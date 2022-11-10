CRESSON – First-year Kami Abdo posted 17 points and seven rebounds and junior Emily Lockard added 10 points and six rebounds to lead Lycoming, which held Mount Aloysius to just 26 percent shooting from the floor to post a 70-47 non-conference win in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday at the Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
First-year Victoria Burton added eight points in her Lycoming (1-0) debut, as the pair of Warrior first-years accounted for 10 of the team’s 25 field goals. Sophomore Meghan Dufner posted seven points and four rebounds, senior Kenzie Reed added seven points, four rebounds and two assists and sophomore Ashley Yoh had seven points and five rebounds. Sophomore Jillian Pumputis added a career-high six points and five rebounds and sophomore Mya Wetzel posted a career-best seven assists.
The Warriors finished the game shooting 40 percent (25-of-63) from the floor, as 10 of the 12 players that played found the scoreboard.
The Mounties (0-1) were limited to just six field goals in the first three quarters, shooting just 6-of-37 (16 percent) in the first 30 minutes, as Lycoming built a 24-point lead that grew to as many as 30 in the final quarter.
After Mount Aloysius opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, the Warriors finished the first quarter on a 13-4 run and added the first four points of the second quarter to get the lead in double figures at 17-7. Both teams scored 11 points in the rest of the quarter, allowing the Warriors a 28-18 lead at the break.
Lycoming took off in the third quarter, scoring 25 points while holding the Mounties to one field goal, as Abdo connected on three 3-pointers and Lockard hit all three of her field goal attempts in the quarter to pace the Warriors, who shot 9-of-16 from the field in the period. The Warriors used the momentum to lead by as many as 30 at 59-29 after a layup by Reed with 7:27 left before the Mounties closed the game on an 18-11 run.
Cameron Bates led the Mounties, posting 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals and eight points a piece from Chloe Clemons and Karissa Mercier.
The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday, Nov. 12, when they head to Franklin & Marshall’s Terry Greene Tip-Off Classic, facing Elizabethtown at 1 p.m.
