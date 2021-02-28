Warrior Run 54
TURBOTVILLE — Mason Sheesley sank five three pointers en route to a game-high 17 as Warrior Run topped Hughesville Saturday at Warrior Run.
AJ Bieber tallied 15 and Ethan Hartman finished with 11 for the Defenders (8-7).
Dylan Bieber led the Spartans with 15.
Score by quarters Hughesville 13 8 15 8 — 44 Warrior Run 12 12 20 10 — 54
Josh Heiney 3 2-2 8; Nick Trevouldes 1 0-0 2; Mikey Dylina 0 0-0 0; Dylan Bieber 5 2-2 15; Carter Cowburn 3 1-2 9; Ethan Woolcock 0 0-2 0; Trent Knarr 0 0-0 0; Luke Kaiser 3 0-1 7; Cam Fetterman 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 5-9 44.
3-point goals:
Bieber 3, Cowburn 2, Kaiser 1
Logan Confer 1 0-0 2; Gabe Hogan 3 1-1 9; Mason Sheesley 6 0-0 17; Ethan Hartman 5 1-2 11; AJ Bieber 6 3-6 15; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-9 54.
3-point goals:
Hogan 2, Sheesley 5
Shikellamy 50, Berwick 49 Selinsgrove 45, Mifflin County 39 Danville 80, St. John Neumann 57 Northumberland Christian 53, Blair County Christian 29 Hughesville 66, Line Mountain 53
SUNBURY — Ella Shuck scored 14 points and Brooke Catherman added nine, however Mifflinburg fell on the road Saturday at Shikellamy.
Jenna Haines added eight for the Wildcats (5-11).
Shikellamy (6-11) was paced by Jordan Moten’s game-high 22. Averi Dodge added 11 and Pagie Fausey finished with 10.
Score by quarters Mifflinburg 7 6 13 8 — 34 Shikellamy 21 15 10 12 — 58
Mifflinburg (5-11) 34
Olivia Erickson 0 1-2 1; Avery Metzger 1 0-0 2; Ella Shuck 5 3-4 14; Brooke Catherman 3 3-3 9; Jenna Haines 4 0-2 8; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-0 0; Hayley Mook 0 0-0 0; Alexis Copelliti 0 0-0 0; Laine Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-11 34.
3-point goals:
Shuck.
Shikellamy (6-11) 58
Melanie Mlnnier 2 0-0 4; Averi Dodge 5 1-2 11; Jordan Moten 8 0-2 22; Emma Bronowicz 3 2-2 8; Paige Fausey 5 0-0 10; Blalre Balestrlni 1 0-0 3 Taylor Sees 0 0-0 0; Olivia Soloman 0 0-0 0; Tori Scheller 0 0-0 0; Allison Minnier 0 0-0 0; Lily Wiest 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-6 58.
3-point goals:
Moten 6, Balestrini.
STATE COLLEGE — Kaitlyn Bookwalter scored 16 and Emily Garvin added 13 as Northumberland Christian School topped Meadowbrook Christian School Saturday for the ACAA Championship at State College.
Kailey Devlin led the Lions (13-10) with 10 points.
Northumberland Christian improved to 19-3.
Score by quarters MCS 2 7 2 3 — 14 NCS 16 15 12 15 — 58
Meadbrook Chr. (13-10) 14
Kailey Devlin 3 3-4 10; Audrey Millett 2 0-0 4; Alyssa Canelo 0 0-0 0; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Shelby Hartman 0 0-0 0; Alaina Smith 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 3-4 14.
3-point goals:
Devlin.
Northumberland Chr. (19-3) 58
Rebekah Hayner 2 0-0 4; Kendra Schoeppner 2 0-0 4; Emma Daku-Treas 1 2-2 4; Eden Daku-Treas 2 0-0 4; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 8 0-0 16; Emily Garvin 4 3-4 13; Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2; Anna Ulmer 2 0-0 4; Emma Ulmer 2 3-4 7; Jenlka Krum 0 0-0 0; Allison Miller 0 0-0 0; Kara Wilhelm 0 0-0 0; Caryssa Ressler 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-10 58.
3-point goals:
Garvin 2.
