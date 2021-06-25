TRENTON, N.J. – Williamsport’s offensive struggles continued at Rider University on Thursday as the Crosscutters were no-hit into the ninth inning as they fell to Trenton Thunder 4-0.
The lone Cutters hit of the ballgame game off the bat of Lance Logsdon with nobody out in the ninth, but he was left stranded as the game came to an end.
Logsdon was one of only two Cutters to appear on the bases more than once as he worked a walk in the fourth inning. Rob Marinec would be the other to reach twice, once via a fielder’s choice and once via an error. In addition, Michael Turconi and Kyle Smith reached safely via walks, and Trey Steffler reached via a fielder’s choice.
Chase Costello got the start on the hill and suffered his first lost in a Williamsport jersey after throwing five innings, allowing one run off of two hits, including a home run in the first inning, while striking out five.
Owen Holt relieved Costello in the sixth, allowing just one hit and one walk in his single inning of relief. Francisco Mateo would pitch in the seventh, allowing three more Trenton runs on three hits, including a two run home run, one walk, and two strikeouts.
Mateo was followed by Maxwell Loven, who would end the game for Cutters pitching allowing no hits and one walk in his inning of relief, striking out two.
Williamsport (12-12-1) next hosts State College at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.