UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions (17-0, 8-0 B1G) ranked No. 1 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), shut out visiting Rider (4-10) 45-0 to close out the 2021-22 dual meet season unbeaten. Penn State ended the year with a 17-0 record. The win was Penn State’s second dual shutout of the season.
Senior Brady Berge, ranked No. 11 at 165, made the move down to 157 and dominated Cole McComas. Berge totaled six takedowns in a 14-4 major decision. Junior Creighton Edsell picked up another win at 165, using a riding time point to post a hard-fought 7-6 win over Michael Wilson to give Penn State a 7-0 lead. Sophomore Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, put on a takedown clinic in a 22-9 major over Rider’s Shane Reitsma. Starocci had 10 takedowns in the win.
With No. 1 Aaron Brooks not competing, Donovon Ball got the nod at 184. Ball kept the Nittany Lions rolling, rolling to a 12-3 major over Corey Connelly. Junior Max Dean, ranked No. 1 at 197, made if five straight in the first half with a fast fall. Dean took Azeem Bell down quickly and turned him to his back for the pin at the 0:54 mark. Dean’s pin put Penn State up 21-0 at halftime.
Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 5 at 285, made short work of Rider’s David Szuba to start the second half, taking him down, locking up a cradle and getting the fall at the 1:11 mark. Senior Drew Hildebrandt, ranked No. 5 at 125, made it three straight first period pins for Penn State. Hildebrandt turned an early takedown into a long ride. With just :01 left in the first period, Hildebrandt flattened Tyler Klinksy’s shoulders for the fall at the 2:59 mark to put Penn State up 33-0.
Senior Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, dazzled the sold-out Rec Hall crowd with 13 takedowns in a 26-11 tech fall over Richie Koehler, getting the tech at the 6:08 mark to put Penn State up 38-0. Senior Nick Lee, ranked No. 1 at 141, picked up the only three takedowns in a 6-3 victory over No. 25 Quinn Kinner in the dual’s marquee bout. Sophomore Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 19 at 149, closed out Penn State’s shutout. Bartlett rolled to a 12-4 major with over 2:00 in riding time over Bryan Miraglia. Bartlett’s win cemented Penn State’s 45-0 win.
One extra bout was contested after the scoring portion of the dual meet. While not counting towards the team score, the bouts is an official NCAA contest. Looking to get an extra match in at his new weight, Berge took on Cole McComas a second time in the extra contest at 157. Berge once again dominated McComas, connecting for seven takedowns in a 16-5 major.
Penn State owns the nation’s longest Division I dual meet win streak, which stands at 28 dating back to January of 2020. Penn State will now prepare for the 2022 Big Ten Championships on Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6. The two-day event will be hosted by the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., and will serve as the NCAA qualifier for the conference. Session 1 begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with Session 2 set for 6:30. Sunday’s action begins at noon with the finals set for 4:30.
