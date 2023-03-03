WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s Kimberly Shannon celebrated another outstanding year at the District 4 AA Swimming Championships at Williamsport, claiming a top finish in the 500 free.
Shannon has continually looked better throughout the season with the two postseason meets acting as the final goals. She topped out in the 200 IM 200 free relay on the first day, following that up with a victory in the 500 free on the second day.
Gerlinski and Hopkinson set a ton for the Green Dragons on the second day of the tournament. Their teammate, Kimberly Shannon, followed the top finishes with a No. 1 spot in the 500 free. Shannon posted a 4:37.88 to win the event. Central Columbia’s Riley Noss followed with a 5:26.89 and Athens’ Taegan Williams placed third with a 5:47.52.
Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez topped the field with a personal best time of 48.37 in the 100 free. He jumped out to a quick start and held his lead throughout the race to grab the top spot.
“I was just excited to swim the 100 free,” Ordonez said. “It’s a different event than I’ve swam the last two years. It’s just exciting to have a different race and different kids to swim against.”
Despite being in a different race, one much shorter than the 500 free, Ordonez cleared the field for the win.
“It was exciting to see my hard work pay off,” Ordonez said. “Seeing the kids that I train with do well was also exciting. It was just exciting for everyone.”
Ryan Hause followed a successful opening day to the event with a top finish in the 100 back.
“It means a lot,” Hause said. “The past three years I’ve never gotten to the top spot. Last night I stood up for the 200 IM and now the back feels great. I’ve been working hard all four years. It means a lot to be here swimming for myself and my teammates.”
Hause celebrated the win after he posted a final time of 53.65 for a personal best.
Clearing the field by a good margin, Central Columbia’s Ethan Robertson topped the field in the 100 breast with a 1:01.81. Lewisburg’s Miles Fassero finished second with a 1:06.22 and Wellsboro’s Hayne Webster placed third with a 1:06.90.
“Swimming fast always seems to work out in the end,” Robertson said. “It’s just really nice I have a gold medal for an individual event and a team record.”
The final time was indeed a team record and good enough to send Robertson into the PIAA Swimming Championships as the top representative out of District 4 in the 100 breast.
Danville claimed its fifth consecutive swimming championship at the meet with a final total of 395 points. Central Columbia won the boys title for a third straight year with a team total of 317.
“I didn’t taper for this meet and was kind of winging it for this meet,” Danville’s Brenna Ross said of winning the 100 breast. “I didn’t know what to expect. Being able to have the best time without tapering really feels good.”
Ross qualified in two single events and two relays for the PIAA State Championships at Bucknell. It was an outstanding moment for the senior swimmer, who was announced as the record holder in both the pool and District 4 meet for her final event.
“Breaking it was just showing how much I’ve improved,” Ross said. “That’s really cool. I feel really good.”
Heading into the state meet, Ross didn’t shy away from her confidence, which appeared to be at an all-time high.
“I’m watching results from other districts and I’m going to be ranked pretty well,” Ross said. “That feels pretty good.”
Ross’ swimming ,along with teammates who posted top-three finishes throughout the meet, helped to give Danville its fifth girls championship in a row. That included all three of the top spots in the 100 breast with Ross leading the way. Ingrid McElroy finished second with a final time of 1:10.89 and Hannah Bartholomew placed third with a 1:12.13.
Victoria Batholomew finished third in the 500 free with a final time of 5:26.89. Alivia Shen placed second in the 100 back with a final of 1:02.79.
Bloomsburg’s Annabell Reck took on a difficult field in the 100 free, coming out on top with a 53.32. Lewisburg’s Emma Gerlinski finished second with a 55.75 and Emma Hopkinson gave the Green Dragons more points with a 57.33 for third place.
“What really helped me was working on details,” Reck said. “There was a lot of underwater work in practice for turns and starts. That helps more than swimming a lot of yards.”
District 4 Class 2A Championships
at Williamsport Area High School
GIRLS
Team standings (after day 2): 1. Danville, 395; 2. Athens, 334; 3. Lewisburg, 294; 4. Bloomsburg, 197; 5. Jersey Shore 186; 6. Central Columbia, 180; 7. Shamokin, 123; 8. Milton, 106; 9. Wellsboro, 99; 10. Shikellamy, 26.
Individual results (top 3 and locals only)
100 free: 1. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 53.32; 2. Emma Gerlinski (LEW), 55.75; 3. Emma Hopkinson (LEW), 57.33; 11. Sara Dewyer (MILT), 1:06.42; 15. Lily Scholl (MILT), 1:12.28. 500 free: 1. Kimberly Shannon (LEW), 4:57.88; 2. Riley Noss (CC), 5:26.89; 3. Taegan Williams (ATH), 5:47.52; 6. Maria Painter (MILT), 5:57.35; 8. Natalie Gemberling (MIFF), 6:07.06. 100 back: 1. Reese Charney (JS), 59.76; 2. Alivia Shen (DAN), 1:02.79; 3. Olivia Cheresnowsky (ATH), 1:04.99; 11. Skylar Crosby (LEW), 1:16.75. 100 breast: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:03.55; 2. Ingrid McElroy (DAN), 1:10.89; 3. Hannah Bartholomew (DAN), 1:12.13; Jillie Donner (LEW), 1:14.27; 12. Laurel Boyer (LEW), 1:20.21. 400 free relay: 1. Danville (Ingrid McElroy, Victoria Batholomew, Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross), 3:45.88; 4. Lewisburg (Crosby, Beers, Mitchell, Boyer), 4:29.69.
BOYS
Team standings (after day 2): 1. Central Columbia, 317; 2. Athens, 284; 3. Danville, 269; 4. Lewisburg, 233; 5. Mount Carmel, 157; 6. Shamokin, 129; 7. Towanda, 125; 8. Bloomsburg, 113; 9. Milton, 106; 10. Shikellamy, 73.
Individual results (top 3 and locals only)
100 free: 1. Mason Ordonez (LEW), 48.37; 2. Chris DeForest (ATH), 50.86; 3. Jimmy Zhang (DAN), 51.02; Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 52.71; 11. Aidan Gross (LEW), 52.26; 13. Camden Weaver (MILT), 55.34. 500 free: 1. Trevor Reichner (SHIK), 4:57.44; 2. Ryan Hauer (BLOOM), 5:03.46; 3. Connor Morgan (CC), 5:07.60; 4. Malachi Moyer (MIFF), 5:12.32; 6. Ethan Zeh (LEW), 5:35.87; 89. Xavier Godown (MILT), 6:00.74. 100 back: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 53.56; 2. Bryce Rafel (CC), 55.59; 3. Alton Smargassi (CC), 58.09; 5. Eliott Deluca (MIFF), 1:01.74; 7. Ethan Zeh (LEW), 1:06.49. 100 breast: 1. Ethan Robertson (CC), 1:02.01; 2. Miles Fassero (LEW), 1:11.32; 3. Hayne Webster (WELL), 1:06.90; Camden Weaver (MILT), 1:07.19; 7. Kieran Davis (LEW), 1:14.06; 11. Mason Cohoon (WR), 1:19.97. 400 free relay: 1. Athens (Ethan Denlinger, Ronel Ankam, Ethan Hicks, Chris DeForest), 3:27.29; 6. Lewisburg (Rogovin, Fassero, Davis, Zeh), 4:02.89.
