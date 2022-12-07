PHILADELPHIA — The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team, despite a valiant comeback attempt down 14 points in the third quarter, lost 68-62 to the Penn Quakers in overtime. Cecelia Collins hit a buzzer beater basket to send it to at 59-59, but Penn outscored Bucknell 9-3 in overtime to win.
The Bison (4-6) were led in scoring by Collins who put a game-high 18 points along with four rebounds and nine assists. Emma Shaffer recorded her third career double-double by totaling 15 points and 11 rebounds. Isabella King also reached double digits with 12 points.
Penn (4-5) had four players with 10 or more points as the Quakers shot 27-for-69 (39.1%). Jordan Obi led the Quakers with 16 points.
The Bison finished 24-for-66 (36.4%) from the field with 46 rebounds.
The first period started slowly as neither team were hot early from the field. Bucknell led 9-4 by the first media timeout thanks to buckets by Collins, Blake Matthews, and King. Penn countered out of the media timeout with a three pointer and a driving layup to knot it at 9-9. The score remained the same as the game went into the second quarter.
The Bison regained the lead due to Shaffer hitting two baskets in the paint. Once again, Penn went on a rally to tie the contest and then take a 16-13 lead. Twice, Bucknell cut the deficit to one point but the Quakers refused to let their advantage disappear. A 7-0 Penn positioned the score at 27-19. Grace Sullivan tossed in two free throws before halftime to make it 27-21.
Penn roared out of halftime to take a commanding 40-28 lead. The Bison, at one point, cut it to 30-28 but a 10-0 Penn run created the 12-point deficit. Coach Trevor Woodruff called timeout to halt the tide. The effect was temporary. Penn obtained its largest lead of the game 47-33 at the media timeout. That timeout flipped the switch. After a rousing speech, the Bison stormed back into the game by chipping away on each possession. A smooth fast break led to a Julie Kuleska layup and a 49-43 Penn lead at the end of the third period.
The end of the quarter was not a barrier for the Bison. Collins scored four points and King added a layup to tie it up at 49-49. Penn went ahead 59-52 at the two minute mark, but once again the Bison countered with Collins leading the charge. Shaffer sunk two free throws, Collins added another tally, King made a bucket, and then Collins made the basket of the year.
With 11 seconds left, the Bison down 59-57, Collins dribbled up the court. A Penn defender knocked the ball away. Collins, frantic yet calm, collected the loose sphere. She dribbled fiercely into the paint, gently shot a floater that kissed the backboard, and fell through for the tying margin at the buzzer. The Bison had new life and extended the game.
The Bison struck first in overtime when Collins notched a free throw. Penn struck back with a layup and a three-pointer to take a 64-60 lead. Shaffer cut it to 64-62 with a layup but the Bison could get no closer as the next few shots rimmed out or spun around the rim. Four Penn free throws cemented the score at 68-62.
The Bison will have a well-deserved rest for the next two weeks before traveling to face the Buffalo Bulls on Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.