Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 62 56 .525 _ Philadelphia 61 57 .517 1 New York 59 58 .504 2½ Miami 51 67 .432 11 Washington 50 68 .424 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 72 47 .605 _ Cincinnati 64 55 .538 8 St. Louis 61 56 .521 10 Chicago 52 68 .433 20½ Pittsburgh 42 76 .356 29½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 76 42 .644 _ Los Angeles 72 46 .610 4 San Diego 67 53 .558 10 Colorado 52 66 .441 24 Arizona 38 81 .319 38½
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 14, Milwaukee 4, 7 innings, 1st game Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1 Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Atlanta 12, Washington 2 Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 0, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings St. Louis 9, Kansas City 4 Arizona 7, San Diego 0 Colorado 4, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1 Atlanta 6, Washington 5 Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1 Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2 San Francisco 5, Colorado 2 San Diego 8, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 14, N.Y. Mets 4
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 9-4), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 4-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-9), 8:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at San Francisco (Gausman 11-5), 9:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 71 47 .602 _ Boston 69 51 .575 3 New York 65 52 .556 5½ Toronto 63 54 .538 7½ Baltimore 38 78 .328 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 68 50 .576 _ Cleveland 57 59 .491 10 Detroit 58 62 .483 11 Minnesota 52 66 .441 16 Kansas City 49 67 .422 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 70 47 .598 _ Oakland 68 50 .576 2½ Seattle 63 56 .529 8 Los Angeles 59 60 .496 12 Texas 42 76 .356 28½
Saturday’s Games
Boston 16, Baltimore 2 Detroit 6, Cleveland 4 Oakland 8, Texas 3 Minnesota 12, Tampa Bay 0 St. Louis 9, Kansas City 4 N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 9, Toronto 3
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Detroit 0 Boston 6, Baltimore 2 St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2 Texas 7, Oakland 4 Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3 L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1 Toronto 8, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 6-11) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 4-1), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-1), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Odorizzi 5-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 49 39 .557 — Toledo (Detroit) 49 40 .551 —½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 48 41 .539 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 46 .483 6½ Columbus (Cleveland) 40 48 .455 9 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 39 49 .443 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 52 .416 12½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 54 33 .621 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 51 34 .600 2 Worcester (Boston) 46 42 .523 8½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 41 46 .471 13 Rochester (Washington) 34 51 .400 19 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 57 32 .640 — Jacksonville (Miami) 51 39 .567 6½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 50 40 .556 7½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 40 .556 7½ Memphis (St. Louis) 41 49 .456 16½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 37 51 .420 19½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 32 57 .360 25
Saturday’s Games
Rochester 4, Buffalo 0 Syracuse 5, Worcester 4 Columbus 4, Toledo 2, 1st game Columbus 4, Toledo 1, 2nd game Scranton/W-B 6, Lehigh Valley 5, 10 innings Durham 8, Gwinnett 1 Louisville 7, Nashville 6, 10 innings Memphis at Norfolk, ppd. Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 4 Omaha 6, Iowa 2
Sunday’s Games
Louisville 2, Nashville 1 Buffalo 7, Rochester 1 Syracuse 6, Worcester 1 Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/W-B 4 Durham 6, Gwinnett 3 St. Paul 8, Indianapolis 0 Norfolk 3, Memphis 1, 1st game Norfolk 5, Memphis 1, 2nd game Columbus 8, Toledo 7 Iowa 10, Omaha 0. Charlotte 14, Jacksonville 7
