Major League Baseball

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Atlanta 4, Houston 2

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2 Friday, Oct. 29: Atlanta 2, Houston 0 Saturday, Oct. 30: Atlanta 3, Houston 2 Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston 9, Atlanta 5 Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta 7, Houston 0

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 2 .714 — Philadelphia 5 2 .714 — Toronto 5 3 .625 ½ Brooklyn 4 3 .571 1 Boston 2 5 .286 3

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 6 1 .857 — Washington 5 2 .714 1 Charlotte 5 3 .625 1½ Atlanta 4 3 .571 2 Orlando 2 6 .250 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 6 1 .857 — Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2½ Cleveland 4 4 .500 2½ Indiana 2 6 .250 4½ Detroit 1 6 .143 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 4 3 .571 — Memphis 4 3 .571 — San Antonio 2 5 .286 2 Houston 1 6 .143 3 New Orleans 1 7 .125 3½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 6 1 .857 — Denver 4 3 .571 2 Minnesota 3 3 .500 2½ Portland 3 4 .429 3 Oklahoma City 1 6 .143 5

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 5 1 .833 — L.A. Lakers 5 3 .625 1 Phoenix 3 3 .500 2 Sacramento 3 4 .429 2½ L.A. Clippers 2 4 .333 3

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89 Miami 125, Dallas 110 Utah 119, Sacramento 113 Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100 L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 117

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m. Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18 Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 29 30 Buffalo 9 5 3 1 11 30 27 Toronto 10 5 4 1 11 25 29 Detroit 10 4 4 2 10 29 34 Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20 Ottawa 9 3 5 1 7 24 30 Montreal 11 3 8 0 6 22 34

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 8 8 0 0 16 33 12 N.Y. Rangers 10 6 2 2 14 24 22 Washington 9 5 1 3 13 32 22 Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 21 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 23 22 New Jersey 8 4 3 1 9 21 25 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18 Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15 Winnipeg 9 5 2 2 12 32 29 Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30 Nashville 9 5 4 0 10 26 24 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27 Dallas 9 3 4 2 8 18 26 Chicago 10 1 7 2 4 22 38 Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 34 21 Calgary 9 6 1 2 14 31 18 San Jose 9 6 3 0 12 32 24 Anaheim 11 4 4 3 11 35 35 Vancouver 10 4 5 1 9 25 27 Vegas 9 4 5 0 8 21 30 Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27 Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 25 33 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 4, Vegas 0 Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0 Montreal 3, Detroit 0 San Jose 5, Buffalo 3 Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO Nashville 3, Calgary 2, OT Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Anaheim 4, New Jersey 0

