SUNBURY — Mifflinburg battled back after a poor first half, but Shikellamy held on for a 3-2 nonleague win over the Wildcats on Thursday.
The Braves led 3-0 at the half, but the Wildcats responded with second-half goals from Moses Knepp and Kellon Brubaker, the latter scored with 14 minutes remaining in the game. Collin Dreese assisted on Brubaker’s tally.
Mifflinburg (1-2) outshot Shikellamy 10-9, and the Wildcats led in corner kicks 10-3 — most of which came in the second half.
Nickali Conklin made seven saves for the Wildcats, who next play at Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shikellamy 3, Mifflinburg 2
at Sunbury
First half
S-Ryan Williams, unassisted, 20:00.
S-Jesse Kearney, unassisted, 12:00.
S-Cole Lynch, unassisted, 11:00.
Second half
M-Moses Knepp, unassisted, 34:00.
M-Kellon Brubaker, assist Collin Dreese, 14:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 10-9; Corners: Mifflinburg, 10-3; Saves: Shikellamy (Nate Allar), 8; Mifflinburg (Nickali Conklin), 7.
Lower Dauphin 3,
Lewisburg 2 (OT)
LEWISBURG — The Falcons gave up a goal late in regulation, but they came back to score with 4:34 left in the first overtime to escape Union County with the nonleague victory over the Green Dragons.
Grayson Wynings and Cohen Hoover scored Lewisburg’s goals — both coming in the second half with Hoover’s tally tying the game with 1:42 left in regulation.
Spencer Paris made two saves for Lewisburg (0-1), which led in both shots and in corner kicks.
The Green Dragons next host Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lower Dauphin 3, Lewisburg 2 (OT)
at Lewisburg
First half
LD-Reese Schrode, unassisted, 23:15.
Second half
Lew-Grayson Wynings, assist Isaac Ayres, 24:10.
LD-Schrode, unassisted, 5:23.
Lew-Cohen Hoover, assist Caleb Meyer-Chabris, 1:42.
Overtime
LD-Ricky Verna, unassisted, 4:34.
Shots: Lewisburg, 13-8; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 6-5; Saves: LD (Kaiden Ketty), 5; Lewisburg (Spencer Paris), 2.
JV score: 1-1
Girls soccer
Warrior Run 2, Danville 1
TURBOTVILLE — Raygan Lust scored twice in the second half as the Defenders fended off Danville to win the nonleague match.
Lust scored with 25 minutes remaining in the second half, and her second goal came with 14:26 left. That second tally was much-needed after Gracie Kitka got Danville on the board with 12:07 remaining in the game.
Katie Zaktansky got an assist for Warrior Run (2-0), while Addy Ohnmeiss made six saves to get the win for the Defenders, who led in corner kicks 8-2 and in shots 17-11.
Warrior Run next plays at Montoursville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Selinsgrove 5,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — The Seals broke open a tied game with four second-half goals to beat the Wildcats in the nonleague contest.
“It was a hard-fought game, but we had some significant injuries that were hard to recover from,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando, whose goal scorer wasn’t named. “We’re hoping to meet them again later in the season!”
Mifflinburg, which was outshot by Selinsgrove 14-2, next plays at Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lower Dauphin 1,
Lewisburg 0
HUMMELSTOWN — The Green Dragons played the Falcons evenly in their nonleague matchup, but host Lower Dauphin scored late in the second half to pull out the victory.
Lewisburg (1-1) outshot Lower Dauphin 10-6, and the Dragons led in corner kicks 8-3, plus Izzy Wood made three saves to keep her team in the game.
Next up for Lewisburg is a home game against Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 7,
Warrior Run 0
MIFFLINBURG — A hat trick by Calleigh Hoy and two goals from Olivia Fetterman helped propel the Wildcats to the HAC-II win over the Defenders.
Olivia Beck and Lily Martin added the other two goals for Mifflinburg (3-0, 1-0 HAC-II), which came in the first and second quarters, respectively.
