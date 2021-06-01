TURBOTVILLE -
District 4 Class 3A semifinal
No. 2 Central Columbia 5, No. 3 Lewisburg 2
at Moser Complex
Lewisburg 001 001 0 - 2-4-1
Central 000 320 x - 5-5-0
Lexi Walter, Kimmy Shannon (4) and Sydney Bolinsky. Mea Consentino and Payton Crawford.
WP: Consentino. LP: Walter.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Rylee Dyroff, 2-for-3, HR (6th, solo), 2 runs scored, RBI; Erin Field, 1-for-2, triple, walk, RBI; Bolinsky, 1-for-3, double.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Ellie Rowe, walk; Alyx Flick, 1-for-3, run scored; Crawford, 1-for-2, double, walk, 2 runs; Emmie Rowe, 1-for-3, run; Ali Heintzelman, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Olivia Hubler, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Hailey Kreisher, walk.
