CRESSON – First-year Kami Abdo posted 17 points and seven rebounds and junior Emily Lockard added 10 points and six rebounds to lead Lycoming, which held Mount Aloysius to just 26 percent shooting from the floor to post a 70-47 non-conference win in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday at the Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center. 

First-year Victoria Burton added eight points in her Lycoming (1-0) debut, as the pair of Warrior first-years accounted for 10 of the team’s 25 field goals. Sophomore Meghan Dufner posted seven points and four rebounds, senior Kenzie Reed added seven points, four rebounds and two assists and sophomore Ashley Yoh had seven points and five rebounds. Sophomore Jillian Pumputis added a career-high six points and five rebounds and sophomore Mya Wetzel posted a career-best seven assists.

