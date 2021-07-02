WILLIAMSPORT – Paced by five state qualifiers, two state placewinners and three 100-match winners, 28th-year head coach Roger Crebs will welcome 10 new wrestlers when Lycoming College's team begins practice in October, the coach announced Thursday.
The full class features a well-balanced spectrum, as the 10 wrestlers can represent the Warriors in eight weight classes.
The Warriors had just two seniors on the active roster during the 2020-21 season that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returning five starters from 2019-20, when the team finished 12-5. The team has enjoyed 27 winning seasons during Crebs’ Hall of Fame tenure.
Lycoming will enter 2021-22 needing just seven wins to become the fifth program in NCAA Division III history to claim 800 dual-meet wins, joining Springfield, Wilkes, Wartburg and Olivet.
Among the wrestlers to join Lycoming are Lewisburg's Logan Bartlett and Warrior Run's Kaden Majcher.
Bartlett, expected to compete at 157 pounds for the Warriors next year, is a four-year letterwinner at Lewisburg, he placed eighth in the state at 138 pounds as a senior after going 20-13 and he also placed second in the section, fourth in the district and fourth in the region during the year. Also posted three 20-win seasons and was a three-time section placewinner. He finished with an 82-51 career record.
Majcher, a projected 125-pounder for Lycoming, is a four-year letterwinner at Warrior Run, a three-time section and a district placewinner. He placed twice in the region, including taking fourth as a senior at 120 pounds and went 18-4 as a senior, including a 10-0 mark in the regular season. He had two 20-win seasons, finishing career with 78-43 record.
The other members of Lycoming's incoming class include:
Thomas Conselyea, 133, Landing, N.J./Roxbury
Jacob Davis, 197, Laurel, Del./Laurel
Joey Garcia, 184, Ocean View, N.J./Ocean City
Cooper Gilham, 141, Bellefonte, Pa./Bald Eagle Area
Matt Knapp, 184/197, Succasunna, N.J./Roxbury
Brayden Newman, 125, Falconer, N.Y./Falconer
Shane Perry, 141/149, Denville, N.J./Morris Knolls
Robbie West, 285, Washington, Pa./Fort Cherry
