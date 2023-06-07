Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 44 19 .698 _ Baltimore 37 23 .617 5½ New York 36 26 .581 7½ Toronto 34 28 .548 9½ Boston 31 30 .508 12
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 31 30 .508 _ Cleveland 27 33 .450 3½ Detroit 26 33 .441 4 Chicago 27 35 .435 4½ Kansas City 18 43 .295 13
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 40 20 .667 _ Houston 36 25 .590 4½ Los Angeles 32 30 .516 9 Seattle 30 30 .500 10 Oakland 13 50 .206 28½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 36 24 .600 _ Miami 34 28 .548 3 New York 30 31 .492 6½ Philadelphia 29 32 .475 7½ Washington 25 35 .417 11
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 28 .541 _ Pittsburgh 32 28 .533 ½ Cincinnati 28 33 .459 5 Chicago 26 34 .433 6½ St. Louis 25 37 .403 8½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 36 25 .590 _ Los Angeles 35 26 .574 1 San Francisco 30 30 .500 5½ San Diego 28 33 .459 8 Colorado 26 36 .419 10½
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1 Miami 9, Kansas City 6 Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3 Houston 11, Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4 Texas 4, St. Louis 3
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0 Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0 Miami 6, Kansas City 1 Toronto 5, Houston 1 Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2 Boston 5, Cleveland 4 Texas 6, St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings Seattle 4, San Diego 1 L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m. Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m. Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m. Minnesota (López 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-4), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Crawford 1-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Miami 9, Kansas City 6 Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0 Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3 Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4 Texas 4, St. Louis 3 San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0 Miami 6, Kansas City 1 Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2 Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4 Arizona 10, Washington 5 Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8 Texas 6, St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings San Francisco 10, Colorado 4 Seattle 4, San Diego 1 L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m. Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m. Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m. Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 7:20 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-2), 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 2 .750 — New York 4 2 .667 1 Chicago 5 3 .625 1 Washington 3 3 .500 2 Atlanta 2 3 .400 2½ Indiana 1 5 .167 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 0 1.000 — Los Angeles 3 3 .500 3½ Dallas 3 3 .500 3½ Phoenix 1 3 .250 4½ Seattle 1 4 .200 5 Minnesota 1 6 .143 6
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas 90, Connecticut 84 Chicago 108, Indiana 103, OT Seattle 66, Los Angeles 63
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the bereavement list. Optioned INF/OF Terrin Vavra to Norfolk (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Chris Murphy from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Worcester. Sent SS Yu Chang to Worcester on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Billy Hamilton to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Cody Morris to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Hernandez on a minor league contract. Reinstated 3B Anthony Rendon from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Livan Soto to Rocket City (SL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 3. Reinstated OF Trevor Larnach from the 10-day IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled INF Kevin Smith from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Nick Allen to Las Vegas. Sent LHP Kirby Snead to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Andres Munoz from the 15-day IL and INF/OF Dylan Moore from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Trevor Gott on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 5. Optioned INF/OF Sam Haggerty to Tacoma (PCL). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL). TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Reid Birlingmair on a minor league contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the paternity list and INF Santiago Espinal from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL). Optioned INF Ernie Clement and RHP Jay Jackson to Buffalo and RHP Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League (FCL). Designated RHP Zach Thompson for assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LHPs Anthony Misiewicz and Joe Mantiply to ACL D-backs on a rehab assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated 2B Nick Solak for assignment. Acquired RHP Ben Heller from Tampa Bay in exchange for future considerations. Recalled RHP Roddery Munoz from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned LHP Lucas Luetge to Gwinnett. Sent RHP Michael Tonkin to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Michael Tonkin to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Casey Legumina to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled SS Elly De La Cruz from Louisville. Sent RHP Frank German outright to Louisville. Placed OF Nick Senzel on the 10-day IL, retroactive o June 4. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Robertson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Oklahoma City. Agreed to terms with OF Kole Calhoun on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Zack Burdi outright to Oklahoma City (PCL). MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP George Soriano to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated LHP A.J. Puk from the 15-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP J.B. Bukauskas and LHP Eric Lauer to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Thomas on a minor league contract. Sent RP Cody Morris to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced Stanley C. Middleman will join the ownership group as a new limited partner. Sent LP Jose Alvarado to Reading (EL) on a rehab assignment. Sent C Rafael Marchan and OF Cristian Pache to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent 2B Eguy Rosario to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Thairo Estrada and OF Joc Pederson from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Brett Wisely and OF Bryce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Jordan Weems from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Andres Machado for assignment.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Named Frank Vogel head coach.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LS Aaron Brewer/ Released LS Joe Fortunato. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived QB Nolan Henderson. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract. Released RB Isaiah Bowser. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB De Wayne McBride to a rookie contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Darryl Johnson to a one-year contract. Waived WR Shae Wyatt. SEAATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Derick Hall to a rookie contract.
