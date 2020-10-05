National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66 Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56 Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117 Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126 Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60 Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 2 1 .250 84 107 Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146 Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112 N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92 Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85 Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109 L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 38, L.A. Chargers 31 Cleveland 49, Dallas 38 Baltimore 31, Washington 17 Pittsburgh at Tennessee, PPD. Carolina 31, Arizona 21 New Orleans 35, Detroit 29 Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 25 Minnesota 31, Houston 23 Seattle 31, Miami 23 L.A. Rams 17, N.Y. Giants 9 Buffalo 30, Las Vegas 23 Indianapolis 19, Chicago 11 Philadelphia 25, San Francisco 20
Monday’s Games
New England at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:50 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 12
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Playoff glance
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:10 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (García 3-2), 7:10 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Houston
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Houston (Greinke 3-3) vs. Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Urquidy 1-1) vs. Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
National League
San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:38 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:08 p.m. (FS1) Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Miami vs. Atlanta
At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Miami vs. Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 2:08 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 7: Miami vs. Atlanta, 2:08 p.m. (MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta vs. Miami, 2:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Miami, 2:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Miami vs. Atlanta, 4:08 p.m. (FS1)
National Basketball Association
Finals
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
L.A. Lakers 2, Miami 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98 Friday, Oct. 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114 Sunday, Oct. 4: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104 Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(1)Las Vegas 0, (2)Seattle 2
Friday, Oct. 2: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80 Sunday, Oct. 4: Seattle 104, Las Vegas 91, Seattle leads series 2-0 Tuesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct 8: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
(Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200 laps, 40 points. 2. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200, 41. 3. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 36. 4. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 38. 5. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 44. 6. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 200, 31. 7. (30) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 34. 8. (23) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 200, 35. 9. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 200, 28. 10. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 200, 30. 11. (35) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0. 12. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 33. 13. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 200, 24. 14. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200, 23. 15. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 200, 0. 16. (20) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 200, 21. 17. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 200, 0. 18. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 35. 19. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 200, 18. 20. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200, 17. 21. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 200, 16. 22. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, 33. 23. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 198, 27. 24. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, accident, 192, 14. 25. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 192, 16. 26. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 188, 20. 27. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 188, 10. 28. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 188, 9. 29. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, accident, 133, 8. 