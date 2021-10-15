LEWISBURG — Injuries to some key personnel late in the season have forced Lewisburg head coach Ben Kettlewell into putting players at unfamiliar positions.
Senior Evan Hopkinson, a backup goalkeeper, has recently been thrust into the starting lineup as a defender to fill some holes along the back line for the Green Dragons.
Hopkinson made the most of his time on the pitch Thursday by scoring his first career goal and spearheading a fine defensive effort in Lewisburg’s 3-0 nonleague victory over Central Columbia.
Although the play on the field fell short of the standard of Lewisburg boys soccer, a win is a win.
“Yeah, we got through it and it was not our best game. I didn’t feel like we were in a rhythm or in a tempo all game, and credit maybe goes to Central for kind of confusing us a little bit, but yeah, I just felt like we made individual plays that were nice, but we didn’t make too many good plays as a group,” said Kettlwell.
“A win is a win and we capitalized on a few of the opportunities that we had, but we had too many opportunities where we didn’t put the ball in the back of the net. So, I really just think it was a mindset going through and so, can we keep playing to our standard and trying to get better?”
One opportunity Lewisburg (12-1-1) cashed in on was a goal by Philip Permyashkin midway through the first half.
The goal was made possible by Reese Dieffenderfer, who took the initial shot that caromed off the crossbar and back to Permyashkin, whose volley easily got past Central goalkeeper Maddix Karns.
“Things did open up after Philip’s goal, but again we had opportunities, but either our passes were a little off or we were a step slow,” said Kettlewell. “We just weren’t in sync with each other to kind of get more clear-cut opportunities. We had a couple other (opportunities), but credit (Karns) for making a couple of good saves.”
Just over seven minutes later the Green Dragons got a goal off a set piece when Zach Kreisher headed in a corner kick from Alfred Romano to result in a 2-0 halftime lead for the hosts.
“Zach does a nice job coming up for corners, and he’s had a couple of goals this season doing that,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “And credit (also) goes to Alfred for serving the ball over to Zach, too, and what a way to capitalize on that (opportunity).”
Hopkinson’s goal came 6:16 into the second half following another corner kick by the Green Dragons. Kreisher got a foot on the ball and his shot bounced off a Central defender and back to Hopkinson, who didn’t miss when the left side of the net was left vacant by Karns when he couldn’t get back in time after defending Kreisher’s shot.
“He’s only been in a couple of games where he’s played the field. He’s been a backup keeper for us, but with some injuries we needed to give him some field time, and his understanding of the game has translated well. This may be his third game playing for us on the field, but he came in and put one in the back of the net for us.
“That is a credit to these guys at practice and working hard. We kind of always say (plug and play) to those going in there, and the guys around him talk to him, and him just understanding (the game) and paying attention through all these years. He’s a smart keeper, and put him on any other team he’s going to get some serious minutes, but he plays behind starting keeper Tony (Burns) so its kind of tough to get some (playing time).”
Whatever issues the Green Dragons had in Thursday’s game need to get worked out pretty quickly so they don’t carryover as Lewisburg gets right back on the pitch today for a conference game against Jersey Shore at 3:30 p.m.
“Today, I don’t think we were at our best, but we get another chance (today), which is a great thing,” said Kettlewell. “This is our first time going back-to-back like this, so we’ll find out (how well we respond). I always figure when we have a bad result I can’t wait to play the next game to kind of get that out of the way.
“So, hopefully this could be a good thing for us,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg 3, Central Columbia 0at LewisburgScoringFirst half
Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist Reese Dieffenderfer, 21:38; Lew-Zach Kreisher, assist Alfred Romano (corner kick), 14:06.
Second half
Lew-Evan Hopkinson, unassisted, 33:44.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-0; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 10-0; Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 0; Central (Maddix Karns), 9.
