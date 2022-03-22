SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — After a tough season-opening loss last week, Lewisburg bounced back to take a 4-1 Heartland-II victory at South Williamsport on Monday.
Singles wins from Eddie Monaco and Sar Vishwakarma paved the way for Lewisburg (1-1).
Monaco beat Logan OgDen, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4), while Vishwakarma cruised past Wyatt Robbins, 6-2, 6-2.
The match was then sealed following the doubles wins from Matt Rawson and Erich Stiner, who won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1; and from Ryan Shabahang and Grant Rowe, who won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
“I was very happy with how my team played today, especially both doubles teams, who really stepped up to grab two wins,” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer. “And then a huge performance by Vishwakarma winning his first ever singles match to grab the win at 3-0. This was a nice rebound win after coming off a tough Central Mountain loss.”
Lewisburg is next scheduled to host Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 4, South Williamsport 1
at South Williamsport
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Logan OgDen, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
2. Kade Sanford (SW) def. Greyson Azeredo, 7-5, 6-4.
3. Sar Vishwakarma (L) def. Wyatt Robbins, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Matt Rawson-Erich Stiner (L) def. Ross Flerlage-Caleb Jackson, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Ryan Shabahang-Grant Rowe (L) def. Luke Sanford-Lucas Bower, 6-2, 6-2.
Hughesville 5, Milton 0
HUGHESVILLE — The Black Panthers had a rough first outing of the season as the Spartans rolled to a shutout win in Heartland-II action.
Milton (0-1) will next host Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Hughesville 5, Milton 0
at Hughesville
Singles
1. Mikey Dylina (H) def. Trace Witter, 6-2, 6-0.
2. Mason Thomas (H) def. Jaydon Cottage, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Austin McKeon (H) won by default.
Doubles
1. Trevor Rothrock-Chase Michael (H) def. Luke Embeck-Noah Heimbach, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Nick Turner-Reese Moon (H) def. Tyler Geiswite-Gaven Russell, 6-0, 6-2.
