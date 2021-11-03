Major League Baseball
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Atlanta 4, Houston 2
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2 Friday, Oct. 29: Atlanta 2, Houston 0 Saturday, Oct. 30: Atlanta 3, Houston 2 Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston 9, Atlanta 5 Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta 7, Houston 0
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB New York 5 2 .714 — Philadelphia 5 2 .714 — Toronto 5 3 .625 ½ Brooklyn 4 3 .571 1 Boston 2 5 .286 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 6 1 .857 — Washington 5 2 .714 1 Charlotte 5 3 .625 1½ Atlanta 4 3 .571 2 Orlando 2 6 .250 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 6 1 .857 — Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2½ Cleveland 4 4 .500 2½ Indiana 2 6 .250 4½ Detroit 1 6 .143 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 4 3 .571 — Memphis 4 3 .571 — San Antonio 2 5 .286 2 Houston 1 6 .143 3 New Orleans 1 7 .125 3½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 6 1 .857 — Denver 4 3 .571 2 Minnesota 3 3 .500 2½ Portland 3 4 .429 3 Oklahoma City 1 6 .143 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 5 1 .833 — L.A. Lakers 5 3 .625 1 Phoenix 3 3 .500 2 Sacramento 3 4 .429 2½ L.A. Clippers 2 4 .333 3
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89 Miami 125, Dallas 110 Utah 119, Sacramento 113 Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100 L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 117
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m. Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18 Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 29 30 Buffalo 9 5 3 1 11 30 27 Toronto 10 5 4 1 11 25 29 Detroit 10 4 4 2 10 29 34 Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20 Ottawa 9 3 5 1 7 24 30 Montreal 11 3 8 0 6 22 34
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 8 8 0 0 16 33 12 N.Y. Rangers 10 6 2 2 14 24 22 Washington 9 5 1 3 13 32 22 Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 21 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 23 22 New Jersey 8 4 3 1 9 21 25 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18 Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15 Winnipeg 9 5 2 2 12 32 29 Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30 Nashville 9 5 4 0 10 26 24 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27 Dallas 9 3 4 2 8 18 26 Chicago 10 1 7 2 4 22 38 Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 34 21 Calgary 9 6 1 2 14 31 18 San Jose 9 6 3 0 12 32 24 Anaheim 11 4 4 3 11 35 35 Vancouver 10 4 5 1 9 25 27 Vegas 9 4 5 0 8 21 30 Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27 Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 25 33 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 4, Vegas 0 Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0 Montreal 3, Detroit 0 San Jose 5, Buffalo 3 Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO Nashville 3, Calgary 2, OT Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Anaheim 4, New Jersey 0
Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m. Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Announced substitution approval for Atlanta’s INF/OF Ehire Adrianza who will be on paternity leave and will be replaced by INF Johan Camargo. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Ehire Adrianza on the paternity list. Activated 3B Johan Camargo. MINOR LEAGUE Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded RHP Jose Diaz to the Windy City. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Jose Rosario to a contract extension. Signed 2B Trevor Achenbach, Cs Jackson Pritchard and Sonny Ulliana. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded OF Isaac Benard and RHP Taylor Sugg to the Gateway for INF Abdiel Diaz and OF Jack Harris. OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Jason Zgardowski to the Gateway for C Andres Regnault. Signed 3B/C Marcel Lacasse. Released OF Alonzo Jones. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated OL Rodney Hudson to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Matt Dickerson and LB Tahir Whitehead to the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin and TE Ross Travis from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Marvin Hall to the practice squad. Promoted LB Daren Bates and OLB James Vaughters to the active roster from the practice squad. Released LB Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president Roy Sommerhof at the end of the 2021 season. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to the practice squad. Placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on practice squad COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Josh Love to the practice squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.