COAL TOWNSHIP — A few weeks ago, Shamokin Area’s boys basketball team traveled to Mifflinburg and came away chastened, 62-37.
But on Wednesday, the Indians returned the favor, playing their best game of the season in downing the Wildcats, 70-55, in a key Heartland Athletic Conference Division I game.
Mifflinburg fell to 7-2 overall, 6-2 in Division I, while the Indians improved to 3-5 overall, 3-3 in the division.
The win was convincing in every way. The Indians built a 14-8 lead in the first quarter, upped it to 30-13 at one point in the second and never let the Cats get closer than 13 the rest of the game.
Four of the five Indian starters scored in double figures, and the other, Joey Tarr, had nine points. Shamokin shot 58% from the floor (29-50) including eight three-pointers. The Indians out-rebounded Mifflinburg 33-21 and had 17 assists, with Cameron Annis and Colin Seedor each handing out five.
“We are still very much a work in progress,” said Shamokin head coach Chris Zimmerman. “It all starts with ball movement. When we move the ball, we play the right way. And I think Mifflinburg is a very good defensive team. But we found the open guys tonight.”
It was the inside-outside movement that made it even tougher. Center Cayan Lee had a double-double with 14 points (7-for-10) and 11 rebounds, and his two backups, Dom Michaels and J.J. Leiby, combined for 10 points and 10 rebounds on their own on 5-for-6 shooting.
“Cayan’s a handful for anybody when he’s playing well, and that sets up the outside,” Zimmerman said.
Brent Reed led all Indians with 16 points and added five rebounds and three assists. Seedor had 11 points and Annis 11.
Zimmerman said the team may have benefitted from the snowstorm.
“We’ve played a lot of games in a little while and a lot of games on the road against very good teams — Danville, Loyalsock, Mifflinburg. It was nice to just have a couple days off and talk about the things we want to do.”
Cannon Griffith paced all scorers with 18 points for the Wildcats, hitting 7 of 10 shots, and Jacob Young added 17 points and six rebounds. But Mifflinburg made just 4 of 24 three-point attempts.
Shamokin 70, Mifflinburg 55at ShamokinScore by quarters
Mifflinburg 8 13 11 23 — 55 Shamokin 14 21 14 21 — 70
Mifflinburg (7-2) 55
Gabe Yoder 4-15 0-0 8, Jarret Foster 0-3 1-2 1, Eli Troutman 0-0 0-0 0, Lane Yoder 1-3 0-1 2, Cannon Griffith 7-10 1-2 18, Jake Young 6-17 5-5 17, Tyler Reigel 3-8 2-4 9, Ethan Bomgardner 0-2 0-0 0, Zach Wertman 0-3 0-2 0.
Totals:
21-61 9-16 55.
3-point goals:
Griffith 3, Reigel.
Shamokin (3-5) 70
Cayan Lee 7-10 0-2 14, Cameron Annis 3-3 3-4 10, Colin Seedor 4-11 0-0 11, Brent Reed 7-13 0-0 16, Joey Tarr 3-5 1-2 9, Collin Bowers 0-0 0-0 0, Jason Alderson 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Mattern 0-1 0-0 0, Dom Michaels 2-3 0-0 4, JJ Leiby 3-3 0-1 6, Hunter Wertz 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
29-50 4-8 70.
3-point goals:
Seedor 3, Reed 2, Tarr 2, Annis.
JV score: Mifflinburg 44-39. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Bomgardner, 19; Shamokin, Mattern 12.
