SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Youth Hockey Club and Sunbury’s municipal ice rink are offering area youth ages 4-9 a chance to try the sport of ice hockey at no cost.
This Saturday, the rink is participating in USA Hockey’s “Try Hockey for Free” event, from 9-10:15 a.m. at the rink, which is located at the James R. Eister Youth & Community Center, 249 Memorial Drive, Sunbury.
Those who wish to take part are asked to bring any kind of protective head covering — even a bicycle helmet is acceptable — and to wear any gloves, including ordinary winter gloves. The league has a limited supply of safety equipment for those who are unable to provide their own. No other equipment is needed.
USAH certified coaches and current Susquehanna Valley Stampede players will run the clinic, which welcomes both boys and girls.
The SVYHC sponsors recreational league teams from Mites (age 8 and under) through middle school, and has middle school, junior varsity and varsity high school teams that are members of the Harrisburg-based Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League. Travel and tournament opportunities also are available.
SVYHC offers learn to skate programs for prospective hockey players, with a new session set to begin this month.
The rink has been upgraded to include LED lighting and new hockey locker rooms, and along with the Stampede is home to Bucknell, Susquehanna and Bloomsburg university teams.
For more information, email svyhlpa@gmail.com or visit sunburystampedehockey.com.
Brown named MAC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – By posting top times in the MAC in three separate events on Sunday against Stevenson, sophomore Katherine Brown helped lead the Lycoming College women’s swim team to their first season victory, helping her earn her first Middle Atlantic Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week award, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday.
Brown won the 50-yard freestyle race against Stevenson with a personal-best time of 24.78, then won the 100 free by clocking another personal-best time of 55.01. Her final win of the meet was the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.57, the 13th-best time in Division III this season and less than half a second off her career-best time of 1:06.14.
Brown is the first Warrior to win the MAC Swimmer of the Week award since Felicia Sloyer on Jan. 25, 2016.
The Warriors return to the pool on Saturday in a double-dual meet at Misericordia University with Hood College at 1 p.m. in Dallas, Pa.
