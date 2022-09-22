It may be hard to believe, but the midway point of the high school football season is already upon us.
And now only one team from the area remains undefeated going into this weekend’s action: the 4-0 Mifflinburg Wildcats.
Keeping its undefeated season going won’t be easy for Mifflinburg, which has the tough task of playing against fellow undefeated Jersey Shore inside the friendly confines of Thompson Street Stadium.
The excitement level is sky high surrounding Mifflinburg’s program, which is off to its best start since 2011, and the prospect of playing at Jersey Shore in a big Heartland-I showdown hasn’t tempered that enthusiasm for the Wildcats.
“I believe any team would prefer to play at home rather than at Jersey Shore. But we are playing there so we are preparing for the road trip and keeping a positive perspective,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “It should be a fun environment with two undefeated teams battling there on Friday night.”
Suffice to say, Jersey Shore is loaded with talented players.
The senior trio of quarterback Brady Jordan (22-for-31 passing for 377 yards, 6 TDs), running back Hadyn Packer (37 carries for 357 yards, 9 TDs) and wide receiver Kooper Peacock (11 catches for 198 yards, 4 TDs) lead the Bulldogs.
“They certainly have athletes, so we are excited for the challenge, said Dressler. “They have demonstrated a strong presence in both the run and pass. That coupled with the no huddle approach they use certainly keeps defenses on the move.
“We need to make our reads fast and react to them. Their strong run presence in their first four weeks has certainly given teams problems stopping,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “We need to be disciplined, trust our preparation and reads, and tackling on contact.”
Junior quarterback Troy Dressler is one of the area’s leading passers with 764 yards (on 54-of-84 passing) and seven touchdowns, plus senior running back Andrew Diehl leads the team in both rushing (38 for 295 yards, 5 TDs) and receiving (12 for 231 yards, 3 TDs).
A big key for the Wildcats is ball control.
“Keys are time of possession (slowing the game down), execution of plays, discipline (reduce the number of penalties), and turnovers,” said Dressler. “Jersey Shore seems to have caused many turnovers in their first four games that have led them to scoring. So, we need ball security and the “take what they give us” approach to minimize this.
“As in any game, yes, getting some momentum early would be beneficial. This could be from offense, special teams, or defense,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “Ball control and moving the chains will be significant for controlling the momentum and pace of the game.”
Milton at Holy Redeemer (Saturday)
The Black Panthers (3-1) will look to bounce back from last week’s 41-19 loss to Mount Carmel when they hit the road to play Holy Redeemer (2-2) on Saturday.
Milton’s trip to Wilkes-Barre won’t include junior wide receiver/outside linebacker Peyton Rearick, who is out with an injury. Playing in his place will be Monte Fisher on defense and Dylan Reiff on offense.
Last year the Black Panthers rolled to a 30-12 victory over the Royals, but Milton coach Phil Davis is expecting a battle from Holy Redeemer.
And with the game on Saturday, the Black Panthers will have extra time to prepare, and to heal up from last week’s punishing loss to the Red Tornadoes.
“They have some really athletic kids on offense so we will have to be sound and tackle well. On defense they play a variety of defensive fronts so we will have to know our assignments and execute properly,” Davis said.
“We try to treat every week the same, so we have treated this week like every other week. The extra day has been good for us because last week was a very physical game, so getting the extra day should be beneficial for us.”
A couple of Holy Redeemer’s top players are senior quarterback Josh Wesneski and senior wideout Zack Perta.
“Our biggest concerns are their quarterback and wide receiver. They are great athletes, and we will have to account for them on every play. Defensively they play a variety of fronts so we need to be sound and follow our rules,” said Davis.
“We need to tackle and run to the football on defense, and on offense we need to run the ball and execute efficiently,” Davis added. “I would like to see all phases of the team play well and we will need an entire team effort to have the success we want on Saturday.”
Central Columbia at Lewisburg
The Green Dragons (0-4) are still searching for their first win of the season, and Friday’s home game against the Blue Jays (1-3) could get Lewisburg in the win column finally.
Lewisburg is coming off a 54-0 defeat to Southern Columbia, and the Green Dragons’ schedule to this point has done them no favors. If anything, it has made Lewisburg tougher, and hungrier for that first victory.
Central has scored just 49 points this season, and the Blue Jays’ offense revolves around senior quarterback Logan Welkom, who has 223 yards passing and 43 rushing.
Lewisburg is in the same boat. The Green Dragons have only scored 36 points this year with senior quarterback Wade Young leading the way with 360 passing yards (30-of-58) to go along with 161 yards on the ground on 37 carries.
Last season Lewisburg picked up a 26-3 win over Central.
Northwest Area at Warrior Run
The Defenders (0-4) will certainly have their hands full with the undefeated Rangers (4-0) on Friday.
Northwest, which roughed up Warrior Run 42-7 a year ago, features senior quarterback Carter Hontz, who has thrown for 941 yards and 13 touchdowns (versus just two interceptions) this season.
On the ground, the Rangers have two tailbacks who have run for almost 300 yards this season — senior Jake Bobersky (297 yards on 44 carries, 6 TDs) and Hontz himself (278 yards on 36 carries, 7 TDs).
Lewisburg 2022 Schedule/Results
Aug. 27, SHAMOKIN, L 13-9 Sept. 2, JERSEY SHORE, L 70-6 Sept. 9, at Montoursville, L 24-21 Sept. 16, at Southern Columbia, L 54-0 Sept. 23, CENTRAL COLUMBIA Sept. 30, at Danville Oct. 7, LOYALSOCK Oct. 1, MIDD-WEST Oct. 21, at Bloomsburg Oct. 28, at Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg
2022 Schedule/Results
Aug. 26, MIDD-WEST, W 54-0 Sept. 2, at Central Columbia, W 35-0 Sept. 9, at Shamokin, W 35-21 Sept. 16, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN, W 35-7 Sept. 23, at Jersey Shore Sept. 30, SELINSGROVE Oct. 7, at Shikellamy Oct. 14, at Milton Oct. 21, WARRIOR RUN Oct. 28, LEWISBURG
Milton
2022 Schedule/Results
Aug. 26, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, W 28-0 Sept. 2, at Towanda, W 21-7 Sept. 9, MIDD-WEST, W 42-0 Sept. 16, at Mount Carmel, L 41-19 Sept. 24, at Holy Redeemer Sept. 30, HUGHESVILLE Oct. 7, at Bloomsburg Oct. 14, MIFFLINBURG Oct. 21, COWANESQUE VALLEY Oct. 28, at Warrior Run
Warrior Run
2022 Schedule/Results