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 53 35 .602 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 53 36 .596 —½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 41 45 .477 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 40 48 .455 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 34 56 .378 20 Hartford (Colorado) 29 60 .326 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 56 33 .629 — Bowie (Baltimore) 53 35 .602 2½ Erie (Detroit) 49 41 .544 7½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 47 41 .534 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 44 46 .489 12½ Harrisburg (Washington) 33 56 .371 23
Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg 7, New Hampshire 6 Reading 7, Akron 4, 1st game Akron 1, Reading 0, 2nd game Bowie 10, Richmond 9, 1st game Richmond 10, Bowie 1, 2nd game Binghamton 4, Hartford 1 Somerset 6, Portland 2 Erie 14, Altoona 1
Sunday’s Games
Harrisburg 11, New Hampshire 5 Binghamton 4, Hartford 3, 10 innings Altoona 5, Erie 3, 10 innings Bowie 7, Richmond 6 Portland 10, Somerset 5 Akron 11, Reading 7
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Lancaster 6 4 .600 — Southern Maryland 5 5 .500 1 Long Island 5 6 .455 1½ York 3 7 .300 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB Gastonia 7 4 .5636 — High Point 6 5 .545 1 West Virginia 6 5 .545 1 Lexington 4 6 .400 2½
Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland 11, Lexington, 4, 1st game Lexington, at Southern Maryland, 2nd game, ppd. Lancaster 6, Long Island 4 York at Gastonia, ppd. High Point 8, West Virginia 3
Sunday’s Games
Southern Maryland 4, Lexington 3, 1st game Southern Maryland 15, Lexington 4, 2nd game Gastonia 5, York 2, 1st game Gastonia 7, York 2, 2nd game High Point 5, West Virginia 3 Long Island 10, Lancaster 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at York, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:50 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores
Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Purse: $6.4 Million Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses x-won playoff Final Round x-Kevin Kisner (500), $1,152,000 65-68-66-66_265 -15 Branden Grace (167), $389,440 66-69-64-66_265 -15 Si Woo Kim (167), $389,440 66-68-67-64_265 -15 Kevin Na (167), $389,440 68-64-67-66_265 -15 Adam Scott (167), $389,440 66-70-64-65_265 -15 Roger Sloan (167), $389,440 71-64-64-66_265 -15 Webb Simpson (85), $201,067 65-65-70-66_266 -14 Kevin Streelman (85), $201,067 66-66-68-66_266 -14 Russell Henley (85), $201,067 62-64-69-71_266 -14 Adam Hadwin (65), $148,800 64-71-66-66_267 -13 Justin Rose (65), $148,800 66-65-69-67_267 -13 Rory Sabbatini (65), $148,800 66-64-69-68_267 -13 Nick Taylor (65), $148,800 65-71-67-64_267 -13 Brendon Todd (65), $148,800 69-67-65-66_267 -13 Sepp Straka (47), $91,342 66-71-67-64_268 -12 Brian Stuard (47), $91,342 65-66-72-65_268 -12 Chesson Hadley (47), $91,342 68-69-69-62_268 -12 Harry Higgs (47), $91,342 70-67-65-66_268 -12 Sung Kang (47), $91,342 64-69-68-67_268 -12 Denny McCarthy (47), $91,342 65-69-69-65_268 -12 Tyler McCumber (47), $91,342 65-67-66-70_268 -12 Scott Piercy (47), $91,342 64-66-69-69_268 -12 Jhonattan Vegas (47), $91,342 65-68-72-63_268 -12 Jason Dufner (34), $53,440 71-65-70-63_269 -11 Sungjae Im (34), $53,440 66-68-67-68_269 -11 Russell Knox (34), $53,440 74-63-68-64_269 -11 K.H. Lee (34), $53,440 67-68-67-67_269 -11 Ben Taylor (34), $53,440 68-68-65-68_269 -11 Matt Kuchar (26), $41,013 66-67-71-66_270 -10 Alex Smalley, $41,013 68-64-72-66_270 -10 Chris Kirk (26), $41,013 64-69-69-68_270 -10 Sebastián Muñoz (26), $41,013 66-67-68-69_270 -10 C.T. Pan (26), $41,013 68-69-66-67_270 -10 Will Zalatoris, $41,013 68-68-65-69_270 -10 Byeong Hun An (21), $34,080 69-66-68-68_271 -9 Sam Ryder (21), $34,080 68-65-72-66_271 -9 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (15), $26,560 66-68-71-67_272 -8 John Augenstein, $26,560 68-65-69-70_272 -8 Austin Eckroat, $26,560 68-69-70-65_272 -8 Mackenzie Hughes (15), $26,560 70-63-70-69_272 -8 David Lingmerth (15), $26,560 68-67-70-67_272 -8 Cameron Percy (15), $26,560 67-67-68-70_272 -8 Hudson Swafford (15), $26,560 64-69-67-72_272 -8 Erik van Rooyen (15), $26,560 65-69-73-65_272 -8 Richy Werenski (15), $26,560 67-70-70-65_272 -8 Anirban Lahiri (10), $18,061 67-69-67-70_273 -7 