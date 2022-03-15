LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women’s basketball team has secured its spot in a national postseason tournament for the first time since 2019, as it was announced Sunday evening the Bison received an at-large bid to the WNIT. It will be Bucknell’s fourth all-time appearance in the tournament, previously attending in 2007, 2016 and 2018.
Bucknell received the at-large bid following a runner-up finish in the Patriot League Tournament and a 23-9 overall record in 2021-22. Bucknell is joined in the WNIT by fellow Patriot League team Holy Cross, which received the automatic bid as the league’s regular season champion. It marks the third time that multiple Patriot League teams have attended the tournament in the same season.
Bucknell appeared in the WNIT as recently as 2018 when it faced West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va. Bucknell is also one of only two Patriot League teams to win a WNIT game, as it defeated Akron 74-70 in the first round on March 17, 2016. The Bison went on to face Michigan in the second round two days later, falling 95-72.
The Bison will head to New York to play the Fordham Rams at 7 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx for its first-round game of the 2022 WNIT. It will be the 23rd all-time meeting between the Bison and the Rams and the first since 2017-18.
Fordham, which fell 66-63 to UMass in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals on March 4, is 18-10 overall and went 8-6 in conference play. Bucknell has shared four common opponents with Fordham this season – Lafayette, Fairleigh Dickinson, George Mason and St. Bonaventure. The Bison and the Rams both went undefeated against those four.
Fordham, a former member of the Patriot League from 1990-95, won 71-62 in the most recent matchup with the Bison in December 2017 and is 16-6 in the all-time series. Bucknell’s last win in the series was a 49-39 decision at home back in December 2011.
With a win against Fordham, Bucknell would advance to play the winner of Thursday’s game between Norfolk State and Drexel in the second round.
Fellow Patriot League team Holy Cross plays Columbia in the first round on Wednesday.
Friday’s game against Fordham will be broadcast on ESPN+.
