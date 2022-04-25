LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s football team held a successful Spring Game Sunday at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex.
The defense emerged victorious in all three scored sessions to defeat the offense, 3-0. Highlights included a pick-6 by safety Jonathan Searcy, two sacks by defensive lineman Mike Bright Jr. and a strong performance on the ground by running back Paul Neel.
“The defense did an incredible job,” said head coach Dave Cecchini. “They showed up, and they made plays. They forced turnovers and did a great job. Offensively, I’m really proud of the holes that our offense lined up for our running game. It was the most efficient that our running game has been all spring.”
The Spring Game consisted of three scored sessions: a move-the-ball scrimmage, a red-zone scrimmage and a 4th-down challenge. After each of these sessions, the winning side was awarded a point.
The Bison kicked off the Spring Game with the move-the-ball scrimmage, with points awarded to each side based on a variety of criteria. The defense took that segment, 13-0, behind Searcy’s pick-6 (worth six points), two 4th-down stops (worth two points each), two forced punts (worth one point each) and one offensive penalty (worth one point). Each of the punts were forced by a Bright Jr. sack. For the offense, a highlight of that segment was Tyler Beverett connecting with Marques Owens for a 27-yard gain.
Though the defense won the red-zone scrimmage by holding the offense under 20 points on four drives, the running backs shined during this segment. Coleman Bennett broke free for an 11-yard touchdown while Neel scampered for a 16-yard score. For the defense, linebacker Brad Jamison came up with a key pass breakup in the end zone.
The Spring Game concluded with a 4th-down challenge, which the defense took by an 8-4 margin. Defensive lineman Patrick Quinlivan recorded a sack while Neel and running back Danny Meuser each had strong runs, Neel’s a seven-yard scamper on a 4th and long, Meuser’s a fight through traffic on a 4th and short.
During the Spring Game, Cecchini announced that Searcy, linebacker Ben Allen, safety Brent Jackson and offensive lineman Ethan Pitzel will captain his 2022 team. They were voted as captains by their peers.
The Bison are entering their fourth season under Cecchini’s watch. During the 2021 spring campaign, he was voted as the Patriot League Dick Biddle Coach of the Year for leading them to a spot in the first-ever Patriot League Championship Game. Bucknell placed 11 on that season’s All-Patriot League Team, headlined by a school-record seven First Team selections. The Bison return All-Patriot League performers Gavin Pringle and Eric Holsinger, as well as Jackson, their 2021 Team MVP. They also bring back all but four of their starters from a season ago.