Kevin Tway (10), $18,061 66-71-68-68_273 -7 Camilo Villegas (10), $18,061 68-67-71-67_273 -7 Bubba Watson (10), $18,061 67-69-70-67_273 -7 Aaron Wise (10), $18,061 66-70-67-70_273 -7 Brice Garnett (7), $15,584 69-68-68-69_274 -6 Brian Gay (7), $15,584 70-66-69-69_274 -6 Mark Hubbard (7), $15,584 67-70-68-69_274 -6 Andrew Landry (7), $15,584 65-72-72-65_274 -6 Keith Mitchell (6), $14,976 67-68-71-69_275 -5 Johnson Wagner (6), $14,976 68-69-68-70_275 -5 Mark Anderson (5), $14,656 66-71-70-69_276 -4 Tyler Duncan (5), $14,656 69-62-69-76_276 -4 Harold Varner III (5), $14,656 67-67-71-71_276 -4 Bronson Burgoon (5), $14,336 65-68-74-70_277 -3 Seamus Power (5), $14,336 67-70-72-68_277 -3 James Hahn (4), $14,016 68-67-72-71_278 -2 Nelson Ledesma (4), $14,016 69-67-74-68_278 -2 Rob Oppenheim (4), $14,016 66-71-69-72_278 -2 Tommy Fleetwood (4), $13,504 66-68-72-73_279 -1 Michael Gligic (4), $13,504 65-71-73-70_279 -1 Beau Hossler (4), $13,504 68-69-68-74_279 -1 Michael Kim (4), $13,504 67-69-72-71_279 -1 Robert MacIntyre, $13,504 69-68-71-71_279 -1 Chris Baker (3), $12,992 67-70-74-69_280 E Matt Jones (3), $12,992 69-68-69-74_280 E Ben Martin (3), $12,992 67-67-76-70_280 E Nate Lashley (3), $12,736 68-68-75-73_284 +4 Rafael Campos (3), $12,608 66-70-77-72_285 +5 PGA Champions Tour Shaw Charity Scores Sunday at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club Calgary, Alberta, Canada Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70 Purse: $2.35 Million Final Round Doug Barron, $352,500 64-64-64_192 Steve Flesch, $206,800 64-65-65_194 Billy Andrade, $154,513 66-67-64_197 Brandt Jobe, $154,513 65-66-66_197 Billy Mayfair, $111,625 62-67-69_198 Stephen Ames, $89,300 64-65-70_199 David McKenzie, $89,300 68-64-67_199 Paul Goydos, $75,200 67-68-65_200 Ken Duke, $58,750 65-67-69_201 Matt Gogel, $58,750 67-67-67_201 Tim Herron, $58,750 67-66-68_201 Mike Weir, $58,750 63-70-68_201 Rod Pampling, $44,650 70-67-65_202 Wes Short, Jr., $44,650 70-68-64_202 Paul Stankowski, $44,650 67-66-69_202 Harrison Frazar, $34,232 69-71-63_203 Bernhard Langer, $34,232 68-67-68_203 Jeff Maggert, $34,232 66-70-67_203 Tim Petrovic, $34,232 68-67-68_203 Alex Cejka, $34,232 67-66-70_203 David Morland IV, $34,232 68-66-69_203 Kirk Triplett, $25,928 66-70-68_204 Olin Browne, $25,928 71-64-69_204 Gibby Gilbert III, $25,928 68-65-71_204 Robin Byrd, $20,954 73-66-66_205 Lee Janzen, $20,954 68-70-67_205 Scott Parel, $20,954 69-70-66_205 John Riegger, $20,954 67-69-69_205 Michael Allen, $20,954 69-73-63_205 Cameron Beckman, $20,954 70-65-70_205 Scott Dunlap, $16,266 66-70-70_206 Shaun Micheel, $16,266 71-71-64_206 Tom Pernice Jr., $16,266 68-68-70_206 Fran Quinn, $16,266 69-67-70_206 Dean Wilson, $16,266 67-70-69_206 Vijay Singh, $14,600 69-67-71_207 Jonathan Kaye, $12,491 68-70-70_208 Omar Uresti, $12,491 70-68-70_208 Willie Wood, $12,491 71-68-69_208 Keith Clearwater, $12,491 69-77-62_208 Kent Jones, $12,491 68-73-67_208 Ken Tanigawa, $12,491 70-72-66_208 Esteban Toledo, $12,491 69-71-68_208 Robert Allenby, $10,135 71-71-67_209 Steve Pate, $10,135 67-70-72_209 Brett Quigley, $10,135 70-72-67_209 Tom Byrum, $8,725 70-70-70_210 Dennis Hendershott, $8,725 68-72-70_210 Ted Tryba, $8,725 75-70-65_210 Mark Brooks, $6,892 70-70-71_211 Skip Kendall, $6,892 69-70-72_211 Cliff Kresge, $6,892 68-71-72_211 Duffy Waldorf, $6,892 71-69-71_211 Jay Williamson, $6,892 72-70-69_211 Todd Hamilton, $5,905 72-69-71_212 Carlos Franco, $5,670 73-68-72_213 Jim Carter, $4,965 72-70-72_214 Jay Delsing, $4,965 70-68-76_214 Chris DiMarco, $4,965 72-72-70_214 Frank Lickliter II, $4,965 71-71-72_214 Jerry Smith, $4,965 77-71-66_214 Dick Mast, $4,260 72-75-70_217 Robert Gamez, $3,908 66-74-78_218 Spike McRoy, $3,908 77-72-69_218 Guy Boros, $3,555 74-71-74_219
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 13 3 4 43 37 23 New York City FC 9 5 4 31 34 18 Nashville 7 2 10 31 31 19 Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23 Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19 D.C. United 8 8 3 27 29 26 CF Montréal 7 7 5 26 26 25 Columbus 6 7 6 24 21 24 Atlanta 4 6 9 21 22 25 Chicago 5 9 5 20 21 29 New York 5 9 4 19 22 24 Inter Miami CF 4 9 4 16 15 28 Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30 Toronto FC 3 10 6 15 24 40
