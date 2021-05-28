SHIPPENSBURG - Milton girls track and field Coach Rod Harris knew his 4x100 relay team was good. He thought that barring injury, he had a team capable of capturing a medal at Shippensburg.
How about gold?
The Milton relay team of Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey, Regi Wendt and Riley Murray cruised to the Class 2A state title in 49.70 Friday at Shippensburg University, in an event that featured three District 4 teams atop the podium. Bloomsburg took second in 50.12 and Hughesville fourth, 50.71.
Milton’s gold was the first girls state title for any Black Panther on the track.
“Coach kept telling us we had a good relay, then two weeks ago it kind of set in,” said Bergey.
“He said, ‘You guys are going to do it!,’” added Wendt.
Three of the relay members agreed Wendt made the biggest gains on the track.
“Definitely Regi,” said Lopez, just a freshman. “It’s a lot of pressure, so you’re just trying to get everything out of your mind and put your team in a good spot.”
“She flew around that corner,” Murray said of Wendt’s third leg.
“I needed to start so hard and just leaned into the corner,” said Wendt.
Murray took the baton with no one in sight.
“I wasn’t going to look back,” she said.
The four were all smiles after the win. Why not, only Wendt is a senior, so the group has a bright future ahead.
“This never crossed my mind,” said Wendt of the gold-medal finish. I never set expectations.”
“I’m so proud of those girls,” said Harris. “That core group of girls has been solid all season. They’ve put the work in, the training. It’s hard to be the No. 1 seed coming into states, to feel that pressure, to have that target on their backs. I couldn’t be more proud. The put it all together and they were firing on all four cylinders.”
Murray had a busy day.
In the pole vault, she tied Southern Columbia’s Karly Renn for third at 10-6. Warrior Run’s Mya Shoemaker, a senior, was fifth at 10-6.
Murray wanted to clear 11, but was happy with her placement given the fact she’d never beaten Renn, the District 4 champion, or Shoemaker.
“I was glad I medaled,” said Murray with a big smile. “I always wanted to vault here. The atmosphere really did help.”
Shoemaker felt she had a little more in her.
My goal was 11 (feet), but I’m proud of myself,” she said. “I knew I could do better.”
The grandstand crowd pushed her, she acknowledged.
“There’s definitely a kind of pressure, but it’s overall a positive experience.”
Murray also took the podium after a sixth-place finish (47.35) in the 300 hurdles.
Lewisburg’s 4x400 relay team (Siena Brazier, Madison Ikeler, Asha Hohmuth, Elena Malone) took second in thrilling fashion as anchor leg Malone chewed up two competitors over the course of her 400 meters.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Hohmuth said of watching Malone chew up runners.
Hohmuth made up spots as well, especially in the first 200.
“I just kept getting closer and just took her,” she said of a move coming out of the second corner.
Several Green Dragons took the podium on the day.
Coming into the season, Brazier, a junior, wanted to get under 16 seconds in the 100 hurdles. She had never competed in a District 4 meet, never mind the big stage at Shippensburg for the PIAA Championships.
Last week she shined at the District 4 championships and on Friday she claimed third in the 300 hurdles (46.25) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.16).
“I’m happy,” she said after the 100 hurdles race. “It’s a little nerve wracking. Coming into the season, I didn’t expect to break 16 and when I did, I wanted to break the school record.”
The 4x800 relay was a barnburner with Boiling Springs winning in 9:37.94.
Lewisburg’s relay (Kyra Binney, Maggie Daly, Sarah Mahoney, Maone) took third in 9:33.62 and Warrior Run (Alyssa Hoffman, Sienna Dunkelberger, Sage Dunkleberger, Lauren Trapani) took seventh in 9:51.80 providing District 4 with two of the top teams in the state.
“My goal was to close as much as I could, rely on my training and run for my teammates,” said Malone.
“It’s my first time as part of a 4x8 relay,” said Mahoney. “I was really happy to be part of this team. My goal was to run for each other. I had my teammates and I know they had me.”
Warrior Run stayed in the top eight throughout the race, but couldn’t pick off spots as the race wore on..
“I really enjoy the 4x8,” said Sage. “It didn’t go as we wanted, but I’m glad we got to experience this as a team.”
“It’s a good experience,” said Sienna, who along with Sage, were competing in their first state championships.
Trapani said the team knew coming in it would be a tough challenge.
“I wanted to stay up there to give us a medal,” said Trapani.
Lewisburg’s Malone took sixth in the 400 (58.71) in a deep, talented field. Girard College’s Mareah Conteh won with a state-record time of 54.27.
Montoursville’s Lily Saul was second in 57.66. The talented field in the district helped Malone, she said.
“We’re all friends and it’s not like, ‘I want to beat you,’ it’s more like, ‘you push me and I push you.’ We want every District 4 girl on that podium we can get.
“I’m very happy. I wanted to come in and do a little better than (my freshman year) and I accomplished that.”
Lewisburg senior Madison Downs took seventh in the discus (118-11).
Downs also finished 13th in the shot put (35-11.5).
The Lewisburg girls took fourth in the team race.
In the 100, Milton’s Bergey was fourth in her heat (12.96) and did not advance to the finals.
In the 1,600, Lewisburg’s Mahoney was seventh in her section, finishing in 5:18.50. Warrior Run’s Trapani was 10th in her section in 5:19.77.
Boys
Warrior Run senior Spencer Tanner was 11th in the high jump (6-0).
Milton junior Chris Aviles competed in the 100 and 200, but did not advance to the finals. He finished fourth in his heat (22.86) in the 200 and finished in 11.24 in his heat in the 100.
Milton junior Cole Goodwin was 18th in the discus (139-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.