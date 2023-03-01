MONTOURSVILLE — Warrior Run made quite the opening statement against Troy in Tuesday’s District 4 Class 3A semifinal when freshman standout Aiden McKee dunked the ball off the opening tip to get the Defenders’ fans into the game early.
The Trojans soon quieted those fans down by getting off to a hot start, and Troy stayed hot throughout the contest to take a 67-42 victory over the Defenders at Montoursville Area High School.
Jack Burbage paced No. 3 Troy (17-7) with a game-high 24 points, and Evan Woodward added 12.
Now the third-seeded Trojans advance to face top-seeded North Penn-Mansfield, a 66-62 winner over Loyalsock, in the district championship game at a site and time to be determined.
“We’re excited. The kids have worked hard all season and it’s nice seeing us playing as a team — sharing the basketball and playing defense,” said Troy coach Bob Woodward. “I think we’ve been doing a better job coming out (and playing hard), especially on the defensive end getting consecutive stops.”
No. 7 Warrior Run (12-12), however, will play Loyalsock in the third-place game also at a site and time to be determined. The winner of the game gets the district’s third and final entry to the PIAA Tournament.
The outcome of Tuesday’s game was a far cry from how the Defenders won their last contest — on a buzzer-beating 3/4 court shot by Carter Marr against No. 2 Wellsboro.
Call it a letdown if you will, but Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman called Tuesday’s loss to Troy a learning experience.
“Of course, you can look at it as a letdown, but we were talking about it in the locker room and we’re looking at it as a teaching moment. We’re super young, and you kind of saw a little bit of that out there,” said Wertman. “We worked against the press all week preparing for (Troy’s defense). So, in a way it is a letdown because our kids wanted to get to the district championship game and have an opportunity to fight for it.”
McKee would follow his dunk with a layup to give the Defenders a 4-1 lead.
A three-point play by Evan Woodward and then a put-back layup by Colin Loveland gave the Trojans an 8-4 lead just two minutes in.
Burbage followed with a 3-pointer and Lance Heasley then hit a mid-range jumper to complete a 12-1 run and give Troy a 13-5 lead.
That run continued into the second quarter as Burbage and Evan Woodward both nailed 3-pointers to build the Trojans’ advantage to 25-5.
Warrior Run didn’t go away quietly, however, as the Defenders got back into the game by putting together a run of their own.
Mason Sheesley knocked down three jumpers, including a pair of treys, to help fuel a 15-6 spurt that ended with a 3-pointer from Chase Beachel to cut Troy’s lead to 31-22 at the half.
“We knew (that run) was coming. Warrior Run is a quality basketball team. Sheesley can shoot the lights out, we know that, and they got length, and we just had to focus on one stop at a time after that,” said coach Woodward. “Warrior Run started the game with a dunk, and then they barraged us with some threes in the second, and we were able to withstand that and come out in the second half with poise and discipline.”
A 3-pointer from the top of the key by Burbage kept the Trojans rolling to start the second half. Later, a three-point play by Lincoln Chimics couldn’t have come at a better time as it halted a minor run by Warrior Run, which reeled off four baskets, including two by Carter Marr.
Regardless, Troy ended the third quarter with a 47-32 lead, which ultimately grew to more than 20 when Burbage scored seven points and Justice Chimics added six in the final period.
“It was a game of stops, and we couldn’t get enough stops, honestly,” said Wertman. “Troy did a tremendous job defensively against us. Their pressure was a lot for us, but we couldn’t consistently put the ball in the hoop, and Troy did, so hat’s off to them.”
Also for Troy, Justice Chimics finished with 10 points to give the Trojans three players in double figures.
And as a team, Troy caused Warrior Run to commit 20 turnovers on the night.
“The kids want to play, and they want to compete at the highest level we can. Even when we lost games this year, instead of using the word losing, they use the word learned,” said coach Woodward. “I think we took care of the basketball in the second half, and we got the lead and we were able to take some time off the clock, be patient, and we were able to get some layups off assists.
“We clinched a state playoff berth tonight and we’re in the district final, and it’s something we’ve worked for from day 1, and we’re going to work our tails off,” added Troy’s coach.
Sheesley and McKee both tallied 13 points for Warrior Run, with McKee adding 14 rebounds.
And despite the loss, the Defenders still have one more chance at qualifying for states.
“As rough as that was out there tonight, we still got one more opportunity on Saturday,” said Wertman. “And if anything we’ve done, that is very much us all year. Whenever we’ve had a letdown somewhere during the season, and then we always came back the next night. And that’s what I think our kids will do, and that’s what I’m hoping we’ll do (on Saturday).”
District 4 Class 3A semifinalAt Montoursville Area High SchoolNo. 3 Troy 67, No. 7 Warrior Run 42
Troy 13 18 16 20 – 67 Warrior Run 5 17 10 10 – 42
Troy (17-7) 67
Jackson Taylor 1 0-0 2; Colin Loveland 3 0-0 6; Justice Chimics 3 4-6 10; Brody Campbell 0 0-0 0; Joseph Frye 0 0-0 0; Lance Heasley 3 0-0 6; Evan Woodward 4 2-3 12; Eason Teribury 1 0-0 2; Jack Burbage 8 6-7 24; Lincoln Chimics 1 3-3 5; Trevon Teribury 0 0-0 0; Lucas Loxley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 15-19 67. 3-point goals: Woodward 2, Burbage 2.
Warrior Run (12-12) 42