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 11 4 4 37 35 20 Seattle 10 3 6 36 32 16 LA Galaxy 11 6 2 35 30 28 Colorado 9 4 4 31 25 17 Minnesota United 7 6 5 26 21 22 Real Salt Lake 6 6 6 24 27 20 Portland 7 9 2 23 25 35 Los Angeles FC 6 8 5 23 24 26 San Jose 5 7 7 22 21 27 FC Dallas 5 8 6 21 23 27 Houston 3 7 9 18 20 28 Vancouver 3 7 8 17 19 28 Austin FC 4 10 4 16 13 21 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, August 14
LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 0 New York City FC 2, Miami 0 New England 2, Toronto FC 1 CF Montréal 2, New York 1 Colorado 3, Houston 1 Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 0 Real Salt Lake 1, Austin FC 0 Sunday, August 15 Atlanta 1, Los Angeles FC 0 Chicago 1, Columbus 0 Nashville 5, D.C. United 2 Seattle 6, Portland 2
Tuesday, August 17
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18
D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at New York, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 20
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 27
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m. Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 9 3 2 29 21 8 North Carolina 7 4 3 24 18 9 Gotham FC 5 2 6 21 14 9 Orlando 5 4 6 21 18 17 Chicago 6 7 2 20 15 21 Washington 5 5 4 19 17 17 Reign FC 6 7 1 19 17 15 Houston 5 6 3 18 17 20 Louisville 4 6 3 15 11 19 Kansas City 1 9 4 7 7 20 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, August 14
Portland 1, Orlando 1, tie Kansas City 1, Reign FC 0
Sunday, August 15
Louisville 1, Gotham FC 1, tie North Carolina 1, Chicago 0
Wednesday, August 18
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
Kansas City at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 22
Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 25 Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Results
Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Speedway, Ind.
Lap length: 2.44 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 95 laps, 0 points. 2. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 95, 35. 3. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 95, 36. 4. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 95, 35. 5. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 95, 38. 6. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 95, 31. 7. (28) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 95, 37. 8. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 95, 0. 9. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 95, 0. 10. (32) Ryan Newman, Ford, 95, 27. 11. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 95, 37. 12. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 95, 25. 13. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 95, 24. 14. (25) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 95, 23. 15. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 95, 22. 16. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 95, 25. 17. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 95, 20. 18. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 95, 19. 19. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 95, 18. 20. (21) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 95, 17. 21. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 95, 36. 22. (38) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 95, 15. 23. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 95, 14. 24. (31) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 95, 18. 25. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 94, 12. 26. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, garage, 94, 13. 27. (40) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 94, 0. 28. (39) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 94, 0. 29. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 93, 8. 30. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 88, 16. 31. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 23. 32. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, accident, 80, 5. 33. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 4. 34. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 77, 3. 35. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 16. 36. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 77, 1. 37. (5) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 1. 38. (33) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, suspension, 68, 1. 