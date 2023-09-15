MILTON — Thursday’s marquee matchup against Selinsgrove was a measuring stick of sorts for Milton’s boys soccer team.
A win over the Seals, the No.1 team in District 4 Class 3A, would be a big boost for the Black Panthers, who are among the top teams in Class 2A.
But a slow start would doom Milton, which would post a second-half comeback only to fall short in a 3-2 loss to Selinsgrove at Alumni Stadium.
Milton coach Eric Yoder went into the matchup looking for a better showing than his team had against Selinsgrove a year ago, when the Seals rolled to an 8-2 victory at Harold L. Bolig Stadium.
“It really stings — it’s hard to lose. After last year we wanted to come back and have a better showing, which I guess in the end we did,” said Yoder. “Yeah, the guys are hurting, for sure.”
The Black Panthers (5-2 overall) were definitely smarting both mentally, and physically, following a contest that featured plenty of fouls and yellow cards, but surprisingly no penalty kicks which would’ve helped turn the tide in Milton’s favor.
“We were trying to get whatever we could get. There were some really rough plays, but we’re proud of them for not quitting,” said Milton’s coach.
Milton could’ve easily given up against Selinsgrove (6-1), especially after the Seals took a 2-0 lead after the first half when Jake Keeney scored 1:36 into the game and then Damien Pardoe found the back of the net with 5:04 left in the opening half.
“That first goal, it definitely affected our play for the next 15-20 minutes, at least, and then Selinsgrove got its second one,” said coach Yoder. “That was tough to recover from.”
The Black Panthers nearly halved their deficit just before the half, but a shot by Evan Yoder hit off the crossbar with four minutes left.
Evan Yoder followed with another scoring opportunity with 20 seconds remaining, but Selinsgrove keeper Xander Goudreu made the stop to keep Milton off the board.
“We definitely felt like we were (still) in it. Everybody was confident. We had a game earlier against Central Columbia where we were down but came back, but it felt like the further the second half went on — it felt like it wasn’t going to go our way,” said coach Yoder.
“But I told the guys in the huddle afterwards — frontrunners can play good when they’re ahead, but then they give up when they’re down. Our kids didn’t give up. We were down 3-0 and I think they just played harder and harder the whole second half.”
Selinsgrove took a 3-0 lead 12:24 into the second half when Keeney scored again, but Milton continued to pound the Seals’ goal with shot after shot before finally hitting pay dirt late in the game.
A direct kick by Dominic Ballo near midfield somehow snuck inside the top-right corner of the net to put the Black Panthers on the board with 8:38 remaining.
“That was a thing of beauty,” said Milton’s coach. “We like him to put it on the back post — where it can either go in or Joel (Langdon), who’s 6-foot-5, can tap it in. So, that goal was textbook.”
Langdon later got a goal of his own when he got a feed from Ethan Rhodes and snuck the ball in under the Seals’ keeper to get the Black Panthers within a goal.
“There was such a scramble in there, and Joel made a great hit on the ball,” said Milton’s coach. “I saw it from the back — it snuck in around a couple of defenders and there was no way the keeper was getting the ball.”
Although a second loss isn’t going to ruin Milton’s season, coach Yoder hopes the defeat will make his Black Panthers stronger in the long run.
“In the big picture, we’re fine, and we realize that. Playing a good, hard, aggressive game will help us in the future,” he said. “We’re going to learn from it. It would’ve been more fun to win, but we’re going to learn from that loss.
“Selinsgrove is either the best, or one of the top 2-3 teams in District 4, and I fully believe that,” added Milton’s coach. “So, I think it was a good test and it’ll help us moving forward.”
Milton next plays at Hughesville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Selinsgrove 3, Milton 2
at Milton
First half
Sel-Jake Keeney, assist Logan Rodkey, 38:24.
Sel-Damien Pardoe, assist Rodkey, 5:04.
Second half
Sel-Keeney, assist Pardoe, 27:36.
Milt-Dominic Ballo, direct kick, 8:38.
Milt-Joel Langdon, assist Ethan Rhodes, 3:49.
Shots: Milton, 10-7; Corner kicks: Selinsgrove, 5-4; Saves: Selinsgrove 5 (Xander Goudrea); Milton 5 (Jonah Strobel).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.