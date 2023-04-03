College
SoftballGame 1: Millersville 4, Lock Haven 1Game 2: Lock Haven 6, Millersville 5Note:
Lock Haven (14-12, 4-6 PSAC East) split a PSAC Eastern Division doubleheader Sunday with Millersville (14-14, 3-5) thanks to a thrilling walk-off win in game two. Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Delaney Good recorded two hits and scored once in game one.
Game 1: Arcadia 2, Lycoming 1 (8 innings)Game 2: Lycoming 4, Arcadia 1Note:
Junior Kylie Russell tossed a three-hitter in the second game against 2022 NCAA Tournament team and MAC Freedom preseason favorite Arcadia to lead the Warriors to a 4-1 win after a 2-1, eight-inning setback in the first game of the doubleheader at Blankley Field on Sunday. The Warriors (13-5, 5-1 MAC Freedom) kept hold of first place with the win over the Knights (13-11, 4-2, still sitting a game ahead of both Misericordia and King’s, who are both 3-1. Russell (5-3) struck out nine in the complete game win and extended her stretch without allowing an earned run to 26.1 innings. She only let one runner past second base in the game and retired 11 in a row from the first to fourth innings.
BaseballGame 1: Lycoming 12, Delaware Valley 7Game 2: Lycoming 6, Delaware Valley 4Note:
First-year Nick Reeder delivered a two-run single in the top of the seventh to lead the Warriors to a MAC Freedom sweep of Delaware Valley. The win is Lycoming baseball’s first doubleheader sweep since beating Juniata, 5-2 and 1-0, on May 16, 1970. Lycoming is 6-13, 4-6 MAC Freedom; and Delaware Valley is 6-13, 1-8.
Game 1: Army 7, Bucknell 0Game 2: Bucknell 11, Army 7Notes:
After being shut out for the first time all season in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader at Army, the Bison resumed its offensive surge in an 11-7 win in the nightcap and picked up a key road split against the defending Patriot League champion. The Bison are now 13-12 overall and 7-3 in the Patriot League, and they are tied with Navy atop the Patriot League standings. Army is also 13-12 overall and 4-2 in league play. Bucknell heads to Holy Cross for a doubleheader on Monday, while the Black Knights host Navy. Bucknell came into the day averaging 11 runs per game in Patriot League play, but Tanner Gresham tossed a gem in the opener, blanking the Bison on three hits. Bucknell quickly broke out again in the second game, however. Jacob Corson and Tyler Dunn homered in the top of the first to get the Bison going, and Grant Voytovich and Sean Keys added long balls later in the game as part of a 15-hit attack.
Men’s track and fieldFridayLock Haven at Colonial RelaysNote:
For Lock Haven in the meet, Milton Area High School graduate Tanner Walter ran a PSAC mark 9:58.46 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Women’s tennisSaturdayLycoming 5, Arcadia 4Notes:
Led by the trio of first-year Emma Kelchner and sophomores Sarah Lanphear and Rei Saar, who each had two wins a piece, the Warriors opened MAC Freedom action with a win over Arcadia at Brandon Park and the Central PA Tennis Center. Lanphear, who toppled Keely Ochs, 6-0, 6-2, in the No. 5 singles spot for the Warriors’ fifth point, also took the No. 3 doubles win with teammate junior Haley Seebold (Milton Area H.S.), over Bertrand and Bridgit Terry, 8-4. The Warriors advance to 6-4 overall and 1-0 in the MAC Freedom and Arcadia falls to 1-3, 0-1.
MLB GlanceEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 3 0 1.000 _ Boston 2 1 .667 1 New York 2 1 .667 1 Baltimore 1 2 .333 2 Toronto 1 2 .333 2
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 0 1.000 _ Cleveland 3 1 .750 ½ Chicago 2 2 .500 1½ Detroit 0 3 .000 3 Kansas City 0 3 .000 3
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 3 0 1.000 _ Los Angeles 2 1 .667 1 Houston 2 2 .500 1½ Oakland 1 2 .333 2 Seattle 1 3 .250 2½
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 3 1 .750 _ Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½ Washington 1 2 .333 1½ Miami 1 3 .250 2 Philadelphia 0 3 .000 2½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cincinnati 2 1 .667 _ Milwaukee 2 1 .667 _ St. Louis 2 1 .667 _ Chicago 1 2 .333 1 Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 2 2 .500 _ Colorado 2 2 .500 _ Los Angeles 2 2 .500 _ San Diego 2 2 .500 _ San Francisco 1 2 .333 ½
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1 Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0 L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1 Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2 Boston 9, Baltimore 8 Texas 16, Philadelphia 3 San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5 Cleveland 2, Seattle 0
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0 Boston 9, Baltimore 5 St. Louis 9, Toronto 4 Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4 Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3 L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0 Cleveland 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings Texas 2, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 3:10 p.m. Minnesota (Mahle 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m. Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1 Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1 Atlanta 7, Washington 1 Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2 Texas 16, Philadelphia 3 San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5 San Diego 8, Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 4, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0 Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 1 St. Louis 9, Toronto 4 Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego 3, Colorado 1 Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Texas 2, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 2:10 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Minnesota (Mahle 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-0), 7:45 p.m. Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at San Diego (Weathers 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 54 24 .692 — x-Philadelphia 51 27 .654 3 x-New York 46 33 .582 8½ Brooklyn 43 35 .551 11 Toronto 39 39 .500 15
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 41 37 .526 — Atlanta 39 39 .500 2 Washington 34 44 .436 7 Orlando 34 44 .436 7 Charlotte 26 53 .329 15½
Central Division W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 56 22 .718 — x-Cleveland 49 30 .620 7½ Chicago 38 40 .487 18 Indiana 34 45 .430 22½ Detroit 16 62 .205 40
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 49 29 .628 — New Orleans 40 38 .513 9 Dallas 37 42 .468 12½ San Antonio 20 58 .256 29 Houston 19 60 .241 30½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Denver 51 26 .662 — Minnesota 39 40 .494 13 Oklahoma City 38 41 .481 14 Utah 36 42 .462 15½ Portland 33 45 .423 18½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
x-Sacramento 47 31 .603 — Phoenix 43 35 .551 4 Golden State 41 37 .526 6 L.A. Clippers 41 38 .519 6½ L.A. Lakers 40 38 .513 7 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Miami 129, Dallas 122 New Orleans 122, L.A. Clippers 114
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 128, Charlotte 108 Chicago 128, Memphis 107 Portland 107, Minnesota 105 Brooklyn 111, Utah 110 New York 118, Washington 109 San Antonio 142, Sacramento 134, OT Atlanta 132, Dallas 130, OT Orlando 128, Detroit 102 L.A. Lakers 134, Houston 109 Phoenix 128, Oklahoma City 118 Cleveland 115, Indiana 105 Milwaukee 117, Philadelphia 104 Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Denver at Houston, 8 p.m. Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