39. (35) Andy Lally, Ford, reargear, 55, 0. 40. (37) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 46, 0. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 69.176 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 20 minutes, 59 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.929 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 25 laps. Lead Changes: 13 among 11 drivers. Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-1; C.Briscoe 2-13; T.Reddick 14-16; M.McDowell 17; B.Keselowski 18-19; C.Elliott 20-33; T.Reddick 34-36; A.Dillon 37; K.Larson 38-54; D.Hamlin 55-62; M.DiBenedetto 63; K.Larson 64-74; D.Hamlin 75-93; A.Allmendinger 94-95 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 2 times for 28 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 27 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 14 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 12 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 6 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Almirola, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 953; 2. D.Hamlin, 931; 3. Ky.Busch, 796; 4. W.Byron, 790; 5. C.Elliott, 774; 6. J.Logano, 763; 7. M.Truex, 762; 8. R.Blaney, 747; 9. K.Harvick, 733; 10. B.Keselowski, 696; 11. T.Reddick, 666; 12. A.Bowman, 653; 13. A.Dillon, 638; 14. Ku.Busch, 607; 15. C.Bell, 562; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 521.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday results Super Late Models – 23 Entries 30-Lap Late Model Open: 1) 76 Andy Haus $4,075 2) 2J Jeff Rine 3) 2 Dan Stone 4) 22 Brett Schadel 5) 2Y Andrew Yoder 6) 24 Dylan Yoder 7) 86 Austin Berry 8) 9 Hayes Mattern 9) 32 Shaun Jones 10) 31 Jim Bernheisel 11) 1 Gene Knaub 12) 4S Danny Snyder 13) 74 Randy Christine 14) 7 Meade Hahn 15) 15 Scott Flickinger 16) 27 Jim Yoder 17) 11 Jason Schmidt 18) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 19) 98 Randy Croop 20) 63 Nathan Long 21) 25K Kody Lyter 22) 3 Tim Wilson 23) 93 Pancho Lawler Heat Winners: Dylan Yoder, Austin Berry, Jeff Rine Time Trials: 1) 24 Dylan Yoder 19.897 2) 86 Austin Berry 19.919 3) 2J Jeff Rine 19.926 4) 3 Tim Wilson 20.014 5) 22 Brett Schadel 20.053 6) 15 Scott Flickinger 20.122 7) 1 Gene Knaub 20.228 8) 11 Jason Schmidt 20.343 9) 2 Andrew Yoder 20.389 10) 7 Meade Hahn 20.445 11) 31 Jim Bernheisel 20.468 12) 9 Hayes Mattern 20.506 13) 76 Andy Haus 20.563 14) 27 Jim Yoder 20.590 15) 63 Nathan Long 20.763 16) 93 Pancho Lawler 20.828 17) 32 Shaun Jones 20.898 18) 74 Randy Christine 20.963 19) 2 Dan Stone 20.999 20) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 21.014 21) 4S Danny Snyder 21.032 22) 25K Kody Lyter 21.600 23) 98 Randy Croop 21.659 305 Sprint Cars – 36 Entries 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 36 Domenic Melair 2) 69K Kassidy Kreitz 3) 19 Kruz Kepner 4) 95 Garrett Bard 5) 67 Ken Duke 6) 97 Kenny Heffner 7) 54 Mike Melair 8) 5 Logan Spahr 9) 26 Ryan Lynn 10) 20 Doug Dodson 11) 83 Larry McVay 12) 11M Mikell McGee 13) OZ Zach Rhodes 14) 7 Drew Young 15) 2 Erin Statler 16) 34 Austin Reed 17) 99 George Riden 18) 8 Nick Sweigart 19) 19A Tim Iulg 20) 56 Tyler Snook 21) 21C Jarrett Cavalet 22) 25 Dustin Young 23) 55B Rick Romig 24) 14 Cale Reigle 25) 31 Roger Weaver 26) 71 Josh Spicer Heat Winners: Cale Reigle, Ryan Lynn, Larry McVay, Domenic Melair B-Main Winner: Rick Romig Limited Late Models – 23 Entries 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 33 Trent Brenneman 2) 44 Danny Snyder 3) 115S Shaun Miller 4) 44S Shawn Shoemaker 5) 22 Casey Steinhoff 6) 2Y Andrew Yoder 7) 92 Shaun Lawton 8) 33K Devin Hart 9) 93 Steve Todorow 10) 11T JR Toner 11) 49 Zach Fedorchik 12) 32 Ethan Beasom 13) 89 John Schoch 14) 20 Colin Knaub 15) 27 Cayden Ranck 16) 32 Chris Leister 17) 99 Kyle Bachman 18) 7 Jason Davis 19) 08 Zach Kauffman 20) 11B Jake Buck 21) 12K Jared Fulkroad 22) 28Z Ryan Zook 23) 18C Dan Condo Heat Winners: Shawn Miller, Trent Brenneman, Casey Steinhoff Roadrunners – 14 Entries 12-Lap A-Main: 1) 10M Brad Mitch 2) 7 Jake Jones 3) 11 Keith Bissinger 4) 2 Adam Campbell 5) 1 Smith Cope 6) 25 Nate Romig 7) 357 Ronnie Buck 8) 33 Curtis Lawton 9) 12K Corey Kepner 10) 992 Terry Kramer 11) 60 Jimmy Kessler 12) 81 Tom Beers 13) 37 Ed Besancon 14) 28 Miranda Minium Heat Winners: Brad Mitch, Adam Campbell
Clinton County Raceway