Lainey Miller assisted on Hoy’s second goal, which came in the second quarter. Annika Klinefelter and Fetterman assisted on Hoy’s third goal that came in the third quarter, plus Anna Pachucki got the assist on the second of Fetterman’s two goals in the third.
Mifflinburg next hosts Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Warrior Run hosts Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Muncy 5, Milton 0
MILTON — Selah Persing scored all five goals for the Indians to lead them to the nonleague win over the Black Panthers.
Muncy (3-0) outshot Milton (1-2) 7-1, and the Indians had 11 penalty corners to just two for the Black Panthers.
Milton next plays at Southern Columbia at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls tennis
Milton 5, Mifflinburg 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers have evened their season record by rolling to a nonleague win over the Wildcats.
Every individual match was won in straight sets by Milton (2-2), which allowed Mifflinburg (0-5) to win just three games on the day.
Milton next hosts Bloomsburg at 11 a.m. Saturday, and Mifflinburg hosts Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Milton
Singles
1. Lydia Crawford (Milt) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Abbey Kitchen (Milt) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Kyleigh Snyder (Milt) def. Holly Swartz, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Aubree Carl-Jordan Hackenberg (Milt) def. Kaylee Swartzlander-Kaelynn Wagner, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Emma King-Emily Waltman (Milt) def. Chloe Albright-Alyson Houseknecht, 6-0, 6-0.
Central Columbia 5,
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons battled the Blue Jays in the HAC-II match, but Central swept its way to the win.
The most competitive match for Lewisburg (2-3) was at No. 3 singles where Christina Zheng fell to Claudia Brindisi, 6-4, 6-4.
The Green Dragons next play at Mifflinburg at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Central Columbia 5, Lewisburg 0
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Brady McNamara (CC) def. Erin Lowthert, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Rhianna Baker (CC) def. Annabelle Jiang, 6-0, 6-2.
3. Claudia Brindisi (CC) def. Christina Zheng, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Abigail Twiddy-Vy Nguyen (CC) def. Diana Zheng-Leah Wetzel, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Natalie Twiddy-Moria Donahue (CC) def. Ella Markunas-Nora Driver, 6-1, 6-1.
Coed golf
Milton 173, Warrior Run 174
MILTON — Drake Parker may have been out-dueled by Hannah Rabb, but the Black Panthers were able to edge the Defenders by a single stroke in the nonleague match at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Parker fired a 2-over 38 for Milton, which also saw Brayden Gower, Logan Shrawder and Avery Reiff shoot scores between 44-46.
Rabb carded a 1-under 35, plus Max Wirnsberger shot a 44 and Dylan Laubach had a 46.
Milton next plays Shikellamy at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Susquehanna Valley C.C., and Warrior Run hosts Montoursville at Wynding Brook also at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 173, Warrior Run 174
at Wynding Brook Golf Course
Milton scorers: Drake Parker, 38; Brayden Gower, 44; Logan Shrawder, 45; Avery Reiff, 46. Other golfers: Eli Russell, 49; Zach Letteer, 53.
Warrior Run scorers: Hannah Rabb, 35; Max Wirnsberger, 44; Dylan Laubach, 46; Alec Frey, 49. Other golfers: Carter Sheesley, 52; Colin Moore, 53.
Jersey Shore 162,
Lewisburg 204
LEWISBURG — The Bulldogs cruised to the HAC-I win over the Green Dragons. Mitchell Widerquist shot a 44 to lead Lewisburg, which next plays Williamsport at White Deer Golf Course at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jersey Shore 162, Lewisburg 204
at Bucknell Golf Club, par 36
Jersey Shore scorers: Carter Girton, 39; Cailyn Schall, 40; Liam McLain, 41; Ryan Ault, 42. Other golfers: Josh Long, 47; Jocelyn McCracken, 52.
Lewisburg scorers: Mitchell Widerquist, 44; Zach Engle, 48; Lexi Schmadel, 54; Jacob Gose, 58.
