 110, Jersey Shore 40
3,200R: Milton, 10:35.4; 100H: Bergey (M), 16.4; Madelyn Gerst (JS); Beaver (Milt); 100: Bergey (Milt), 12.5; Wendt (Milt); Madison Maihle (JS); 1,600: Walter (Milt), 5:33.8; Aubrey Sechrist (JS); Musser (Milt); 400R: Milton, 51.7; 400: Lopez (Milt), 1:05.5; Wendt (Milt); Carli McConnell (JS); 300H: Murray (Milt), 49.2; Gerst (JS); Beaver (Milt); 800: Sechrist (JS), 2:25.3; Walter (Milt); Sara Pecchia (JS); 200: Bergey (M), 26.9; Wendt (Milt); Maihle (JS); 3,200: East (Milt), 13:28.3; Hadley Hager (JS); Farr (Milt); 1,600R: Milton, 4:23.3 High jump: Gerst (JS), 4-4; Eliza Welshans (JS); Dewyer (Milt); Pole vault: Murray (Milt), 9-0; Abigail Saber (Milt); Morgan Reiner (Milt); Long jump: Maihle (JS), 13-3; Reiner (Milt); Jill Hopple (Milt); Triple jump: Dewyer (Milt), 29-0 1/2; Jacklyn Hopple (Milt); Aliana Ayala; Discus: Shek (M), 85-0; Bower (M); Sam Machamer (JS); Javelin: Lopez (Milt), 103-1; Shek (Milt); Reiner (Milt); Shot put:
Machamer (JS), 29-3 1/2; Shek (Milt); Bower (Milt).
Milton 80, Hughesville 70
3,200R: Milton, 10:35.4; 100H: Bergey (M), 16.4; Sarah Gardner (H); Makayla Miller (H); 100: Bergey (M), 12.5; Kylie Beiber (H); Wendt (Milt); 1,600: Walter (Milt), 5:33.8; Hailey Poust (H); Kate Fortin (H); 400R: Milton, 51.7; 400: Elizabeth Fortin (H), 1:04.; Lopez (M); Wendt (M); 300H: Murray (Milt), 49.2; Gardner (H); Miller (H); 800: Walter (M), 2:25.4; Cierra Getz (H); Kate Miller (H); 200: Bergey (M), 26.9; Bieber (H); Wendt (M); 3,200: East (M), 13:28.3; Madi Paulhaumus (H); Farr (M); 1,600R:
Hughesville, 4:17.6
High jump: Alex Snyder (H), 4-6; Marley Green (H); Dewyer (Milt); Pole vault: Murray (Milt), 9-0; Ashlyn Maris (H); Saber (M); Long jump: Reiner (M), 13-O 1/2; Jill Hopple (M); Ayala (M); Triple jump: Makenzie Leitenberger (H), 29-7; Dewyer (M); Gardner (H); Discus: Karlee Wallis (H), 96-0; Shek (Milt); Bower (Milt); Javelin: Snyder (H), 112-7 1/2; Lopez (Milt); Shek (Milt); Shot put:
Snyder (H), 29-1 1/2; Wallis (H); Shek (M).
Boys track and field
HUGHESVILLE — Cole Goodwin swept the discus 9 (132-5) and shot put (45-0) events as Milton swept the quad meet Saturday at Hughesville.
Chris Aviles won the 100 (11.2), Nathan Barnett the 400 (56.2), Ephraim Langdon the high jump (5-4), Tyler Lobos the pole vault (10-6) and Conner Snyder the javelin (135-0).
Milton is back in action Wednesday at Lewisburg.
