Cale Bastian

Milton’s Cale Bastian (8) celebrates a rushing touchdown by screaming in the face of teammate Peyton Rearick (4) during the first quarter of last Friday’s game at the Silver Bowl.

 By Larry Deklinski/For The Standard-Journal

It may be hard to believe, but the midway point of the high school football season is already upon us.

And now only one team from the area remains undefeated going into this weekend’s action: the 4-0 Mifflinburg Wildcats.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.