LEWISBURG — The Lake Lehman Knights ruined Lewisburg’s Senior Night by holding off the Green Dragons for the nonleague win Thursday.
Lake Lehman (11-7) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter and never really looked back in taking an 11-10 victory.
Lewisburg (7-7), however, came back in the second half against the Knights thanks to a huge night from Quin Michaels.
Michaels scored six goals in the game, including all four of the Green Dragons’ goals in the fourth quarter.
Matt Reish added three goals and an assist on the night for Lewisburg, which also got a goal from Damon Alabakoff and assists from Derek Gessner and Ben Bailey.
Defensively, Tyler Downs made 15 saves for Lewisburg, which will likely face Selinsgrove in the semifinals of the District 4 playoffs that begin May 24.
Girls lacrosse Danville 14, Lewisburg 4
DANVILLE — Four Ironmen recorded hat tricks to run away with the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win over the Green Dragons.
Ella Koontz scored twice for Lewisburg (9-6), plus Callie Hoffman and Erin Lowthert also found the back of the net for the Green Dragons against Danville (14-3).
Izzy Wood made 12 saves in goal for Lewisburg, but she was tagged for four-goals days Danville’s Lucy Pickle, Gracie Kitka, Addy Palm and Jera Strony.
Lewisburg ends its regular season at Lower Dauphin on Monday.
SoftballMidd-West 18,Milton 3 (3 innings)MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs tallied 10 runs in the first inning to roll to a nonleague win over the Black Panthers.
Erin Hess led Milton (0-16) with a 2-for-2 day that included a double, 2 RBI and a run scored. Kiera Nickles and Madelyn Nicholas both added hits for the Black Panhters.
Milton next hosts Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Midd-West 18, Milton 3 (3 inn.)
at Midd-West
Milton 001 – 3-5-2
Midd-West (10)71 — 18-14-2
Kendall Fedder, Alana Allenbach (2) and Autumn Wolfgang. Miley Beachel, Lorna Oldt (3) and McKennin Voss.
WP: Beachel. LP: Fedder.
Top Milton hitters: Erin Hess, 2-for-2, double 2 RBIs, run scored; Kiera Nickles, 1-for-2, run; Madelyn Nicholas, 1-for-2, run.
Top Midd-West hitters: Rachel Keister, 4-for-4, 2 doubles, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Storm Wilt, 3-for-3, HR (2nd, 2 on), double, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Sarah Shupp, 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Beachel, 2-for-2, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Teagan Schreffler, 1-for-2, run, RBI; Cali Sauer, 2-for-2, run; Madi Swineford, 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Voss, 2 runs, RBI.
Shikellamy 15,Lewisburg 0 (3 innings)SUNBURY — The Green Dragons couldn’t get a hit off the Braves’ Taylor Treas to fall in the nonleague matchup, Lewisburg’s second loss in a row and fourth in the last five games.
Treas struck out only one batter and gave up one walk in the dominating effort in the circle for Shikellamy (7-9).
Lewisburg (4-9) will have to regroup quickly as it hosts Warrior Run today at 4:30 p.m.
Shikellamy 15, Lewisburg 0 (3 innings)
at Shikellamy
Lewisburg 000 — 0-0-5
Shikellamy 357 — 15-13-0
Addy Shedleski and Sydney Bolinsky. Taylor Treas and Reagan Wiest.
WP: Treas. LP: Shedleski.
Top Shikellamy hitters: Blaire Balestrini, 2-for-3, walk, run scored; K. Lenner, 3 walks, 3 runs, 2 RBI; R. Wiest, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Ella Oakes, 3-for-3, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Treas, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Gweneth Wiest, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Allison Minnier, 1-for-3, run; Sydney Sinko, 3-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Amelia Wary, walk, 2 runs.