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m. Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Announced substitution approval for Atlanta’s INF/OF Ehire Adrianza who will be on paternity leave and will be replaced by INF Johan Camargo. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Ehire Adrianza on the paternity list. Activated 3B Johan Camargo. MINOR LEAGUE Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded RHP Jose Diaz to the Windy City. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Jose Rosario to a contract extension. Signed 2B Trevor Achenbach, Cs Jackson Pritchard and Sonny Ulliana. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded OF Isaac Benard and RHP Taylor Sugg to the Gateway for INF Abdiel Diaz and OF Jack Harris. OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Jason Zgardowski to the Gateway for C Andres Regnault. Signed 3B/C Marcel Lacasse. Released OF Alonzo Jones. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated OL Rodney Hudson to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Matt Dickerson and LB Tahir Whitehead to the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin and TE Ross Travis from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Marvin Hall to the practice squad. Promoted LB Daren Bates and OLB James Vaughters to the active roster from the practice squad. Released LB Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president Roy Sommerhof at the end of the 2021 season. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to the practice squad. Placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on practice squad COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Josh Love to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT LaCale London to the practice squad. Released OL Dareuan Parker. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived FB Johnny Stanton. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Jabril Cox on injured reserve. Waived DE Bradlee Anae. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Jaylon Smith and LS Hunter Bradley. Released LB Aaron Adewoye from the practice squad. Signed LS Steven Wirtel to the active roster. Signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Placed QB Kurt Benkert on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Traded DE Charles Omenihu to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to New York Jets for TE Daniel Brown. Acquired OLB Melvin Ingram from Pittsburgh. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Nathan Peterman. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Acquired OLB Von Miller from Denver. Placed LB Travin Howard and WR Tutu Atwell on injured reserve. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Steven Parker. NEW YORK JETS — Signed FS Jarrod Wilson. Waived LB Noah Dawkins. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired CB Kary Vincent Jr. from Denver. Waived OT Brett Toth. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Taco Charlton to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Josh Lambo and DT Khalil Davis to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Slayton from the practice squad. Traded SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed DT Forrest Merrill to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired DE Charles Omenihu from Houston. Released LB Tyrell Adams. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RBs Adrian Peterson, D’Onta Foreman, CB Nate Brooks and DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. Released LB Avery Williamson from the active roster. Released DL Caraun Reid, RB Mekhi Sargent and DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed G Zack Bailey and RB Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad. Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad. Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve. Promoted S Darrick Forrest to the active roster. Waived TE Jace Sternberger. HOCKEY National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL) loan. Assigned G Callum Booth to Maine (ECHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Louis Crevier to a three-year entry level contract. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Austin Strand from Ontario (AHL) loan. MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned F Alex Khovanov to Iowa (ECHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL) loan. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Justin Almeida to Wilkes-Barre Scranton (AHL) from Wheeling (ECHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Zachary Edmond, F Jake McGrew to San Jose (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL). Returned G Joey Daccord to Charlotte from loan. WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Makhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL). Assigned RW Kristian to Manitoba. Loaned LW Kristian Vasalainen to Manitoba (AHL). American Hockey League CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned D Frank Hora to Greenville (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Assigned G Trevin Kozlowski to Iowa (ECHL). LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading (ECHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan. SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Montana Onyebuchi from Orlando (ECHL). Recalled F Kyle Topping and D Montana Anyebuchi from San Jose (ECHL). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released LW Jaydon Dureau from his amateur tryout contract (ATO). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL). WILKES-BARRE SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed C Matt Alfaro to a professional tryout contract (PTO). East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Suspended D Alex Jaeckle. Signed F Dylan Vander Esch to the active roster. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Alec Rauhauser to San Jose (AHL). INDY FUEL — Loaned D Adam Parsells to San Jose (AHL). IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Ryan Edquist. Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (AHL) loan. MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Patrick Shea to a standard player contract (SPC). Loaned G Jon Gillies to Providence (AHL). ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Alex Dubeau to a standard player contract. Acquired G Ryan Novalis from the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. Released G Ryan Novalis to the emergency goalie backup list. Activated F Luke Boka from reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Hayden Lavigne. Activated F Brett Gravelle from Iowa (ECHL). Placed F Ryan Valentini on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 24. READING ROYALS — Activated F Cam Strong from the reserve list. Placed F Frank DiChiara on the reserve list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed Ds Bryan Etter and Carter Struther to standard player contracts (SPC). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Loaned F Alexis D’Aoust to Belleville (AHL). Signed D Jean-Francois David to a standard player contract. TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Rob Mattison from the emergency goalie backup list. WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Matt Alfaro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Announced Austin’s MF Hector Jimenez found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely matter in a match against FC Dallas on Oct. 30 and was fined an undisclosed amount of money for his actions. Fined Orlando’s D Ruan an undisclosed amount for insulting and abusive language directed towards match officials in a match against Nashville on Oct. 21. Suspended Kansas City D Amadou Dia for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for his serious foul in a match agains Minnesota on Oct. 31. SPORTING KC — Announced F Daniel Salloi has been selected to Hungary’s Mens National Team for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying. COLLEGE LEHIGH — Named Willie Jenkins assistant men’s basketball coach. RHODE ISLAND COLL.— Named Luis Faria and Sarah Gervais assistant women’s soccer coaches.

