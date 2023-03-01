MONTOURSVILLE — Warrior Run made quite the opening statement against Troy in Tuesday’s District 4 Class 3A semifinal when freshman standout Aiden McKee dunked the ball off the opening tip to get the Defenders’ fans into the game early.

The Trojans soon quieted those fans down by getting off to a hot start, and Troy stayed hot throughout the contest to take a 67-42 victory over the Defenders at Montoursville Area High School.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