30. (38) James Davison, Ford, 118, 7. 31. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 108, 7. 32. (2) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 108, 7. 33. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, accident, 108, 4. 34. (31) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 108, 3. 35. (39) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, accident, 108, 2. 36. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, overheating, 79, 1. 37. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 57, 1. 38. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 8, 1. 39. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 1, 1. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.631 mph. Time of Race: 4 hours, 5 minutes, 58 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.086 seconds. Caution Flags: 13 for 54 laps. Lead Changes: 58 among 18 drivers. Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-16; J.Logano 17-18; D.Hamlin 19-26; M.McDowell 27; A.Almirola 28-32; R.Blaney 33; A.Almirola 34; E.Jones 35; R.Blaney 36; E.Jones 37-41; R.Blaney 42-49; J.Logano 50; E.Jones 51; C.Elliott 52-54; A.Almirola 55-57; C.Buescher 58-61; K.Harvick 62; C.Elliott 63-65; B.Keselowski 66-67; C.Elliott 68-69; C.Buescher 70-74; E.Jones 75; C.Buescher 76-81; E.Jones 82-86; M.DiBenedetto 87-88; C.Ware 89; C.Elliott 90-106; J.Johnson 107; C.Elliott 108-113; J.Logano 114-116; M.Truex 117; T.Reddick 118; M.Truex 119-121; K.Harvick 122; D.Hamlin 123; M.Truex 124-125; B.Keselowski 126; T.Reddick 127; B.Keselowski 128; B.Wallace 129-134; B.Keselowski 135-136; J.Logano 137-148; T.Hill 149; J.Logano 150-152; W.Byron 153; J.Logano 154-158; C.Elliott 159; J.Logano 160; C.Elliott 161; B.Wallace 162; J.Logano 163-166; C.Elliott 167-169; J.Logano 170-179; B.Wallace 180-182; J.Logano 183-186; M.DiBenedetto 187; C.Elliott 188-192; M.DiBenedetto 193-199; D.Hamlin 200 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 10 times for 45 laps; C.Elliott, 9 times for 41 laps; D.Hamlin, 5 times for 26 laps; C.Buescher, 3 times for 15 laps; E.Jones, 5 times for 13 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 3 times for 10 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 10 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 10 laps; A.Almirola, 3 times for 9 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 6 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 6 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 2 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 2 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Ware, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Johnson, 1 time for 1 lap; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 7; B.Keselowski, 4; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 2; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 3141; 2. K.Harvick, 3121; 3. C.Elliott, 3097; 4. B.Keselowski, 3094; 5. M.Truex, 3085; 6. A.Bowman, 3075; 7. J.Logano, 3074; 8. A.Dillon, 3053; 9. Ky.Busch, 3053; 10. Ku.Busch, 3048; 11. C.Bowyer, 3036; 12. A.Almirola, 3026; 13. R.Blaney, 2114; 14. W.Byron, 2113; 15. M.DiBenedetto, 2108; 16. C.Custer, 2095.
Clinton County Speedway
Saturday results
Super Late Models: 1. Dylan Yoder 2. Matt Cochran 3. Damian Bidwell 4. Jim Yoder 5. Devin Hart 6. Kevin Probst 7. Bryan Bernheisel 8. Chad Julies 9. Mike Smith 10. Michael Maresca 11. Joe Lusk 12. Dave Stamm 13. Jim Bernheisel 14. Dan Stone 15. Andrew Yoder 16. Matt Cosner 17. Gene Knaub 18. Mike Wonderling 19. Shaun Jones 20. Tyler Emory 21. David Scott 22. Ken Schaffer 23. Denny Fenton 24. Kyle Lee 25. Dillan Stake DNS: Waylon Wager, Chris Hackett, Nathan Long, Hayes Mattern, Rod Phillips, Matt Lux, Joe Loffredo, Paul Kot, Luke Hoffner, Wyatt Scott, Jeremy Ohl, John Lee, Tim Smith Jr. Poncho Lawler, Cory Lawler Pro Stocks: 1. Rich Fye 2. Robert Tressler 3. Ray Rothfuss 4. Bradley Benton 4. Tommy Dawson 6. Lon Savage Jr. 7. John Bouse 8. Buck Mills 9. Kevin VanAmburg 10. Cory Long 11. Noah Jensen 12. Rooster Peters 13. Dennis Cummings 14. Randy Croup 15. Noah Kissinger 16. Marc Bitler 17. Ron Majewski 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Ethan Spotts 3. Bobby Sanso 4. Troy Whitesel 5. Dan Wertman 6. Shaun Musser 7. Levi Brungard 8. Cory Stabley 9. Mike Wenrick 10. Adrian Shaffer 11. Mitchell Holden 12. Bill Laughman 13. Gary Keister 14. Nick Whitesel 15. Lake Laughman 4-Cylinders: 1. Adam Campbell 2. Tim Raup 3. Cody Stover 4. Adam DelGrosso 5. Steve Campbell 6. Bruce Betres 7. Sam Creveling 8. Donald Betres 9. Matthew Brown 10. Matt Bowing 11. Brett Shirk 12. Casey Burch 13. Robert Pyle 14. William Kephart 15. Virgil Myer 16. Tim Muthler 17. Chris Orwig 18. Josh Norton 19. John Baney 20. Maddox Smith 21. Jonathon Stringfellow 22. Brad Boyd 23. Greg Rockwell 24. Brain Moye DNS: Eric Miller, Michael Boring, Eric Luzier, Matt Kauffman, Kyler Henry, Tim Campbell
Penns Creek Raceway
Go Kart Results from Saturday
