PHILADELPHIA — The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team, despite a valiant comeback attempt down 14 points in the third quarter, lost 68-62 to the Penn Quakers in overtime. Cecelia Collins hit a buzzer beater basket to send it to at 59-59, but Penn outscored Bucknell 9-3 in overtime to win.

The Bison (4-6) were led in scoring by Collins who put a game-high 18 points along with four rebounds and nine assists. Emma Shaffer recorded her third career double-double by totaling 15 points and 11 rebounds. Isabella King also reached double digits with 12 points.

