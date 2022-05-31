Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 33 15 .688 _ Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 4½ Toronto 27 20 .574 5½ Boston 23 26 .469 10½ Baltimore 21 29 .420 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 20 .592 _ Chicago 23 23 .500 4½ Cleveland 20 24 .455 6½ Detroit 18 29 .383 10 Kansas City 16 31 .340 12
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 31 18 .633 _ Los Angeles 27 22 .551 4 Texas 22 24 .478 7½ Seattle 20 28 .417 10½ Oakland 20 31 .392 12 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 33 17 .660 _ Atlanta 23 26 .469 9½ Philadelphia 21 28 .429 11½ Miami 19 27 .413 12 Washington 18 32 .360 15
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 18 .640 _ St. Louis 27 21 .563 4 Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 11 Chicago 19 29 .396 12 Cincinnati 16 31 .340 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 14 .702 _ San Diego 30 18 .625 3½ San Francisco 26 21 .553 7 Arizona 24 26 .480 10½ Colorado 22 26 .458 11½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 Detroit 2, Cleveland 1 Boston 12, Baltimore 2 Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3 Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings Houston 2, Seattle 1 Oakland 6, Texas 5 Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10
Monday’s Games
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5 Houston 5, Oakland 1 Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3 Baltimore 10, Boston 0 Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 6:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Sands 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 6, Miami 3 Washington 6, Colorado 5 Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0 Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1 San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game St. Louis 6, San Diego 3 Colorado 7, Miami 1 San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5 Arizona 6, Atlanta 2 Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 6:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m. Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 8:40 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEN.Y. Rangers 4, Carolina 3
Wednesday, May 18: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT Friday, May 20: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 0 Sunday, May 22: N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 1 Tuesday, May 24: N.Y. Rangers 4, Carolina 1 Thursday, May 26: Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 1 Saturday, May 28: N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 2 Monday, May 30: N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0
Tuesday, May 17: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1 Thursday, May 19: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1 Sunday, May 22: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 1 Monday, May 23: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0
WESTERN CONFERENCEEdmonton 4, Calgary 1
Wednesday, May 18: Calgary 9, Edmonton 6 Friday, May 20: Edmonton 5, Calgary 3 Sunday, May 22: Edmonton 4, Calgary 1 Tuesday, May 24: Edmonton 5, Calgary 3 Thursday, May 26: Edmonton 5, Calgary 4, OT
Colorado 4, St. Louis 2
Tuesday, May 17: Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT Thursday, May 19: St. Louis 4, Colorado 1 Saturday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2 Monday, May 23: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Wednesday, May 25: St. Louis 5, Colorado 4, OT Friday, May 27: Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Colorado vs. Edmonton
Tuesday, May 31: Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2: Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4: Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Monday, June 6: Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 8: Edmonton at Colorado, TBA x-Friday, June 10: Colorado at Edmonton, TBA x-Sunday, June 12: Edmonton at Colorado, TBA
SoccerNWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 0 12 8 3 OL Reign 2 1 3 9 5 4 ANGEL CITY FC 3 2 0 9 4 3 Houston 2 1 2 8 6 3 Louisville 2 2 2 8 6 6 Orlando 2 2 2 8 9 12 Chicago 2 1 1 7 9 7 Portland 1 1 3 6 6 5 Washington 1 1 3 6 5 5 Gotham FC 2 2 0 6 4 5 Kansas City 1 4 1 4 3 9 North Carolina 0 3 1 1 3 6 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Sunday, May 22
San Diego Wave FC 1, North Carolina 0 Louisville 1, Gotham FC 0 Washington 0, OL Reign 0, tie Chicago 4, Orlando 2
Wednesday, May 25
OL Reign 1, Kansas City 0
Friday, May 27
Washington 2, Orlando 2, tie
Saturday, May 28
Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie
Sunday, May 29
OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0 North Carolina 1, Houston 1, tie Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 0
Monday, May 30
Kansas City 1, Louisville 0
Wednesday, June 1
Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 3
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m. Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m. San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
TennisFrench Open ResultsMondayAt Stade Roland Garros, Paris(seedings in parentheses):Men’s SinglesFourth Round
Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Hubert Hurkacz (12), Poland, 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Holger Rune, Denmark, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, 1-6, 6-4, 2-0, ret. Marin Cilic (20), Croatia, def. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s SinglesFourth Round
Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Camila Giorgi (28), Italy, 6-2, 6-2. Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, def. Madison Keys (22), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Jessica Pegula (11), United States, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2.
Men’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (12), El Salvador, def. David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 7-6 (6), 6-3. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (16), Netherlands, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Women’s DoublesThird Round
Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (13), China, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
Mixed DoublesQuarterfinals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.