Milton 127, Montgomery 213,200R: Milton, 9:37.6; 110HH: Ephraim Langdon (Milton), 18.3; Chase Biloudeau (Milt), no finisher; 100: Chris Aviles (Milt), 11.2; Ben Robinson (Mtg); Ethan Minium (Milt); 1,600: Brody Bender (Milt), 4:59.2; Ryan Bickhart (Milt); Aden Keister (Mtg); 400R: Milton, 46.5; 400: Nathan Barnett (Milt), 56.2; Payton Rearick (Milt); Beau Shelley (Milt); 300H: Robinson (Mtg), 44.8; Langdon (Milt); Chase Bilodeau (Milt); 800: Bender (Milt), 2:14.2; Nathan Barnett (Milt); Keister (Mtg); 200: Aviles (Milt), 23.6; Jacob Fowler (Mtg); Josh Daub (Milt); 3,200: Bickhart (Milt), 11:03.2; Brandon Newcomer (Milt); no finisher; 1,600R:
Milton, 3:50.3
High jump: Langdon (Milt), 5-4; Eric Taylor (Milt); Ashton Krall (Milt); Pole vault: Tyler Lobos (Milt), 10-6; Drew Harris (Milt); Matthew Maturini (Milt); Long jump: Rearick (Milt), 17-4; Krall (Milt); Ethan Hamilton (Milt); Triple jump: Robinson (Mtg), 36-0; Rearick (Milt); Shelley (Milt); Discus: Cole Goodwin (Milt), 132-5; Weston Pick (Mtg); Dale-Curtis Mitchell (Milt); Javelin: Conner Snyder (Milt), 135-0; Lucas Radke (Milt); Austin Mitch (Milt); Shot put:
Goodwin (Milt), 45-0; Nolan Miller (Milt); Mehki Nolder (Milt).
Milton 99, Jersey Shore 51
3,200R: Jersey Shore, 9:03.3; 110HH: Ezra Miller (JS), 15.4; Langdon (Milt); Bilodeau (Milt); 1OO: Aviles (Milt), 11.2; Brady Jordan (JS); Minium (Milt); 1,600: Raidan Francis (JS), 4:49.7; Bender (Milt); Bickhart (Milt); 400R: Milton, 46.5; 400: Barnett (Milt), 56.2; Rearick (Milt); Shelley (Milt); 300H: Miller (JS), 44.7; Langdon (Milt); Bilodeau (Milt); 800: Francis (JS), 2:05.0; Bender (Milt); Barnett (Milt); 200: Aviles (Milt), 23.6; Daub (Milt); Minium (Milt); 3,200: Bickhart (Milt), 11:03.2; Hunter Kelley (JS); Brandon Newcomer (Milt); 1600R:
Jersey Shore, 3:44.9
High jump: Langdon (Milt), 5-4; Carter Stackhouse (JS); Taylor (Milt); Pole vault: Lobos (Milt), 10-6; Harris (Milt); Maturini (Milt); Long jump: Rearick (Milt), 17-4; Cam Allison (JS); Krall (Milt); Triple jump: Cam Allison (JS), 36-9; Stackhouse (JS); Rearick (Milt); Discus: Goodwin (M), 132-5; Mitchell (Milt); Minium (Milt); Javelin: Snyder (Milt), 135-0; Lucas Radke (Milt); David Watts (JS); Shot put:
Goodwin (M), 45-0; Miller (M); Nolder (M).
Milton 103.5, Hughesville 46.5
3,200R: Hughesville, 8:58.3; 11OHH: Langdon (M), 18.3; Bilodeau (M); Garrett Shearer (H); 1OO: Aviles (M), 11.2; Anthony Nanton (H); Minium (M); 1,600: Morgan Gavitt (H), 4:40.6; Hunter Foust (H); Bender (M); 400R: Milton, 46.5; 400: Barnett (Milt), 56.2; Rearick (Milt); Shelley (Milt); 300H: Langdon (M); Bilodeau (M); Shearer (H); 800: Logan Long (H), 2:08.4; Bender (M); Barnett (M); 200: Nanton (H), 23.5; Aviles (M); Nicholas Bragalone (H); 3,200: Foust (H), 9:55.6; Gavitt (H); Bickhart (M); 1,600
R: Hughesville, 3:42.9
High jump: Langdon (Milt), 5-4; Taylor (Milt); Krall (Milt); Pole vault: Lobos (Milt), 10-6; Harris (Milt); Maturini (Milt); Long jump: Rearick (Milt), 17-4; Krall (Milt); Hamilton (Milt); Triple jump: Rearick (M), 35-3; Shelley (M); Justin Swallow (M); Discus: Goodwin (M), 132-5; Gabe Larson (H); Mitchell (M); Javelin: Snyder (Milt), 135-0; Radke (Milt); Wyatt Forwood (H); Shot put:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.