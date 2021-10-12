CATAWISSA — In a game between two teams trying to build momentum for the future of their respective programs, it was the Mifflinburg Wildcats that cut through the Southern Columbia Tigers in a 3-0 win Monday.
“Today was a big step up for our team. We got a lot of shots, had a lot of corners, and really had a lot of good outcomes overall. We have been really focused on finding ways to execute, and seeing the growth this season, we are happy with this result,” said Mifflinburg head coach Emily Stauffer.
Mifflinburg was able to score two goals deep into the first quarter, and then added an insurance one late in the game, as they outshot Southern Columbia by a 30-shot advantage as well as having a 14-1 edge in penalty corner opportunities.
For a second game in a row, Southern Columbia was able to only get one total shot on the net in a field hockey defeat.
“If you can’t score, you can’t win. We did a good job of carrying the ball down the field the few times that we had the chance, but we need to be better with arching around the circle in a way where we can get off shots to get chances on goal,” said SCA head coach Tricia Hoffman.
With just over two minutes left in the opening quarter, the Wildcats got contributions from their Three H’s — — Hayes, Hauger, and Harter.
Claire Hayes scored the first goal with 2:02 remaining in the first. The senior forward was able to gain control just outside of the circle following a sixth penalty corner opportunity early on and sent it under the feet of about a dozen players inside of the circle.
With six seconds remaining in the frame, senior Makenna Hauger got off a healthy one-timer on a crossing pass frow fellow senior Sara Harter.
“I thought we grew a great amount in this game alone. There is still a lot of potential left in this team, and it isn’t done yet,” said Stauffer who is looking to lead the Wildcats into a postseason spot for District 4.
The Wildcats were able to keep their sticks low in the midfield, intercepted passes consistently, and had the opportunity to send it ahead to the offense throughout the game.
The opportunities for the Tigers to get the ball moved to the offensive zone were limited to begin with, and the way the Wildcats buckled down on defense, shot opportunities were almost nonexistent.
Neither team scored in the second or third quarter, but the Wildcats added an insurance goal with 3:25 left to play in the game. This time, Harter was on the receiving end of a nice feed. Senior Rachel Erickson pushed in a pass and Harter, who was shielding Southern goalie Hanna Keller, got her stick on it to bounce it into the left side of the net.
“I think we really linked up well, and we implemented a lot of the moves that we have been working on in practice,” Harter said. “We worked well as a team, and that is important playing on turf. We are used to playing our home games and practicing daily on grass.”
The Tigers were lucky that they had their senior keeper protecting the goal again or else the margin could have been a lot worse. Although it was a loss, Keller registered 24 saves after sacrificing her body in last week’s loss to Selinsgrove in a game that she recorded 31 stops.
Southern Columbia heads to Shikellamy tomorrow. Mifflinburg will also be in action on Wednesday as they host Danville for Senior Day.
As the Tigers close out this season, fans can expect to see the same coaching staff around in the future. After coaching changes followed after the past three years, Hoffman and staff are looking to provide more consistency for the program and grow the sport in the school.
“I am happy with the way we worked together, and I think we can keep doing it if we use our teamwork,” said Harter.
Mifflinburg 3, Southern Columbia 0at Southern ColumbiaScoringFirst quarter
Miff-Claire Hayes, unassisted, 2:02; Miff-Makenna Hauger, assist Sara Harter, :06.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Harter, assist Rachel Erickson, 3:25.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 31-1; Corners: Southern, 14-1; Saves: Mifflinburg (Malia Shoemaker), 1; Southern (Hanna Keller), 24.
